Easy Lot Size Calculator Indicator MT4

The Easy Lot Size Calculator Indicator is and alternative lot size calculator to our Easy Lot size calculator EA(Expert Advisor) utility. Since some users want to still be able to run their own EA's, so we came up with the lot size calculator indicator as a second option.

The Calculator automatically adjusts for Forex pairs, Gold(XAUUSD) and other commodities, all Indices like NAS100 and US30 and crypto and stocks ect.

Benefits for users:

- Extremely easy to use

- Instantly recalculates lots sizes on each tick

- No manual inputs needed

- Risk percentage based calculations (set risk % in indicator settings)

- Very accurate and includes option spread-based stop loss padding


What it does: 

- Attaches to any chart without interfering with EAs

- Calculate lots easily with no manual inputs needed

- Creates a custom tool when you click "Grab Fib" to calculate stop loss position from

- The tool can be moved anywhere with instant recalculation happening every second

- The tool is aimed upwards for Buy calculations and downward for sell calculations


Additional features: 

- BONUS compound calculator included for goal setting

- BONUS higher timeframe analysis included


If you have any questions please let me know. Can easily be tested on visual mode in the strategy tester.

推荐产品
FORCES VARIATION
Nacer Kessir
5 (2)
指标
The most important thing in my system of forces, is the variation and changing of these forces. It is the key to the whole system, and from this point, my second indicator called FORCES-VARIATION appeares important. The indicator is represented in a separate window in the form of the green histogram and the red curve . The parameter NPIuPeriod represents the number of bars on which we calculate the variation of buyers forces. The parameter NPIdPeriod represents the number of bars on which we cal
HF Crosshair
Wong Sze Wai
4.6 (5)
指标
For some trader's charts analysis use, specially for  multi timeframe trading strategies . When you need to check something of the time within different timeframe at the same symbol chart, even different symbol charts, this indicator will show the crosshair at sync moving. You just need to load this indicator into some charts, then the crosshair will shown automatic. 
FREE
Smart EA Summary MT4
Abderrahmane Benali
实用工具
Smart EA Summary MT4 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean. Click Here for MT5 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to  99  USD   with up
Hedge 120
Hassane Zibara
实用工具
HEDGE   120   is an EA that opens an order if the market moves an adverse will make a safe zone . Hedging with Forex is a strategy used to protect one's position in a currency pair from an adverse move. It is typically a form of short-term protection when a trader is concerned about news or an event triggering volatility in currency markets. The main reason that you want to use hedging on your trades is to limit risk. Hedging can be a bigger part of your trading plan if done carefully. I
TSScreenCrossMovAvg
Salvatore Labriola
指标
indicator for trading with the strategy with two moving averages. Intelligent algorithm for scalper and intraday traders. Multi time frame and multi currency panel.   The benefits you get :   Easy to use panel that alerts you to crossings of moving averages, as per strategy, on each currency. Possibility to choose your favorite crosses. Possibility to choose to activate only the preferred time frames. Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates. Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M
Sessions NY London Tokyo
Makarii Gubaydullin
实用工具
该指标显示全球交易所的交易时间。帮助您了解当前哪些市场最活跃 查看我的  #1 Pro  Utility : 66+ 功能，包括此工具  |   联系我  如有任何问题 帮助选择当前波动最大的交易品种； 对日内交易者特别有用； 1) 在 1H 及以下时间框架 上使用时：线条将对应图表上实际的K线位置，移动图表时，交易时段的线条 会随图表一起移动 。 2) 在 4H 及以上时间框架 上使用时：将显示交易时段的 静态图表 ，垂直线 会在一天中移动 ，指示当前哪些市场活跃。（由于比例尺的原因）。 安装指标后，建议关闭网格 (CTRL+G) 并关闭对象描述 (F8>通用>显示对象描述)。 输入设置： 重要：   为使指标正常工作，需在初始设置中设置   经纪商时间与格林尼治标准时间的时差： 经纪商时间可在“市场报价”窗口顶部查看 (视图 > 市场报价 [或 CTRL+M])。 例如，如果经纪商时间现在是 16:30:00，而格林尼治标准时间是 14:30:00，参数值应为 [2] (相差2小时)。 如果时差为负，请勿忘记在数字前添加负号 (如果经纪商时间现在是 13:20:00，而格林尼
MT4 To Telegram Advance
Vu Thi Thu
5 (1)
实用工具
AIP – MT4/MT5 To Telegram 1         Main features of MT4/MT5 EA To Telegram: Send all types of orders (Open Order/Close Order/Partial Close/Modify Order/Pending Order/Delete Order) Close and Modify Order with replies to the corresponding Open Order   Support sending to both private, public channels and group, topic group  Support sending to multiple channels simultaneously Send Chart Screenshots Manage all symbols with a single EA on one terminal Automatic loading of templates, logos, and screen
Partial Close MT4
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
实用工具
This is a very simple, and easy-to-use Trade Manager with features like   Auto Partial Close, Auto Stop-loss, Breakeven. EA  closes a profitable position in partial closes when the price moves first in the direction of profits, and then comes back. EA monitors the position. If the price moves in the direction of profits, then ea establish the first level of rollback price at a distance. If the price continues to move in the direction of profits, this level of profit continues modifying this lev
News Panel MT4
Omar Alkassar
1 (1)
实用工具
MetaTrader 新闻面板是一款在 MetaTrader 交易平台内显示经济日历数据的工具。该工具从外部来源（例如财经新闻网站或数据提供商）获取经济新闻和数据发布，并以易于阅读的格式显示它们。 该工具允许交易者按来源、时区、影响级别、货币和通知方式过滤新闻发布。它还包括一个刷新按钮，使用户能够手动更新数据并确保他们拥有最新的可用信息。 新闻面板安装和输入指南 您必须将数据源的 URL 添加到选项 -> Expert Advisors ->“允许对列出的 URL 进行 WebRequest”，以便让新闻面板从源加载新闻数据  （参见屏幕截图）。 MT4版本     https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77300 MT5版本     https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77301 主要特点： 新闻载有完整的详细信息（解释、效果、频率等）。 随时手动刷新数据。 过滤要显示的新闻类型（影响、货币等）。 在即将发布的新闻发布之前发出警报。 在即将发布的新闻发布之前向您的手机和/或电子邮件发送通知。 该工具的特
Gold Tiger PRT
Irina Cherkashina
专家
Gold Tiger based on a unique algorithm that will allow you to receive constant profit from binary options trading and scalping, as well as from conservative trading of several instruments simultaneously. This Expert Advisor can be used to trade all instruments without exception on all markets and on any timeframes. The download version uses our standard panel with a black background for the black terminal color. If you want to get an EA with a panel for a white or other color theme, contact us
News Scalping Executor Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
实用工具
News Scalping Executor is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility   news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you shou
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
实用工具
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Trade History Exporter
Stefan Ferreira
实用工具
Trade History Exporter automatically exports trade history to a CSV (comma separated values) file. Trade History Exporter: - automatically exports trade history every time a trade is closed - allows you to manually force an export by using the "W" key on your keyboard - can use Order Comments as Magic Numbers - useful for instance when using a Trade Copier - calculates the Net Profit per trade
Trend Mate MultiFrame
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
指标
This EA is an extension for the free trade indicator Trend Mate . https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50082 The main idea is to support your decision to  trade  according to the current trend. It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend. For this extension of the free indicator now it is possible to filter the current trend info with other timeframes. For example show trend for timeframe M5 considering also timeframe
Margin Out aud PLUS 100
Alexander Shienkov
指标
Indicator of the Margin Call, Stop Out and Plus 100 (one hundred percent of profit to the deposit) levels. It has been designed to better visualize and maintain money management when trading financial instruments. The levels drawn by the indicator have different colors. They visualize the price range, at which a broker generates a notification (Margin Call) and force closes the deals (Stop Out) due to the shortage of funds on the account, in case the price goes against the positions opened by a
Trade History Exporter Pro
Florian Riedrich
实用工具
Every trader is watching over his account over and over.... trying to anlayse every system he or she has. With this tool you are able to  export your complete history of every account export withdrawls / deposits / rebates to a separate file export account status with balance / equity / current drawdown recalculate micro to standard lots / profits ...  export decimal by "." or ","  combine a series of Magic Numbers to one unique Magic Number   filter to ignore OrderComments.
BonosuAttack
Anthonius Soruh
指标
Bonsosu attack is Binary indicator for binary option trade highly winrate and highly return ........... Design for full auto trade with bot or connetor from MT4 to Binary Broker ...____ Easy to use, No repaint,,, ___  Time frame M1 only, ..... ___  Work with 28 forex pair without martingale, ....__  Support all binary broker, .... Trading with experation ..... 
Fibo Engulfing MA Plus Changer TS Indie
Opengates Success International
指标
Fibo Engulfing Changer Trading System Fibo Engulfing Changer Trading System is a great indicator created to locate an engulfing candle on the Chart with the aid of an Arrow and Popup alerts system. For accurate working of an engulfing candle based on market structure, it must be used with an Moving Average but we discovered that Moving average is subjected to individual trader's preferences, therefore it has been coded in a way that the Trader can choose MA he/she desires with a preferred PERIO
Cumulated Volume Analyzer
Jarek Paciorek
指标
The indicator enables measurement and analysis of accumulated volume (tick), in any chosen swing. The user's task is to mark individual measuring sections with the help of a "crayon's". The indicator automatically sums the volumes of individual candles. Volume analysis is a basic element of the VSA (volume spread analysis) technique. A method of using an indicator is shown on the film. Parameters description Anchor_mode - If true, one end of the measuring line is always hooked on the current ca
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Superb Scalper MT4
Anshaal Rehman
指标
Super Scalp Indicator MT4    is a unique  trend reversal  100% non-repainting  multi-algo indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .    Super Scalp Indicator MT4    will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard algos When indicator give a valid buy or sell signal, a corresponding arrow will be printed on the chart, open trade at start of the next candle/bar
Smart Signal Generation
Sivakumar Subbaiya
指标
Smart Signal Generation - Trend-Following Pro Dashboard - Multi-Currency Trading Indicator Overview The Trend-Following Pro Dashboard is a comprehensive multi-strategy trading indicator designed for serious Forex traders who demand professional-grade analysis across 28 major currency pairs and gold. This all-in-one dashboard combines the most effective trend-following strategies into a single, visually stunning interface that provides clear trading signals, precise entry points, and calculated r
Profit Loss Viewer
Gleb Balashevich
指标
This indicator is used to visualize the profit of closed and open orders on the symbol. To control using four buttons which are located on the chart after the indicator is started: Button "C" - show/hide on chart open and close points of closed orders from account history by current symbol; Button "O" - show/hide on chart open points of opened orders and distance between open point and current order close price point; Button "$" - show (if button "C" and/or button "O" activated) / hide every ord
Close All Trade At Time
Siwakon Poonsawat
5 (1)
实用工具
Easy & Customizable. Simple & Easy to close all trades and pending orders automatically at specific time each day. Just drag this EA into any chart any currency. It will automatic close all opening positions and pending orders. Input Parameters     1. Close All Opened Positions If = " True" : EA will close opening orders at your time,days setting. If = "False" : EA will not close opening orders.     2. Delete Pending Orders If = " True" : EA will delete pending orders at your time,days setting
FoxForex Management Pro Version MT4
Mohammad Rashid Aeinimehr
实用工具
Risk management settings Automatic lot size calculation based on risk Open Buy and Sell positions with one click based on settings Open positions graphically (Buy Limit – Buy Stop – Sell Limit – Sell Stop) Risk-free open positions Open new trades with TP and SL from previous open trades Close all open trades with one click Save 50% of open trades' profit Setting to close open positions based on Sell or Buy positions Real-time display of open positions' profit/loss and daily profit/loss
Magneto TC
Vladimir Blednov
1 (1)
指标
Трёхуровневый цифровой фильтр тренда. Индикатор не нуждается в настройке. Просто установите и работайте! Предварительно подберите необходимый рабочий таймфрейм и торговый инструмент, визуально подходящие для торговли. Сигнал не перерисовывается на сформированной свече! Не забудьте посмотреть другие мой продукты - https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/altiveus/seller . Приобретая мои продукты, вы поддерживаете разработку нового программного обеспечения. Так же купив любой мой продукт вы получаете скидку
RSI Converter
Dmitriy Moshnin
指标
Relative Strength Index with advanced functionality recalculates (converts) the averaging period in accordance with the value of parameter Time Frame for lower chart time intervals (Multi-TimeFrame (MTF)). Unlike the standard indicator, RSI converter includes an alert system that notifies about changes in market situation, it consists of the following signals: Main line crosses levels of extreme zones (30%, 70%) and the level of 50%; The main line crosses one or two trendlines in the indicator w
Supply and Demand Zones MT4
Peter Mueller
4.5 (2)
指标
The Supply and Demand Zone Indicator is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to help traders identify critical supply and demand zones on the chart. These zones can provide valuable insight into potential market reversals, breakouts, and important price levels where buyers or sellers are likely to take control. The best   FREE Trade Manager . If you want to create your own Hedging or Grid strategies without any coding make sure to check out the   ManHedger Key Features: Automatic Zone Detect
FREE
Smart Ai Levels
Aditya Jayswal
指标
Smart Ai Levels  Accumulation & Distribution indicator Smart Ai Levels are Ai controlled indicator which is based on Wyckoff Price cycle theory . It automatically scans the Accumulation & Distribution phases on chart and Ai draws the possible areas before Mark up and Mark down which acts as hot zones and can be traded with confirmation to catch those big price movements . It's a great tool for both Reversal and Breakout Trades suitable to all Trading Styles such as Scalping - Intraday - Swing 
Breakeven CloseAll Control Panel
Sebastian Oltean
实用工具
Breakeven & Close-All Control Panel (MT4 Expert Advisor) A simple, fast, and reliable trade-management tool designed for manual traders. This EA adds two movable on-chart buttons that let you instantly protect profits or close all open positions with a single click. It also includes a fully automated Auto-Breakeven system . Main Features 1. BREAKEVEN Button (Move SL to BE) Instantly move the Stop-Loss of all open trades to breakeven, with a customizable offset in pips. Works for BUY and S
该产品的买家也购买
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
指标
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
指标
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
指标
目前八折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个仪表板软件适用于28种货币对。它基于我们的两个主要指标（高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动）。它对整个外汇市场提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示高级货币强度值，货币运动速度和28个外汇对在所有（9）时间段的信号。想象一下，当你可以使用图表上的单一指标观察整个市场，以确定趋势和或剥头皮的机会时，你的交易将得到改善 我们已经在这个指标中建立了一些功能，使你更容易识别强势和弱势货币，同时识别和确认潜在的交易。该指标以图形方式显示货币的强势或弱势是增加还是减少，以及它在所有时间段的表现。 增加的新功能是动态市场斐波那契水平，它适应当前的市场条件变化，这是一个已经在我们的高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动指标中使用的成熟的加分项。 在交易时，总是将弱势货币和强势货币配对，这个新指标将帮助你做到这一点。 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708783 特点  显示每个时间段的ACS28和GAP-speed（冲动）的货币强度值。 列：颜色代码以7种颜色显示货币强度：强势
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
指标
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 (13 copies left) Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair,
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
指标
首先值得强调的是，该交易指标是非重绘、非延迟的指标，这使其成为手动和机器人交易的理想选择。 用户手册：设置、输入和策略。 Atomic Analyst是一种PA价格行动指标，利用价格的力量和动量来寻找市场上更好的机会。配备了高级过滤器，可帮助去除噪音和假信号，并提高交易潜力。使用多层复杂的指标，Atomic Analyst扫描图表，并将复杂的数学计算转化为任何初学者都能理解并用来做出一致交易决策的简单信号和颜色。 “Atomic Analyst”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它将高级指标和一流功能融合为一体的交易策略，使其成为所有类型交易者的多功能选择。 日内交易和剥头皮策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 日内和摆动交易策略：可用作追求价格大幅波动的日内和摆动交易者的可靠工具。 多货币和市场：凭借其可靠的精度，在不同的工具和市场上运作。 多个时间框架：可在多个时间框架上使用，性能良好。 稳定性：所有指标均不重绘、不重绘和不滞后，确保可靠的信号。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，用于清晰的入场和出场点。 实时警报：通过交易入场、SL和TP警报通知交易者
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
指标
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
指标
趋势人工智能指标是一个伟大的工具，将加强交易者的市场分析结合趋势识别与可操作的进入点和逆转警报。 该指标使用户能够自信和精确地驾驭外汇市场的复杂性 除了主要信号，趋势Ai指标识别在回调或回调期间出现的次要入口点，使交易者能够利用既定趋势内的价格修正。 重要优势: *MT4及MT5工程 *明确买入或卖出信号 ·不重绘 *适用于所有资产 小心我不卖EA或设置电报它骗局. 所有设置免费在这里的博客。  重要！ 购买后立即与我联系,以获得指示和奖金! 真实的操作监控以及我的其他产品可以在这里找到： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 设置和输入: 建议为所有资源设置默认设置。 第...
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
指标
Miraculous 指标 – 100% 不重绘的外汇和二元期权工具，基于江恩九方图 这个视频介绍的 Miraculous 指标 是一款专为外汇和二元期权交易者开发的高精度、强大交易工具。该指标的独特之处在于它建立在传奇的 江恩九方图 和 江恩振动法则 之上，使其成为现代交易中可用的最精确预测工具之一。 Miraculous 指标 完全不重绘 ，这意味着它的信号在 K 线收盘后不会改变或消失——你看到的就是你得到的。这为交易者提供了可靠且一致的基础，让他们能够自信地进出场交易。 主要特点： 基于江恩九方图和江恩理论构建 100% 不重绘的信号系统 适用于所有时间周期（M1、M5、H1、H4、日线、周线） 适用于外汇和二元期权交易 清晰的买卖信号，准确率高 可用于剥头皮、日内交易或波段交易 兼容大多数 MT4 平台 这款工具旨在帮助初学者和专业交易者做出更好、更明智的决策。无论您是交易货币、指数还是二元期权，Miraculous 指标都将为您在市场中提供所需的优势。
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
指标
FX Volume：从经纪商视角洞察真实市场情绪 简要概述 想要提升您的交易策略？ FX Volume 可提供零售交易者和经纪商的持仓实时数据——远早于诸如 COT 之类的延迟报告。不论您希望获得持续稳定的收益，还是想在市场中多一分制胜的砝码， FX Volume 都能帮您识别重大失衡、确认突破以及完善风险管理。立即开启体验，让真实的成交量数据为您的交易决策带来革新！ 1. 为什么 FX Volume 对交易者格外有用 极具准确度的早期预警 • 快速捕捉有多少交易者正在买入或卖出某个货币对——比大多数人提前一步。 • FX Volume 是 唯一 能够整合多家零售经纪商真实成交量数据并以简洁方式呈现的工具。 强力风险管理 • 及时识别多头或空头仓位的巨大不平衡，这往往预示着潜在的趋势反转，帮助您更自信地设置止损和目标位。 • 独家而真实的数据让每一次交易决策更具可靠性。 优化进场与出场点 • 发现“过度集中”的交易（大多数交易者都在同一方向），并通过真实成交量来确认突破。 • 避免依赖常见指标可能带来的误导信号，而是利用真实的实时成交量。 适配各种交易策略 • 将 FX
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
指标
矩阵箭头指标 MT4 是一种独特的 10 合 1 趋势，遵循 100% 非重绘多时间框架指标 ，可用于所有符号/工具：外汇、商品、加密货币、指数、股票。  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 将在其早期阶段确定当前趋势，从多达 10 个标准指标中收集信息和数据，它们是： 平均定向运动指数 (ADX) 商品渠道指数 (CCI) 经典 Heiken Ashi 蜡烛 移动平均线 移动平均收敛散度 (MACD) 相对活力指数 (RVI) 相对强弱指数 (RSI) 抛物线SAR 随机振荡器 威廉姆斯的百分比范围 当所有指标给出有效的买入或卖出信号时，相应的箭头将打印在图表上，在下一根蜡烛/柱线开盘时，指示强劲的上升趋势/下降趋势。用户可以选择使用哪些指标，并可以单独调整每个指标的参数。 Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 仅从选定的指标中收集信息，并仅根据其数据打印箭头。 Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 还可以为所有新信号发送终端、推送通知或电子邮件警报。无论您是黄牛、日内交易者还是波段交易者， Matrix Arrow Indicat
Forex Liquidity Finder
Aditya Jayswal
指标
ZeusArrow Smart Liquidity Finder  Smart Liquidity Finder is Ai controlled indicator based on the Idea of Your SL is My Entry. It scan and draws the major Liquidity areas on chart partitioning them with Premium and Discount Zone and allows you find the best possible trading setups and help you decide the perfect entry price to avoid getting your Stop Loss hunted . Now no more confusion about when to enter and where to enter. Benefit from this one of it's kind trading tool powered by Ai an trade
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
指标
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 下一代外汇交易工具。 当前 49% 折扣。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator 是我们长期流行的指标的演变，将三种功能合二为一： 高级货币强度 28 指标 （695 条评论）+ 高级货币 IMPULSE 带警报 （520 条评论）+ CS28 组合信号（奖励）。 有关指标的详细信息 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 下一代强度指标提供什么？ 您喜欢的原始指标的一切，现在通过新功能和更高的精度进行了增强。 主要特点： 专有货币强度公式。  所有时间范围内的平滑和准确的强度线。 非常适合识别趋势和精确进入。 动态市场斐波那契水平（市场斐波那契）。  此指标独有的独特功能。 斐波那契应用于货币强度，而不是价格图表。 适应实时市场活动以获得准确的反转区域。 实时市场动量。  第 9 行显示市场是活跃还是被动。 对于定时交易至关重要。 全面的警报和显示。  每种货币最强的买入和卖出动量。 ​​28 对的双重动量买入和卖出。 超买/超卖警告外部范围和止损。 反转
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.69 (16)
指标
PUMPING STATION – 您的专属“全包式”交易策略 我们为您推出PUMPING STATION —— 一款革命性的外汇指标，它将使您的交易变得更加有趣且高效。这不仅仅是一个辅助工具，而是一套完整的交易系统，具备强大的算法，帮助您开始更加稳定的交易。 购买本产品，您将免费获得： 专属设置文件：用于自动配置，实现最大化性能。 逐步视频教程：学习如何使用PUMPING STATION策略进行交易。 Pumping Utility：专为PUMPING STATION打造的半自动交易机器人，让交易变得更加方便和简单。 购买后请立即联系我，我将为您提供所有额外资源的访问权限。 PUMPING STATION如何工作： 趋势监控：能够即时识别市场趋势方向。趋势是您最好的朋友。 进场信号：图表上的箭头会提示您何时进场以及交易方向。 明确的交易目标：指标会自动识别最佳的平仓时机。 回调交易：内置的基于布林带的价格通道可检测修正结束并发出新趋势开始的信号。 效率分析：如果当前设置效果较差，系统会自动提示。只需调整PUMPING STATION，即可获得最佳性能。 功能强大： 推送和邮件通知：即
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
指标
TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量趋势变化： SL   - 标准趋势变化 ChoCH SL—— 信号放大，结构破坏，且极有可能继续移动 MEGA BOS
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
指标
目前八折优惠! 这个仪表板是一个非常强大的软件，可用于多个符号和多达9个时间段。 它是基于我们的主要指标（最佳评论：高级供应需求）。 Advanced Supply Demand 该仪表板提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示。   筛选后的供需值，包括区域强度评级。 区间内和区间外的点位距离。 它突出了嵌套的区域。 在所有（9个）时间段内，它对所选符号发出4种警报。 它是高度可配置的，以满足您的个人需求! 您的利益! 对每个交易者来说，最重要的问题是。 什么是入市的最佳水平？ 在强大的供应/需求区域内或附近进入你的交易，以获得最佳的成功机会和风险/回报。 我的止损的最佳位置是哪里？ 把你的止损放在强势供应/需求区的下方/上方是最安全的。 我的最佳盈利目标是什么？ 你的退出策略和你的进入策略一样重要，了解更高的时间框架图可以帮助你。对于买入，使用下一个供应区作为目标，对于卖出，使用下一个需求区作为目标。在回撤到供应区或需求区时进场，以确保有足够的利润空间，达到更高的时间框架的供应和需求，将增加你的利润。 为什么我们要过滤强区和弱区？ 不平衡性越大，价格的变动就
PZ Day Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
指标
该指标仅使用价格行为分析和donchian渠道以锯齿形检测价格反转。它是专门为短期交易而设计的，根本不需要重新粉刷或补漆。对于精明的交易者来说，这是一个绝佳的工具，旨在增加他们的运作时间。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 极易交易 它在每个时间段都提供价值 实施自我分析统计 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 基于可变长度的突破和拥挤区域，该指标仅使用价格行为来选择交易并对市场快速做出反应。 显示过去信号的潜在利润 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 突围的损失突出显示并解决 该指标是不可重涂和不可重涂的 该指标将帮助盘中交易者不要错过单个价格反转。但是，并非所有价格反转都是一样的，也不是具有相同的可行质量。决定要突破哪些突破而忽略哪些取决于交易者的良好判断。 如何解释统计数据 该指标研究其自身信号的质量，并在图表上绘制相关信息。将分析每笔交易，并在图表的左上角显示总体历史结果，这使您可以针对任何给定的工具和时间范围自行优化指标参数。每个乐器和时间表都有其自己的最佳设置，您可以自己找到它们。 最大优惠交易：对于任何给定的交易，MFE都是最好的结
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
指标
介绍 F-16 飞机指标，这是一款领先的 MT4 工具，旨在革新您的交易体验。灵感来自于 F-16 战斗机无与伦比的速度和精准度，该指标结合了先进算法和尖端技术，在金融市场上提供卓越的性能。 通过 F-16 飞机指标，您将在竞争中腾飞，因为它提供实时分析并生成高度准确的交易信号。其动态功能旨在识别各种资产类别上的利润机会，让您能够自信地做出明智的决策。 配备用户友好的界面，F-16 飞机指标与热门的 MetaTrader 4 平台无缝集成，确保交易过程顺畅高效。无论您是初学者还是经验丰富的专业人士，该指标都可以轻松定制，以符合您独特的交易风格和偏好。 感受 F-16 飞机指标的威力，它以精确和敏捷的方式驾驭市场趋势。其先进的图表功能使您能够始终领先，检测关键的入场和出场点以实现最佳时机。掌控您的交易之旅，并凭借 F-16 飞机指标释放稳定盈利的潜力。 准备起飞，以这款出色的 MT4 指标将您的交易表现提升到新的高度。F-16 飞机指标是您在金融市场世界中的终极副驾驶员，让您以速度、精确度和自信取得成功。
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
指标
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
指标
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (2)
指标
SHOGUN Trade - The Shocking Truth of 16 Years Unoptimized. Strategic Market Structure & The Art of Maximizing Gains. The Truth of "16 Years" That Even Stunned the Developer First, please take a look at the attached image (backtest results). This is the verification result for USDJPY H1 for a full 16 years, from January 1, 2010, to January 1, 2026. To be clear: This is NOT an EA (Expert Advisor) for sale. It is a manual trading indicator system. However, I dare to present this graph to you and
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
指标
目前26%的折扣 任何新手或专家交易者的最佳解决方案! 这个指标是一个独特的、高质量的、可负担得起的交易工具，因为我们纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。只需一个图表，你就可以读出28个外汇对的货币强度！想象一下，你的交易将如何得到改善，因为你的交易是在你的手中进行的。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 这是第一本，原版的! 不要买一个毫无价值的崇拜者的克隆品。 特别的 子窗口中的箭头显示强劲的货币势头GAP将指导你的交易! 当基础货币或报价货币处于超卖/超买区域（外盘斐波那契水平）时，在个人图表的主窗口中出现警告信号。 当货币力量从外围区间回落时，回撤/反转警报。 十字星模式的特别警报 可选择多个时间框架，以快速查看趋势! 货币强度线在所有的时间框架中都非常平稳，当使用较高的时间框架来识别总体趋势，然后使用较短的时间框架来确定精确的入口时，效果非常好。你可以根据自己的意愿选择任何时间框架。每个时间框架都由其自身进行了优化。
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
指标
该指标从每个点分析成交量，并计算该成交量的市场疲劳水平。 它由三条线组成： 牛市成交量疲劳线 熊市成交量疲劳线 表示市场趋势的线。该线根据市场是熊市还是牛市变化颜色。 您可以从任何选择的起点分析市场。一旦达到成交量疲劳线，确定一个新的起点来开始下一次分析。 您可以分析任何内容——趋势和修正。一个好的方法是每次当它达到趋势线或形成顶部或底部时移动指标。 趋势线与某一成交量疲劳线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越大。 趋势线可以作为开单的位置，而疲劳线则用于收集利润。 该系统非常独特，但又极其直观。 市场上没有类似的产品。 使用没有限制。可以在所有市场和所有时间框架中应用。 重要提示：在MetaTrader4测试器中检查时，双击紫色线条，然后左右移动它以分析市场。 如有任何问题，请随时联系我。
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (6)
指标
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
Delta Fusion Pro
Francesco Secchi
5 (2)
指标
Delta Fusion Pro – 高级订单流分析，专为日内交易设计 Delta Fusion Pro 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 4 指标，能够揭示市场中的主动订单流，实时显示机构压力的强度和方向。与传统的成交量指标不同，它分析买盘（Ask）与卖盘（Bid）之间的成交量差值（Delta），用于提前预测反转、确认趋势并识别专业兴趣区域。 主要特点 智能自动调节系统 根据以下条件自动调整所有参数： 交易品种类型（外汇、加密货币、指数、大宗商品、股票） 操作周期 市场波动率（ATR） 最近平均成交量 无需手动配置，适合新手交易者——指标自动完成校准！ 核心功能 净Delta与累计Delta 计算主动买盘/卖盘成交量差值，支持自定义 EMA 平滑 实时显示方向性压力 可自定义直方图颜色（买入/卖出） 价格/成交量背离 自动检测常规与隐藏背离 强度分类：强/中/弱 高级过滤：成交量确认、趋势、时间距离 图形信号（彩色箭头） 市场失衡 识别显著的买盘/卖盘比例失衡（可配置比率） 最小成交量阈值验证 图表显示彩色点（多头/空头） Infusion Volume 检测异常成交量峰值（
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
指标
提前指示   确定市场反转水平和区域 ，让您可以等待价格回到该水平并在新趋势的开始阶段（而不是结束阶段）进入市场。 他展示了   逆转水平   市场确认方向转变并形成进一步走势。 该指标无需重绘即可运行，针对任何交易品种都进行了优化，并且与以下因素结合使用时可发挥其最大潜力：       趋势线专业版   指标。 适用于所有仪器的可逆结构扫描仪 自动跟踪所有交易工具，并立即识别所有 R 反转模式，显示 LOGIC AI 信号已经存在的位置以及其他有用的信息。 逻辑人工智能——一款显示入口点的助手 一种智能信号，用于确定最佳入场时机。它采用 TPSproSYSTEM 算法，分析价格走势、趋势以及主要参与者的活动。 当 LOGIC AI 出现时，意味着市场条件已完全准备好做出成功概率很高的交易决策。 （R1-PRO）模式，该模式使用趋势专业指标的趋势变化 使用来自 TPSpro TREND PRO 指标的趋势数据，并基于此构建 R 构造。 该系统自动分析趋势方向，识别反转点和关键市场结构，利用逻辑人工智能帮助交易者精准定位入场点。 （R1-BOS）        一种利用指标趋势变化的
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
指标
现在优惠 33%！ 任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (7)
指标
The price is indicated only for the first   30 copies  ( only    2  copies left ).                                             The next price will be increased to    $150 . The final price will be    $250. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers
作者的更多信息
Heiken Ashi Toggle Indicator
Jordan Sales
指标
Heiken Ashi Toggle – Instant Chart Mode Control for MT4 Heiken Ashi Toggle (Also spelled Heikin Ashi)  is a small utility indicator for MetaTrader 4 that provides Heiken Ashi candles — with one key upgrade: instant ON/OFF control directly from the chart . Instead of constantly adding, removing, or reloading indicators, this tool allows traders to switch between standard candlesticks and Heiken Ashi visualization with a single click. What This Indicator Does Displays classic Heiken Ashi candles 
FREE
ChartFix with Zoom and Pan Controls for MT4
Jordan Sales
指标
ChartFix – Fixed Scale and Pan Chart Controls for MT4 ChartFix is a lightweight indicator that adds convenient on-chart navigation tools to MetaTrader 4. The controls are designed to offer a chart interaction style that creates an optional switch between MT4 default auto scale feature and a fixed scale chart that can be moved up and down and easily scaled vertically. Main Functions Zoom In / Zoom Out – Adjust the chart scale directly from on-screen buttons. Scale Mode Switch – Toggle between MT4
Ultimate Moving Average Crossover Strategy EA
Jordan Sales
专家
The Ultimate Moving Average Crossover EA AFFORDABLE & POWERFUL - The settings are up to you. Create Signals and Automatically Enter Trades if Desired. Introducing our state-of-the-art Moving Average Crossover Expert Advisor, a sophisticated tool for traders who understand the unparalleled significance of moving averages in the forex market. Our EA isn't just any ordinary tool; it's a powerful blend of precision and customization that offers a multi-layered approach to trading. Key Features: Mu
Ultimate Fibonacci Trade Assistant and Manager
Jordan Sales
实用工具
Ultimate Fibonacci EA & Trade Assistant + Manager -  With Advanced Pattern Recognition In trading, as in any craft, mastery requires the right tools. In Fibonacci based trading, The Ultimate Fibonacci EA is that tool. Discover the power of precision trading with the Ultimate Fibonacci EA, an innovative Expert Advisor (EA) for the Forex market. This advanced tool is designed to work in harmony with your Fibonacci retracement tool, providing dynamic responses to market movements and pattern recogn
Easy Lot Size Calculator for MT4
Jordan Sales
实用工具
Easy Lot Size Calculator – MT4 Risk and Position Size Utility Overview The Easy Lot Size Calculator is an on-chart tool designed for MetaTrader 4. It calculates position size based on a user-defined risk percentage and the stop-loss distance measured from a Fibonacci retracement object. The tool provides a structured way to view risk information directly on the chart and includes optional trade management features. The calculator reads the distance and direction of a Fibonacci retracement object
筛选:
无评论
回复评论