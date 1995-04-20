ChartFix with Zoom and Pan Controls for MT4

ChartFix – Fixed Scale and Pan Chart Controls for MT4

ChartFix is a lightweight indicator that adds convenient on-chart navigation tools to MetaTrader 4. The controls are designed to offer a chart interaction style that creates an optional switch between MT4 default auto scale feature and a fixed scale chart that can be moved up and down and easily scaled vertically.

Main Functions

  • Zoom In / Zoom Out – Adjust the chart scale directly from on-screen buttons.
  • Scale Mode Switch – Toggle between MT4’s auto-scale mode and a manual vertical scale mode.
  • Shrink / Expand Controls – Modify vertical scaling for broad or detailed price views.
  • Custom Hotkeys – Optional keyboard shortcuts for quick navigation.
  • Theme Button – Apply a light or dark with customizable candle colors.
  • Adjustable Placement and Colors – Move and customize the interface to suit your chart layout.
  • Non-intrusive Design – Operates as an indicator without interfering with Expert Advisors.

Usage Notes

After attaching the indicator, the button panel appears on-screen. Double-click between the buttons to reposition it, and double-click again to lock it. All functions and colors can be configured in the inputs.

Strategy Tester

The indicator can be loaded in the Strategy Tester with visual mode enabled for demonstration of the navigation controls.


FAQ

Does ChartFix change trading functions?

No, it is focused solely on chart navigation controls.


Can I reposition the controls?

Yes, the panel is movable and can be placed anywhere on the chart.


Are the colors customizable?

Yes, the theme button and all individual colors can be modified through the settings.


Does it work on all symbols and timeframes?

Yes, ChartFix can be used on any MT4 chart where indicators are supported.

