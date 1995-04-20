TR CPR Pivots – Professional Daily Levels





TR CPR Pivots is a professional technical indicator that automatically calculates Central Pivot Range (CPR) and Daily Pivot Levels based on the previous day’s High, Low, and Close.





Designed for clean charts, precision trading, and EA compatibility, this indicator delivers accurate institutional-style levels widely used by professional traders across Forex, indices, metals, and crypto.

🔹

Key Features

✅ Automatic Central Pivot Range (PV / TC / BC)

✅ Daily Pivot Support & Resistance Levels R1 / R2 / R3 / R4 S1 / S2 / S3 / S4

✅ Yesterday’s High & Low levels

✅ Clear on-chart labels , centered and non-intrusive

✅ Optional Candle Time-Left Timer (per timeframe)

✅ Fully EA-compatible (clean line names & structure)

✅ Lightweight, fast, and optimized for all symbols

✅ Works on any timeframe (levels are calculated from D1)

📌

Who Is This Indicator For?

Day traders & scalpers using pivot-based strategies

Swing traders looking for precise daily reaction zones

Algo traders who need reliable pivot levels for automation

Traders who prefer clean, professional charts without clutter

⚙️

Customization Options

Enable / disable R4 & S4 levels

Toggle on-chart labels

Adjust colors, line width, and styles

Enable or disable the candle countdown timer

📊

How Traders Use It

Identify high-probability support & resistance zones

Trade reversals and breakouts around CPR

Combine with price action, volume, or trend filters

Use pivot levels as targets, entries, or stop references

🏆

Why TR CPR Pivots?





This indicator focuses on clarity, accuracy, and usability.

No repainting. No lag. No overcomplicated logic.

Just pure, professional-grade pivot levels — the way institutional traders use them.

🔒

Notes