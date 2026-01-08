Quantum Core AI
- Experts
- Muhammad Nadeem Satti
- Versão: 1.3
- Ativações: 15
Elevate your trading with Quantum Core AI, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for the modern algorithmic trader. This EA utilizes a "Quantum" classification logic to analyze market states, ensuring that trades are only executed when specific statistical conditions are met. It moves beyond simple indicators by using a complex multi-layered approach to trend identification.
-
Intelligence-Driven Entries: Uses a specialized classification system to filter out low-probability market noise .
-
Precision Execution: Features advanced OrderSend protocols with built-in filling mode detection for lightning-fast execution .
-
Adaptive Protection: Automatically calculates optimal Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on real-time symbol data .
-
Universal Monitoring: Capable of managing positions across all active symbols or focusing on a single chart with a single toggle .