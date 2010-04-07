Candle Diamond Pattern

Complete Guide to the Diamond Candlestick Pattern for MT5

Introduction to the Diamond Candlestick Indicator

The Diamond Candlestick Pattern indicator for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced technical analysis tool designed to identify diamond-shaped consolidation formations, followed by potential directional breakouts. This technical formation represents a period of market indecision that generally precedes significant price movements.

Key Features of the Indicator

1. Automatic Range Detection

The indicator automatically analyzes the price structure to identify:

Dynamic Support Levels: Support lines that adapt to real-time price action

Dynamic Resistance Levels: Resistance lines that reflect current selling pressure

Diamond Pattern Formation: Automatic detection of the characteristic consolidation structure

2. Multifaceted Trading System

Range Trading Strategy

Bounce Trades: Entry into long positions near identified dynamic support

Rejection Trades: Entry into short positions near dynamic resistance

Intra-range Risk Management: Stop Loss and Take Profit optimized for sideways conditions

Double Top/Bottom Strategy
Reversal Pattern Detection: Automatic identification of double top and double bottom formations

Breakout Confirmation: Confirmation signals for trend-following trades

Target Projection: Automatic calculation of targets Price based on pattern height

Configurable parameters
추천 제품
Elliot Wave Advance Drawing Tools For MT5
Mohd Firuz Fahmi Bin Yusoff
지표
Elliott Wave Drawing Tool for MT5 – The Ultimate Professional Wave Mapping System Take your market analysis to the next level with the Elliott Wave Drawing Tool for MT5 , an advanced charting solution designed for traders who demand precision, speed, and complete control in wave labeling. Engineered for both beginners and expert Elliotticians, this tool transforms manual wave marking into a smooth, intuitive, and highly accurate experience. Built with a smart drawing engine , this indicator lets
Dependence
Andriy Sydoruk
지표
Dependence arrow indicator for forex, futures and binary options without redrawing. It gives a lot of signals, which requires additional indicators to check them. Works only on opening prices. Therefore, reliable and without redrawing. Often signals that went in the wrong direction are canceled out on the next signal. Unfortunately, most popular indicators in practice give a huge number of false signals, since they all work without any consideration of global trends. That is why in today's con
Basic Automatic Swing Detector MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
지표
Introduction: The Basic Automatic Swing Detector MT4 is designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It displays three different market levels, helping traders identify critical price zones and pinpoint the most optimal entry and exit points for their chosen symbols. Our Team Services: If you are want to see our products click the link: LINK If you have an idea you'd like to develop into an application, click the link: LINK Category: Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Indicator Level: Interme
Dyne
Fernando Souza Mendes
지표
This isn't just an indicator; it's a top-tier market analysis tool that combines the power of various technical analysis techniques into one package. Perfect for traders seeking precision and clarity in their trading decisions. Key Features: HiLo Activator: Easily capture the essence of market trends. This component differentiates between bullish or bearish markets, helping you to be on the right side of the move. MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence): Quickly identify changes in market
PinBar Pattern MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
MT5용 Crypto_Forex 지표 PINBAR 패턴, 재도색 및 지연 없음. - "PINBAR 패턴" 지표는 가격 변동 거래에 매우 강력한 지표입니다. - 이 지표는 차트에서 다음과 같은 핀바를 감지합니다. - 상승 핀바 - 차트에 파란색 화살표 신호(그림 참조). - 하락 핀바 - 차트에 빨간색 화살표 신호(그림 참조). - PC 및 모바일 알림 기능 포함. - "PINBAR 패턴" 지표는 지지/저항 레벨과 결합하기 매우 좋습니다. ................................................................................ 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 상품입니다.
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
지표
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
지표
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
Doctor Edge Strategy Range Breakout Pro
Domingos Jose Antonio Lopes
지표
Doctor Edge Strategy Pro – Range & Breakout Zones Doctor Edge Strategy Pro is a professional indicator designed to simplify market reading based on range and breakout zones. It combines concepts of Price Action, ICT, and Smart Money Concepts, providing an automated and precise approach for traders of synthetic indices, cryptocurrencies, and Forex pairs. How It Works Doctor Edge Strategy Pro automatically draws on the chart: The range zone (lateral accumulation); The upper breakout zone (gr
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
지표
MT4 버전  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 는 Bill Williams 의 고급 프랙탈, 시장의 올바른 파동 구조를 구축하는 Valable ZigZag, 정확한 진입 수준을 표시하는 피보나치 수준과 같은 인기 있는 시장 분석 도구를 포함하는 하나의 지표 내에서 완전한 거래 시스템입니다. 시장과 이익을 취하는 장소로. 전략에 대한 자세한 설명 표시기 작업에 대한 지침 고문-거래 올빼미 도우미의 조수 개인 사용자 채팅 ->구입 후 나에게 쓰기,나는 개인 채팅에 당신을 추가하고 거기에 모든 보너스를 다운로드 할 수 있습니다 힘은 단순함에 있습니다! Owl Smart Levels 거래 시스템은 사용하기 매우 쉽기 때문에 전문가와 이제 막 시장을 연구하고 스스로 거래 전략을 선택하기 시작한 사람들 모두에게 적합합니다. 전략 및 지표에는 눈에 보이지 않는 비밀 공식 및 계산 방법이 없으며 모든 전략 지표는 공개되어 있습니다. Owl Smart Levels를 사
Imbalance Volume Trend
Denys Babiak
지표
Imbalance Volume Trend is a professional indicator for MetaTrader that combines Fair Value Gap (FVG) / Imbalance zones with volume imbalance analysis and a trend engine based on imbalances . The indicator automatically finds bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps, paints them on the chart as colored rectangles and calculates the percentage of volume domination of buyers over sellers (or vice versa) inside the breakout candle that created the imbalance. On top of that, it builds a trend of imbalance
Mega Indicator MT5
Szymon Palczynski
지표
Price reach indicator. It also serves as the perfect term for supports and resistance. I use it in two experts. The basic tool for professional trading. The indicator analyzes the last 500 bar and uses this to determine the levels ( but it doesn't predict the future ) . Personally, I use it on TF H1.  It is very simple. Four lines on chart and that's all. Only two input parameters.  Thousands of indicators. Why this? Is good ? No! Is very good. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing. You
Liquidity zones Pro
Israr Hussain Shah
지표
Uncover Institutional Footprints with Volume-Based Supply & Demand Liquidity Zones is a sophisticated Price Action and Volume analysis tool designed for MQL5. Unlike standard Support & Resistance indicators that rely solely on price history, this indicator integrates   Volume Volatility Analysis   to identify high-probability reversal levels. It automatically detects key Swing Highs and Swing Lows where significant trading activity (volume) occurred. In Smart Money Concepts (SMC), these areas r
Nexus 6 Neural Binary Indicator
Muhammad Talha
지표
Nexus 6.1 (MT5) - Neural Network Binary Options Indicator Nexus 6.1 (MT5) Neural Network-Powered Binary Options Indicator for MetaTrader 5 What is Nexus 6.1? Nexus 6.1 is a neural network–driven signal indicator specifically built for binary-options style trading. It generates accurate CALL/PUT decisions exactly at candle open, allowing you to set your expiry to the candle duration (or a small multiple) and act immediately—without guessing mid-bar. Why Traders Choose Nexus 6.1 Candle-start sign
DYJ SuperTrendWave
Daying Cao
지표
DYJ 슈퍼 트렌드파는 매우 정확한 봉우리와 파도 밸리 거래 시스템이다. 이 지표는 시장에 진출할 때 촛불선의 최고점과 최저점을 찾는다. 신호의 알림 유형이 dyj supertrend 에 추가되었습니다. 다중 공간 신호를 생성할 때, Alert mailSend, MobilePush 등의 유형의 알림 신호를 사용할 수 있습니다. Input InpSignalPeriod = 10 BarDistance = 24 InpIsAlert = true ============================= DYJ Super Trend Wave ist ein hochpräzises Handelssystem. Dieser Indikator sucht nach den höchsten und niedrigsten Punkten der Kerzenlinien, wenn sie in den Markt gehen. Der Benachrichtigungstyp für das Signal wurde zu
Advanced SMC Indicator
Dodong Christian Arnon
지표
Smart Money Concepts Indicator - Professional ICT/SMC Trading System Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Smart Money Analysis Unlock the power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodologies with this advanced indicator that identifies high-probability entry zones and intelligently sets Take Profit targets at the next Point of Interest (POI). Stop guessing where to exit your trades - let institutional logic guide you to the next Order Block or key market
FREE
Binary Option KBO
Md Meraz Mahmud
지표
Alright. This indicator works on MT5 and mt4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy.  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? candle 1 minute  expire 1 minute if you need any help. please feel free to message me, thank you
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
지표
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Fractal 358 Plus
Renato Fridschtein
지표
Fractal 358 Plus is a predictive indicator that provides the clearest sight of price movements. Identifying graphic patterns such as Caixote (Crate), Pivot and Inside Candle , it shows entries and exits spots, as well as threats to your trades in the markets. It comes ready to use with B3 Mini Index (WIN$ series) and can be adjusted to use with any asset and timeframe. Fractal 358 unravels price movement Based on the Fibonacci sequence, Fractal 358 is a new and different way of reading and und
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
지표
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
QXS Market Scanner
Netlux Digital Kft.
지표
QuantXMarketScanner is a multi assets indicator for MT5 - Mathematical model based on 7 custom moving averages indicators  - Adaptable on Currencies, Stocks and Crypto - Automatic setup, self optimized About QuantXsystem Products: –         Simple installation & integration into MT5   –         Unlimited License after purchase (for one user) –         Automatic pattern recognition to identify the best timing and price levels. –         Trading indicators are displayed directly and automaticall
ROMAN5 Time Breakout Indicator Free
Anton Nel
4.7 (10)
지표
ROMAN5 Time Breakout Indicator automatically draws the boxes for daily support and resistance breakouts. It helps the user identifying whether to buy or sell. It comes with an alert that will sound whenever a new signal appears. It also features an email facility. Your email address and SMTP Server settings should be specified in the settings window of the "Mailbox" tab in your MetaTrader 5. Blue arrow up = Buy. Red arrow down = Sell. You can use one of my Trailing Stop products that automatical
FREE
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
지표
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (558)
지표
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Support and Resistance
Pavel Gotkevitch
지표
Support & Resistance indicator is a modification of the standard Bill Williams' Fractals indicator. The indicator works on any timeframes. It displays support and resistance levels on the chart and allows setting stop loss and take profit levels (you can check the exact value by putting the mouse cursor over the level). Blue dashed lines are support level. Red dashed lines are resistance levels. If you want, you can change the style and color of these lines. If the price approaches a support lev
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
지표
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Doji breakout pattern MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
Crypto_Forex 지표 "Doji Breakout pattern" for MT5. - 지표 "Doji Breakout pattern"은 순수한 가격 액션 거래입니다. 다시 칠하거나 지연하지 않습니다. - 지표는 Doji 패턴이 패턴의 중간에 있고 마지막 캔들이 첫 번째 브레이크아웃인 추세 방향으로 브레이크아웃되는 것을 감지합니다. - 강세 Doji Breakout 패턴 - 차트에 파란색 화살표 신호(그림 참조). - 약세 Doji Breakout 패턴 - 차트에 빨간색 화살표 신호(그림 참조). - PC 및 모바일 알림 기능 포함. - 지표 "Doji Breakout pattern"은 지지/저항 수준과 결합하기에 좋습니다. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! 이 MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 제품입니다.
Dragon SuperTrend OB
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
지표
Dragon SuperTrend OB indicator  he Dragon was an indicator developed to capture a new beginning of the trend, it is excellent in Binary Options and Forex and even B3 in the Mini Index and Mini Dolar. It has 4 trend levels in 4 different Times Frames, so you can be sure that you are on the right side of the trend! It is very simple and easy to use, in the end I explain how we will operate with the indicator! Confirmation modes First Line Trend Confirmations: Green Square Upward Trend. Red Squar
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
지표
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
Chart Pattern Master
Lefika Raphel Sebatane
Experts
The Chart Pattern Master EA is a sophisticated expert that allows you to trade all of the common chart patterns. It automatically identifies the chart patterns for you and even displays them on the chart. Use it as an indicator or as an automated trading expert. All pattern breakouts will be traded automatically for you. Recommendations: Trend Timeframe - 1H Breakout Timeframe - Any Symbol - Any TP and SL - false MIn Balance - $250 NOTE: Increase "Pattern Number of Bars" to scan over longer peri
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
지표
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
지표
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
지표
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
지표
MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
지표
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
지표
훌륭한 백테스트, 환상적인 숫자로 입증된 실제 계정 성능, 그리고 모든 곳에 퍼져 있는 통계를 자랑하는 트레이딩 지표를 얼마나 자주 구매하셨습니까? 하지만 사용 후에는 결국 계좌를 날려버리셨나요? 신호 자체만으로는 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 신호가 왜 처음 나타났는지 알아야 하며, 그것이 바로 RelicusRoad Pro가 가장 잘하는 일입니다! 사용자 매뉴얼 + 전략 + 교육 비디오 + VIP 액세스 전용 그룹 + 모바일 버전 사용 가능 시장을 보는 새로운 방법 RelicusRoad는 외환, 선물, 암호화폐, 주식 및 지수를 위한 세계에서 가장 강력하고 최고의 트레이딩 지표 로서, 트레이더가 계좌를 성장시키는 데 필요한 모든 정보와 도구를 제공합니다. 우리는 기술 분석 및 트레이딩 계획 을 제공하여 초보자 부터 고급 트레이더 까지 모든 트레이더가 성공할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 이것은 미래 시장을 예측 하는 데 충분한 정보를 제공하는 핵심 트레이딩 지표 입니다. 우리는 차트에서 의미 없
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
지표
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
지표
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
지표
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions ) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps y
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
지표
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
지표
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Hyperbolic
Konstantin Gruzdev
지표
The indicator is stable on noise fluctuations in price and quickly reacts to the trend. It is based on an algorithm from a system of hyperbolic functions that allows you to aggressively smooth the flat with minimal lag on the trend. It can be applied directly to the price chart, to itself, or to other indicators in order to eliminate false signals. The main purpose of the indicator is to smooth out small sawtooth price movements as much as possible. The higher the Hyperbolic parameter, the stron
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
지표
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
지표
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator
Nabil Oukhouma
지표
Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk/Reward ratio. The Risk Reward Tool brings the intuitive, visual trading style of TradingView directly to your MetaTrader 5 charts. It is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and visual clarity. Whether you trade Forex, Indices (DAX, US30), or Commodities (Gold, Oil), this tool handles the math for you. Simply click "Long" or "Short," drag the lines to your levels, and the tool instantly tells you exactly how many lots to t
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
지표
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
지표
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
지표
무료 AUX 인디케이터와 EA 지원을 받으세요 직접 다운로드 — 여기를 클릭 [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment는 엘리엇 파동 이론과 트레이딩 카오스 기법을 함께 사용하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 MT5 전문 도구입니다. 가격 움직임의 숨겨진 및 일반 다이버전스를 감지하며, 빌 윌리엄스가 설명한 혼돈 시장 환경과 동기화됩니다. 주요 특징 엘리엇 파동 정렬 다이버전스: 파동 구조에 조화된 강세 및 약세 다이버전스를 탐지하여 파동 카운팅 정확도를 높입니다. 카오스 기법 통합: AO(오썸 오실레이터) 및 시장 구조 원칙과 일치하도록 설계되었습니다. 다중 타임프레임 스캐닝: 다양한 시간 프레임에서 다이버전스를 분석하여 모멘텀 변화와 추세 소진을 확인합니다. 시각적 알림 및 객체: 명확한 화살표, 선, 표시로 빠른 인식 가능. 적응형 시장 판독: 혼돈 시장 조건에 자동으로 조정되어 노이즈를 필터링하고 유효한 셋업만
Orderflow Scalp Pro
TitanScalper
지표
Orderflow Scalp Pro v2.4   delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, real-time aggressive score monitoring, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Full Documentation: [Download PDF] Four Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap with POC/VAH/VAL Transform your charts into inst
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
3 (4)
지표
MonsterDash Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern dashboard. It recognizes all major patterns. MonsterDash is a dashboard that displays all detected patterns for all symbols and (almost) all timeframes in sortable and scrollable format. Users can add their own user defined patterns . MonsterDash can open and update charts with the pattern found. Settings MonsterDash's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. The color settings are for tho
Volume Spread Analysis MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (3)
지표
The Volume Spread Analysis indicator is based on the original Volume Spread Analysis method. It was designed for quick and easy recognition of VSA patterns. Even though this indicator looks very simple, it is the most sophisticated tool we've ever made. It is a really powerful analytical tool that generates very reliable trading signals. Because it is very user-friendly and understandable, it is suitable for every type of trader, regardless of his experience. What is VSA? VSA - Volume Spread A
Meco Ultimate Channel
Thapelo Kapwe
5 (1)
지표
This indicator belongs to the family of channel indicators. These channel indicator was created based on the principle that the market will always trade in a swinging like pattern. The swinging like pattern is caused by the existence of both the bulls and bears in a market. This causes a market to trade in a dynamic channel. it is designed to help the buyer to identify the levels at which the bulls are buying and the bear are selling. The bulls are buying when the Market is cheap and the bears a
TPTSyncX
Arief
지표
무료 AUX 지표, EA 지원 및 전체 가이드를 얻으시려면 방문하세요 – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 트렌드를 포착하세요. 패턴을 읽으세요. 진입 시점을 타이밍하세요. 30초 이내의 3단계! 분석 없이도 쉽게 거래하세요 — 당신의 스마트 어시스턴트가 워크플로우를 단순화해 드립니다. 더 이상 차트 과부하 없음. 스마트 바이어스 감지로 자신감 있게 거래하세요. 모든 통화, 암호화폐, 주식, 금속, 지수 및 모든 시간대와 호환됩니다. 그냥 클릭하고 실행하세요 — 정말 간단합니다. 속도와 명확성을 원하는 바쁜 트레이더에게 이상적입니다. TPTSyncX는 추세, 패턴, 그리고 캔들스틱 트리거 분석을 하나로 통합하여 깨끗하고 지능적인 시각 시스템으로 동기화하는 강력한 올인원 MetaTrader 5 인디케이터입니다. 명확성, 정밀성, 속도를 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었으며, 가격 행동, 구조적 패턴 및 시장 타이밍 도구의 조합을 통해 높은 확
IQ Star Lines MT5
INTRAQUOTES
지표
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot t
IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
지표
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro
Viktor Weidenthal
2.67 (3)
지표
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro calculates Elliot Waves to Help Identify Trend direction and Entry Levels. Mainly for Swing Trading Strategies. Usually one would open a Position in trend direction for Wave 3 or a Correction for Wave C . This Indicator draws Target Levels for the current and next wave. Most important Rules for Elliot Wave Analysis are verified by the Indicator.  The Pro version analyzes Multiple Timeframes and shows the Subwaves and Target-Levels.   For an Overview  " Elliot Waves Anal
Support Resistance Breakout MT5
Temitayo Lawal
지표
This indicator uses support and resistance, volume and some special formula to calculate the volume to filter the candles. If the volume reaches a specific value, And at the same time, Candle breaks the support/resistance line, There would be a signal and we can enter the market. Signals appear when the current candle closes. then you can enter the trade when a new candle appears. Please don't forget to follow your money management plan. MT4 Version Support/Resistance Breakout MT4 :   https:/
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변