Universal Strategy Validator USV

Universal Strategy Validator: Turn Any Indicator into a Backtested Strategy

Headline: Stop guessing if an indicator works. See the win rate, profit factor, and drawdown instantly—without writing a single line of code.

Overview: The Universal Strategy Validator (USV) is a powerful analytical engine that connects to any MetaTrader 5 indicator. It reads the signal buffers (arrows, lines, or histograms) and runs a real-time simulation across historical data.

It applies professional-grade filtering, risk management rules, and exit strategies to reveal the true performance of the indicator. It displays a comprehensive institutional dashboard directly on your chart, allowing you to optimize your settings in seconds.

Why you need this: Most indicators look good visually but fail mathematically. The USV tells you the truth. It simulates entry, stop loss, take profit, and even trailing stops (breakeven) to show you exactly how that indicator would have performed over the last 1,000+ bars.

Key Features:

1. Universal Compatibility

  • Connect to any custom indicator by name.

  • Supports Dual Buffer signals (Buy Buffer / Sell Buffer).

  • Supports Single Buffer signals (Positive = Buy / Negative = Sell).

  • Auto-Refresh: Updates statistics instantly as new bars form.

2. Professional Simulation Engine

  • Adjustable History Depth: Test the last 1,000, 5,000, or 10,000 bars.

  • Visual Overlay: Draws entry arrows, trade lines, and win/loss markers directly on the chart so you can visually verify the logic.

  • Signal Delay: Option to enter trades X bars after the signal to confirm trends.

3. Advanced Filtering

  • Trend Filter: Built-in Moving Average (MA) filter. Only take Buys above the MA and Sells below the MA to filter out chop.

  • Opposite Signal Close: Option to flip the trade immediately when the indicator changes direction.

4. Robust Risk Management

  • Fixed or Dynamic Lots: Trade with fixed lots or risk a % of balance per trade.

  • Breakeven Logic: Automatically move Stop Loss to breakeven after X pips of profit to secure your wins.

  • Candle-Based Exits: Option to close trades automatically if the candle closes in profit after X bars.

5. Institutional Statistics Dashboard Get a transparent view of your strategy's edge:

  • Win Rate % & Profit Factor

  • Net, Gross, and Average Profit

  • Max Drawdown %

  • Consecutive Wins/Losses

  • Expectancy

6. Data Export

  • Exports every simulated trade to a CSV file for further analysis in Excel or Python.

How to Use:

  1. Load the Universal Strategy Validator on your chart.

  2. Input the name of the indicator you want to test (e.g., "SuperTrend").

  3. Set the buffer indexes (usually 0 and 1 for Buy/Sell).

  4. Watch the Dashboard populate with real stats instantly.

Stop trading blind. Validate your edge with the Universal Strategy Validator.

Short Description (for MQL5 Product Card)

Turn any custom indicator into a quantifiable strategy. Simulate trades, test win-rates, apply MA filters, and visualize PnL on historical data—all without coding. Features CSV export and Institutional Dashboard.


Plus de l'auteur
Supply and Demand X
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Indicateurs
Supply and demand in trading describes how buyer (demand) and seller (supply) actions set asset prices, with high demand/low supply raising prices (premium) and low demand/high supply lowering them (discount); traders identify these imbalances as "zones" on charts (e.g., Rally-Base-Rally for demand, Drop-Base-Drop for supply) to find potential entry/exit points, aiming to buy at discount demand zones and sell at premium supply zones, using volume and price action to confirm institutional acti
FREE
Candle Color RSI
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Indicateurs
Candle color RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicators change candlestick colors on the price chart to visually show RSI conditions like overbought/oversold levels or bullish/bearish momentum, using colors like red for overbought/bearish and green for oversold/bullish, helping traders spot reversals or strength at a glance without looking at the separate RSI pane. These custom indicators often color candles red above 70 (overbought), green below 30 (oversold), and keep default colors in between
Accurate Signal Pro
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Indicateurs
Accurate Signal ARC is a non-repainting trend & reversal signal indicator designed for MT4 . It uses ATR-weighted volatility logic combined with adaptive price channels to detect high-probability BUY and SELL points directly on the chart. How It Works Calculates a dynamic volatility channel using weighted ATR Detects trend direction (river state) and switches only when price decisively breaks the channel Filters noise using spread-aware true range Draws clear arrows : Lime Arrow → BUY si
Phantom Flow
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Indicateurs
This indicator is a hybrid SMC + Trend + Oscillator tool that draws market-structure objects on the chart and also plots trend shift lines + arrows and a colored oscillator histogram. It includes these modules: Phantom Shift (ATR trend shift / trailing bands) Swing Structure (BOS/CHoCH + swing points) Internal Structure (iBOS/iCHoCH) Order Blocks (swing + internal) Equal Highs / Equal Lows (EQH / EQL) Fair Value Gaps (FVG) Premium / Discount zones (range zones) Phantom Oscillator (MA
FREE
The best eveR
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Indicateurs
Indicator Name: "The Range Master" Core Purpose The Range Master is an advanced, multi-timeframe technical indicator designed to identify market consolidation (sideways ranging) and subsequent high-momentum breakout opportunities. It helps traders visually confirm when price action transitions from low-volatility accumulation to high-volatility trend initiation. ️ Functional Description (What it Does) The Range Master performs three primary, interconnected functions: Range Mapping , Breakout
MA Ribbon
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Indicateurs
The MA ribbon is not a single indicator but rather an overlay of multiple moving averages (typically four to eight or more) of varying lengths plotted on the same price chart.  Visual Appearance: The resulting lines create a flowing, ribbon-like pattern across the price chart. Components: Traders can use different types of moving averages, such as Simple Moving Averages (SMA) or Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), and adjust the time periods (e.g., 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, and 60 periods) to suit t
FREE
Dema macd zone Divergence
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Indicateurs
Indicator: The DEMA MACD Zone Divergence This is a powerful, multi-timeframe trend-following indicator based on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) , but enhanced using Double Exponential Moving Averages (DEMA) for reduced lag. Its main function is to paint the background of the price chart with color-coded rectangular zones, clearly signaling the current momentum phase and potential shifts in market control (bullish or bearish). Core Purpose To visually map the strength and phas
Professional Order Flow vs Volume Analysis
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Indicateurs
Professional Order Flow & Volume Analysis Indicator Overview This advanced TradingView/MT5 indicator provides institutional-grade order flow and volume analysis, designed to identify smart money movements, liquidity grabs, and high-probability trading opportunities through sophisticated volume delta analysis and market microstructure detection. Core Features Candle Analysis Engine Analyze multiple historical candles with customizable lookback periods Real-time analysis of forming candles De
Trading Simulator X
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Experts
TradePanel Pro Indicator Testing & Trading Simulator Core Purpose (Clear & Honest) TradePanel Pro is a manual trading simulator designed to test indicators, signals, and strategies in real market conditions — without relying on automated logic. You see the signal → you click → you evaluate the result . What TradePanel Pro Is (Correct Positioning) Manual BUY / SELL execution panel Layered entries (multi-order testing) Real-time TP / SL behavior Trailing stop simulation Profit /
Edge loophole detector
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Indicateurs
Quantitative Session Breakout Profiler & Data Miner Executive Summary: The "London Hunter v18.0" is not merely a buy/sell signal indicator; it is a statistical data mining engine . Its core idea is that market openings (London, NY, Asia) are not random, but distinct "micro-regimes." By measuring the specific "physics" of price movement (speed, pullback, candle size) during these opening windows, the system identifies which specific conditions lead to successful breakouts and which lead to fakeou
Institutional Physics Engine
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Indicateurs
Institutional Physics Engine (IPE) v4.20 Market Structure, Liquidity & Valuation Diagnostic System WHAT THIS TOOL IS Institutional Physics Engine (IPE) is a real-time market diagnostics indicator that analyzes price using behavioral physics, liquidity response, supply & demand pressure, and equilibrium valuation. It does not predict price and does not generate blind buy/sell signals. Instead, it answers three professional trading questions: Where is fair value right now? Who is in con
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis