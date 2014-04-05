Contraction SMC Smart Entry Indicator

CONTRACTION + EXPANSION BOX SCANNER





The SIMPLE Guide for Regular Traders









WHAT THIS INDICATOR DOES (IN PLAIN ENGLISH)





Think of the market like a rubber band:





1. CONTRACTION = Rubber band being squeezed tight (price moves in a small range)

2. EXPANSION = Rubber band SNAPS and stretches out (price makes a big move)





This indicator does ONE SIMPLE JOB:

It finds when the market is squeezed tight (gold box) and then shows you when it's about to make a big move (blue box).





WHAT YOU'LL SEE ON YOUR SCREEN:





TWO COLORED BOXES:





1. GOLD BOX = Tight/Squeezed price area (Contraction)

2. BLUE BOX = Big move starting (Expansion)





A DASHBOARD (like a scoreboard) that shows:





· Which currency pairs have signals

· Whether to BUY or SELL

· How "strong" the signal is (0-100%)

· Where to enter, where to place stop loss, where to take profit





THE 3-STEP TRADING METHOD:





STEP 1: LOOK FOR THE PATTERN





Wait until you see:





1. A GOLD BOX first (market squeezing)

2. Then a BLUE BOX forming (market starting to move)





IMPORTANT: Blue box must form AFTER gold box.

STEP 2: DECIDE BUY OR SELL





EASY RULE:





· IF BLUE BOX IS ABOVE GOLD BOX = BUY

· IF BLUE BOX IS BELOW GOLD BOX = SELL





Example:





· Gold box from $1.50 to $1.52

· Blue box from $1.52 to $1.55

· BLUE IS ABOVE GOLD = BUY SIGNAL





---





STEP 3: PLACE YOUR TRADE





BUY TRADE:





· ENTER AT: Bottom price of gold box

· STOP LOSS BELOW: 1 gold-box height below entry

· TAKE PROFIT AT: Top of blue box (or higher if strong)





SELL TRADE:





· ENTER AT: Top price of gold box

· STOP LOSS ABOVE: 1 gold-box height above entry

· TAKE PROFIT AT: Bottom of blue box (or lower if strong)









HOW TO USE THE DASHBOARD:





The dashboard (that table on your chart) shows ALL signals. Here's how to read it:





Column What It Means What to Look For

Symbol/TF Currency & timeframe EURUSD/H1 means Euro-Dollar on 1-hour chart

Direction BUY or SELL Green BUY or Red SELL

Confidence Signal strength (0-100%) Only trade 70%+ (green/yellow bar)

Entry Price to enter Your entry price

TP/SL Take Profit / Stop Loss Your exit prices









BEST TIMES TO TRADE:





M15 Chart (15-minute):





· Good for day trading

· Quick signals (1-4 hour trades)

· Use during London & New York sessions (8 AM - 5 PM EST)





H1 Chart (1-hour):





· Best for most traders

· Signals last 4 hours to 2 days

· Less noise than M15





D1 Chart (Daily):





· For swing trading

· Signals last 3-10 days

· Bigger profits but need patience





---





WHEN NOT TO TRADE:





1. During big news events (check economic calendar)

2. If confidence is below 70% (red/orange bar)

3. Friday afternoons (market slows down)

4. If you see BOTH buy and sell signals (market confused) Contraction + Expansion Box System - Mañual

Imagine the Market as a SPRING:

Picture this: You have a spring in your hand.

STEP 1: CONTRACTION (The Spring is SQUEEZED)

· You push the spring down with your hand · The spring gets tighter and smaller · This is the GOLD BOX on your chart · Price is moving in a small range (market is "sleeping") · Volatility is LOW

STEP 2: EXPANSION (The Spring is RELEASED)

· You let go of the spring · It SNAPS UP with force · This is the BLUE BOX on your chart · Price breaks out with big movement · Volatility is HIGH

---

WHY THIS SYSTEM IS RELIABLE (Simple Logic):

Reason 1: IT'S HOW MARKETS NATURALLY WORK

Think about breathing:

· INHALE = Contraction (small range) · EXHALE = Expansion (big move) Markets ALWAYS do this cycle.Always have, always will.

Reason 2: IT'S PHYSICS (Not Magic)

Like a coiled spring, compressed air, or a stretched rubber band:

· Energy builds up during contraction · Energy releases during expansion This is basic physics applied to markets.

---

HOW IT GENERATES SIGNALS (Step by Step):

Step 1: The Computer Looks for the "SQUEEZE"

It scans price and finds when:

· Last 2-3 price swings are getting smaller · Range is shrinking · DRAWS A GOLD BOX around this area

Step 2: The Computer Watches for the "EXPLOSION"

After gold box appears, it watches for:

· Price suddenly moving outside the gold box · The move is BIGGER than the squeeze · DRAWS A BLUE BOX for this move

Step 3: The Computer Says "TRADE HERE"

If blue box is:

· ABOVE gold box → BUY · BELOW gold box → SELL

That's it! No complicated math. Just looking for squeeze→explosion patterns.

---

WHY IT'S ACCURATE (From My Testing):

1. It Waits for CONFIRMATION

· Doesn't predict (like many indicators) · WAITS for the move to actually happen · Only trades AFTER expansion starts · This avoids false breakouts

2. It's Based on MARKET STRUCTURE

· Not just random lines or crosses · Based on actual price swings · Looks at how markets REALLY behave

3. It Has BUILT-IN SAFETY

· Stop Loss = 1 gold box height · Take Profit = 1 blue box height (or more) · Risk is CLEAR and MEASURABLE

4. It's VISUAL

· You can SEE the pattern · Gold box → Blue box · No guessing

---

REAL LIFE EXAMPLE:

Think of a CAR RACE:

1. Contraction = Cars lined up at starting line (close together) 2. Expansion = Race starts → cars spread out (big separation)

Our System:

· Watches for cars lining up (gold box) · Waits for race to start (price breaks out) · Bets on the car that breaks first (blue box direction)

---

WHY IT'S BETTER THAN OTHER SYSTEMS:

Most Systems:

· "Predict" where price will go (often wrong) · Use lagging indicators (moving averages, MACD) · Generate too many signals

Our System:

· FOLLOWS where price already went (more reliable) · Based on current market STRUCTURE (not lagging math) · Only gives signals when pattern is CLEAR (fewer, better signals)

---

THE SECRET SAUCE:

The magic is in TIMING:

1. Don't trade during contraction (too early) 2. Don't trade long after expansion (too late) 3. Trade RIGHT AFTER contraction ends and expansion starts (perfect timing)

This system finds that EXACT MOMENT when squeeze turns to explosion.

---

SIMPLE RULES TO TRADE:

Rule 1: Color Rule

· Gold box first → Wait · Blue box appears → Get ready · Blue above Gold → BUY · Blue below Gold → SELL

Rule 2: Confidence Rule

Only trade when:

· Confidence ≥ 70% (green/yellow bar) · On dashboard top 4 signals

Rule 3: Safety Rule

Always use:

· Stop Loss (red dashed line) · Take Profit (blue dashed line)

---

WHY THIS COULD BE A BREAKTHROUGH:

For Beginners:

· Simple to understand (just boxes) · Visual (no complicated charts) · Less stress (clear rules)

For Experts:

· Based on market physics (not just indicators) · Fewer but better trades (quality over quantity) · Works on all timeframes (M15 to D1)

For Everyone:

· Removes emotion (follow the boxes) · Clear risk management (built-in) · Consistent approach (same rules every time)

---

THINK OF IT LIKE THIS:

Traditional Trading: Like trying to guess when a balloon will pop.

Our System: Like watching a balloon being inflated, then betting it will continue inflating AFTER it just got bigger.

Which is more reliable? Obviously watching what's ALREADY happening!

---

FINAL THOUGHT:

This isn't a "magic bullet" - no system is. But it's based on REAL MARKET BEHAVIOR that has existed for centuries:

Markets ALWAYS:

1. Consolidate (sleep/rest) 2. Trend (run/move) 3. Repeat

This system just makes that pattern VISIBLE and gives you CLEAR rules to trade it.

It's not predicting the future - it's recognizing a pattern that ALREADY exists and FOLLOWING it.

That's why it's reliable. That's why it works. That's why your testing shows accurate signals









5 QUICK TIPS FOR BEGINNERS:





1. START SMALL: Trade just 1 signal at first

2. USE H1 TIMEFRAME: Most reliable for beginners

3. WAIT FOR CLOSE: Make sure candle CLOSES outside gold box before trading

4. PRACTICE FIRST: Use demo account for 20 trades

5. STICK TO 2-3 PAIRS: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (Gold) are good to start









EXAMPLE: EURUSD TRADE (REAL NUMBERS)





You see on H1 chart:





· Gold box: 1.0950 to 1.0980 (30 pips tall)

· Blue box forms above: 1.0980 to 1.1020





Your trade:





· SIGNAL: BUY (blue above gold)

· CONFIDENCE: 85% (green bar - good!)

· ENTER AT: 1.0980

· STOP LOSS: 1.0950 (30 pips risk)

· TAKE PROFIT: 1.1040 (60 pips reward)





Result: Price goes up to 1.1040 next day. You win +60 pips.









SIMPLE SETTINGS TO START:





For New Traders - Copy These Exact Settings:





· Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD

· Auto Scan: 15 (seconds)

· Timeframes: H1 only (uncheck M15, D1)

· Swing Lookback: 200

· Min Contraction Swings: 3

· Everything else: Leave as default





COMMON QUESTIONS:





Q: How many signals per day?

A: 2-5 good signals across all currencies.





Q: Can I lose money?

A: Yes - trading has risks. Use stop loss always.





Q: Best currency to start?

A: EURUSD - most stable, clear signals.





Q: Do I need other indicators?

A: No - this gives complete signals. Keep chart clean.









YOUR FIRST WEEK PLAN:





Day 1-2: Just WATCH. Don't trade. See how boxes form.

Day 3-4:PAPER TRADE. Write down what you would do.

Day 5-7:1 REAL TRADE (small size) following the rules.





NEED HELP?





Remember:





1. Gold box FIRST → Blue box SECOND

2. Blue ABOVE gold = BUY

3. Blue BELOW gold = SELL

4. Only trade 70%+ confidence

5. Always use stop loss





---





BOTTOM LINE:





This tool makes trading SIMPLE:





1. SEE the squeeze (gold)

2. SEE the breakout (blue)

3. FOLLOW the arrows (BUY/SELL)

4. USE the lines (Entry, SL, TP)





No complicated analysis. Just color boxes and clear rules.





"If you can tell if a box is above or below another box, you can trade with this indicator."





READY TO START?

GET IT HERE → [YOUR LINK]





Trading simplified. Decisions made clear.