RSIDivergenceMT4
- Indicadores
- Chishi Suginio
- Versão: 1.3
- Atualizado: 29 dezembro 2025
This indicator was created as an MT4 version inspired by a TMA RSI Divergence indicator found on TradingView.
This indicator detects both Regular and Hidden divergences using RSI pivot points,
similar to TradingView's pivot-based divergence logic.
--------------------------------------------------
Features
--------------------------------------------------
• Regular Bullish / Bearish divergence
• Hidden Bullish / Bearish divergence
• Pivot-based detection (Left / Right bars)
• Optional RSI SMMA smoothing line
• Optimized calculation (new bar only)
• No repaint after signal confirmation
--------------------------------------------------
How it works
--------------------------------------------------
Divergence is detected by comparing:
• RSI pivot highs / lows
• Price highs / lows
A signal is confirmed only after the required right-side bars are closed,
so once a divergence arrow appears, it will not repaint.
--------------------------------------------------
Notes
--------------------------------------------------
• This indicator is not a trading system by itself.
• It should be used together with trend, support/resistance, or price action.
• Best results are achieved when divergence aligns with higher timeframe context.
--------------------------------------------------
Free indicator. Feedback is welcome.
