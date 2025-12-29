RSIDivergenceMT4

This indicator was created as an MT4 version inspired by a TMA RSI Divergence indicator found on TradingView.

This indicator detects both Regular and Hidden divergences using RSI pivot points,
similar to TradingView's pivot-based divergence logic.

Features
• Regular Bullish / Bearish divergence
• Hidden Bullish / Bearish divergence
• Pivot-based detection (Left / Right bars)
• Optional RSI SMMA smoothing line
• Optimized calculation (new bar only)
• No repaint after signal confirmation

How it works
Divergence is detected by comparing:
• RSI pivot highs / lows
• Price highs / lows

A signal is confirmed only after the required right-side bars are closed,
so once a divergence arrow appears, it will not repaint.

Notes
--------------------------------------------------
• This indicator is not a trading system by itself.
• It should be used together with trend, support/resistance, or price action.
• Best results are achieved when divergence aligns with higher timeframe context.

Free indicator. Feedback is welcome.

