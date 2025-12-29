RSIDivergenceMT4

This indicator was created as an MT4 version inspired by a TMA RSI Divergence indicator found on TradingView.





This indicator detects both Regular and Hidden divergences using RSI pivot points,

similar to TradingView's pivot-based divergence logic.





--------------------------------------------------

Features

--------------------------------------------------

• Regular Bullish / Bearish divergence

• Hidden Bullish / Bearish divergence

• Pivot-based detection (Left / Right bars)

• Optional RSI SMMA smoothing line

• Optimized calculation (new bar only)

• No repaint after signal confirmation





--------------------------------------------------

How it works

--------------------------------------------------

Divergence is detected by comparing:

• RSI pivot highs / lows

• Price highs / lows





A signal is confirmed only after the required right-side bars are closed,

so once a divergence arrow appears, it will not repaint.





--------------------------------------------------

Notes

--------------------------------------------------

• This indicator is not a trading system by itself.

• It should be used together with trend, support/resistance, or price action.

• Best results are achieved when divergence aligns with higher timeframe context.





--------------------------------------------------

Free indicator. Feedback is welcome.