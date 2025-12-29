RSIDivergenceMT4

This indicator was created as an MT4 version inspired by a TMA RSI Divergence indicator found on TradingView.

This indicator detects both Regular and Hidden divergences using RSI pivot points,
similar to TradingView's pivot-based divergence logic.

--------------------------------------------------
Features
--------------------------------------------------
• Regular Bullish / Bearish divergence
• Hidden Bullish / Bearish divergence
• Pivot-based detection (Left / Right bars)
• Optional RSI SMMA smoothing line
• Optimized calculation (new bar only)
• No repaint after signal confirmation

--------------------------------------------------
How it works
--------------------------------------------------
Divergence is detected by comparing:
• RSI pivot highs / lows
• Price highs / lows

A signal is confirmed only after the required right-side bars are closed,
so once a divergence arrow appears, it will not repaint.

--------------------------------------------------
Notes
--------------------------------------------------
• This indicator is not a trading system by itself.
• It should be used together with trend, support/resistance, or price action.
• Best results are achieved when divergence aligns with higher timeframe context.

 Divergence arrows are confirmed only after the required right-side pivot bars are closed to avoid repainting.

--------------------------------------------------
Free indicator. Feedback is welcome.

Filtrer:
pan898899
524
pan898899 2025.12.29 18:21 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Chishi Suginio
288
Réponse du développeur Chishi Suginio 2025.12.30 02:12
Thank you for your feedback. Yes, the arrows appear after the right-side pivot(ibR) bars are confirmed.
This is intentional to avoid repainting.
Once a signal appears, it will not change. Thank you for your understanding.
In a future update, an optional faster signal mode (may repaint) may be added.
Répondre à l'avis