🎯 AlgoMatrix EMA Ribbon Trend Pro (MT5)

Professional EMA Ribbon Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5

🚀 Overview – Built for Serious Traders





AlgoMatrix EMA Ribbon Trend Pro is a high-performance, professional-grade EMA Ribbon Trend Indicator for MT5, created for traders who want clean trend detection, accurate entries, and zero repaint signals.





This indicator is designed using TradingView-style trend logic, combined with advanced market filters to eliminate noise, false signals, and choppy market conditions.

The result is a powerful yet easy-to-use trend system that helps you stay aligned with the dominant market direction across Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto.





If you are looking for a reliable MT5 EMA ribbon indicator to trade trends with confidence, AlgoMatrix EMA Ribbon Trend Pro is built exactly for that purpose.





✨ Key Features

🔷 Advanced 8-EMA Ribbon System





Professionally tuned EMA ribbon:





Fast EMAs: 8, 13, 21, 34





Slow EMAs: 55, 89, 144, 200





Dynamic ribbon coloring:





Rising EMAs → Bullish colors





Falling EMAs → Bearish colors





Clear visual separation between fast and slow trends





Fully customizable EMA lengths for personal strategies





🔷 Intelligent Trend Detection (TradingView-Style Logic)





Accurate trend logic:





Price above EMA55 + EMA21 above EMA55 → Bullish Trend





Price below EMA55 + EMA21 below EMA55 → Bearish Trend





Instant trend-flip detection on confirmation candle





One signal per trend – no repeated or clustered arrows





Designed to catch real market moves, not random noise





🔷 Premium Buy / Sell Signal Arrows





Clean, modern signal arrows:





▲ Buy signals





▼ Sell signals





ATR-based arrow placement for perfect chart visibility





Optional sound alerts on new signals





Non-repainting signals when SignalOnClose is enabled





🔷 Advanced Market Filtering System





AlgoMatrix EMA Ribbon Trend Pro includes multiple professional-grade filters to keep you out of bad trades:





EMA 200 Major Trend Filter





ADX Trend Strength Filter





Choppiness Index Filter (range market detection)





ATR Volatility Filter





Market Structure Filter (Higher Highs / Lower Lows)





Zigzag Pattern Stability Filter





Candle Body Strength Filter





Maximum Candle Size Risk Filter





These filters work together to ensure signals appear only when market conditions are favorable.





🔷 Professional HUD Panel (On-Chart Dashboard)





Live trend status:





BULLISH ▲ / BEARISH ▼ / NEUTRAL





Ribbon strength meter (0–100%)





Real-time ADX value





Last signal direction and time





Current symbol and timeframe





Clean dark-theme design with customizable placement





🔷 Smart TP / SL Assistance





ATR-based Take Profit & Stop Loss levels





Multi-TP system (up to 5 targets)





Support & Resistance-based TP detection





Risk-to-Reward visualization on chart





Clear TP / SL zone boxes for easy trade management





🔷 Dynamic Candle Coloring





Bullish trend → Green candles





Bearish trend → Red candles





Neutral / transition → Gray candles





Optional Heiken Ashi candle mode





🔷 Complete Alert System





Popup alerts with full trade details





Mobile push notifications





Email alerts





Sound alerts (custom WAV supported)





Alert cooldown system to prevent spam





📊 Recommended Settings

💰 Gold (XAUUSD) – M1 / M5 Scalping





ADX Filter enabled (ADX ≥ 20)





Choppiness Filter enabled





SignalOnClose = true (no repaint)





💹 Forex Pairs – M15 / H1 Swing Trading





ADX ≥ 22





ConfirmBars = 1





Higher ATR-based TP for extended trends





📈 Indices (US500, NAS100)





Default settings perform excellently





Slightly stricter choppiness filtering recommended





🔥 Crypto (BTCUSD)





Increased ribbon width tolerance





Larger candle size allowance for volatility





⚙️ Fully Customizable Inputs





EMA Ribbon Settings





Trend Confirmation Controls





Advanced Market Filters





Signal & Arrow Controls





TP / SL & Multi-TP Options





HUD & Display Settings





Alert Preferences





Every component is adjustable to fit scalping, intraday, or swing trading styles.





✅ Why Choose AlgoMatrix EMA Ribbon Trend Pro?





✔ Non-repainting signals

✔ Advanced professional filtering

✔ One clean signal per trend

✔ Premium visual quality

✔ Complete entry-to-exit system

✔ Optimized for all timeframes

✔ Multi-asset compatible

✔ Strategy Tester friendly

✔ Clean, warning-free code





This is not a basic EMA indicator — it is a complete trend-following solution.