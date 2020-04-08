EMA Ribbon Trend Pro MT5

🎯 AlgoMatrix EMA Ribbon Trend Pro (MT5)
Professional EMA Ribbon Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5
🚀 Overview – Built for Serious Traders

AlgoMatrix EMA Ribbon Trend Pro is a high-performance, professional-grade EMA Ribbon Trend Indicator for MT5, created for traders who want clean trend detection, accurate entries, and zero repaint signals.

This indicator is designed using TradingView-style trend logic, combined with advanced market filters to eliminate noise, false signals, and choppy market conditions.
The result is a powerful yet easy-to-use trend system that helps you stay aligned with the dominant market direction across Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto.

If you are looking for a reliable MT5 EMA ribbon indicator to trade trends with confidence, AlgoMatrix EMA Ribbon Trend Pro is built exactly for that purpose.

✨ Key Features
🔷 Advanced 8-EMA Ribbon System

Professionally tuned EMA ribbon:

Fast EMAs: 8, 13, 21, 34

Slow EMAs: 55, 89, 144, 200

Dynamic ribbon coloring:

Rising EMAs → Bullish colors

Falling EMAs → Bearish colors

Clear visual separation between fast and slow trends

Fully customizable EMA lengths for personal strategies

🔷 Intelligent Trend Detection (TradingView-Style Logic)

Accurate trend logic:

Price above EMA55 + EMA21 above EMA55 → Bullish Trend

Price below EMA55 + EMA21 below EMA55 → Bearish Trend

Instant trend-flip detection on confirmation candle

One signal per trend – no repeated or clustered arrows

Designed to catch real market moves, not random noise

🔷 Premium Buy / Sell Signal Arrows

Clean, modern signal arrows:

▲ Buy signals

▼ Sell signals

ATR-based arrow placement for perfect chart visibility

Optional sound alerts on new signals

Non-repainting signals when SignalOnClose is enabled

🔷 Advanced Market Filtering System

AlgoMatrix EMA Ribbon Trend Pro includes multiple professional-grade filters to keep you out of bad trades:

EMA 200 Major Trend Filter

ADX Trend Strength Filter

Choppiness Index Filter (range market detection)

ATR Volatility Filter

Market Structure Filter (Higher Highs / Lower Lows)

Zigzag Pattern Stability Filter

Candle Body Strength Filter

Maximum Candle Size Risk Filter

These filters work together to ensure signals appear only when market conditions are favorable.

🔷 Professional HUD Panel (On-Chart Dashboard)

Live trend status:

BULLISH ▲ / BEARISH ▼ / NEUTRAL

Ribbon strength meter (0–100%)

Real-time ADX value

Last signal direction and time

Current symbol and timeframe

Clean dark-theme design with customizable placement

🔷 Smart TP / SL Assistance

ATR-based Take Profit & Stop Loss levels

Multi-TP system (up to 5 targets)

Support & Resistance-based TP detection

Risk-to-Reward visualization on chart

Clear TP / SL zone boxes for easy trade management

🔷 Dynamic Candle Coloring

Bullish trend → Green candles

Bearish trend → Red candles

Neutral / transition → Gray candles

Optional Heiken Ashi candle mode

🔷 Complete Alert System

Popup alerts with full trade details

Mobile push notifications

Email alerts

Sound alerts (custom WAV supported)

Alert cooldown system to prevent spam

📊 Recommended Settings
💰 Gold (XAUUSD) – M1 / M5 Scalping

ADX Filter enabled (ADX ≥ 20)

Choppiness Filter enabled

SignalOnClose = true (no repaint)

💹 Forex Pairs – M15 / H1 Swing Trading

ADX ≥ 22

ConfirmBars = 1

Higher ATR-based TP for extended trends

📈 Indices (US500, NAS100)

Default settings perform excellently

Slightly stricter choppiness filtering recommended

🔥 Crypto (BTCUSD)

Increased ribbon width tolerance

Larger candle size allowance for volatility

⚙️ Fully Customizable Inputs

EMA Ribbon Settings

Trend Confirmation Controls

Advanced Market Filters

Signal & Arrow Controls

TP / SL & Multi-TP Options

HUD & Display Settings

Alert Preferences

Every component is adjustable to fit scalping, intraday, or swing trading styles.

✅ Why Choose AlgoMatrix EMA Ribbon Trend Pro?

✔ Non-repainting signals
✔ Advanced professional filtering
✔ One clean signal per trend
✔ Premium visual quality
✔ Complete entry-to-exit system
✔ Optimized for all timeframes
✔ Multi-asset compatible
✔ Strategy Tester friendly
✔ Clean, warning-free code

This is not a basic EMA indicator — it is a complete trend-following solution.
作者的更多信息
Gold Scalp Matrix Pro
Prabir Sarkar
专家
Gold Scalp Matrix Pro – Premium XAUUSD M5 Scalping Robot Fast • Accurate • Smart Risk Control • Multi-TP Engine Gold Scalp Matrix Pro is a powerful fully-automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (GOLD) on the M5 timeframe. It combines trend confirmation (EMA-200) + SAR reversal detection + multi-position scaling to deliver fast, consistent scalping performance—even in volatile market conditions. This EA is built for traders who want clean entries, controlled risk, and auto
Smart Trade Manager Pro Smart Trail
Prabir Sarkar
实用工具
Smart Trade Manager Pro v1.2 – The Ultimate MT5 Trade Management Tool Take Full Control of Your Trades. Exit Like a Professional. Protect Every Pip. Smart Trade Manager Pro is the most comprehensive trade management utility built for MetaTrader 5. Whether you trade Gold, Forex, Crypto, or Indices — this tool gives you institutional-level control over your exits, risk management, and profit protection. Why exits matter more than entries? Because even the best entry becomes a losing trade wi
