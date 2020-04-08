The MA7 Lavender indicator is based on the standard Stochastic Oscillator indicator. It shows the intersection of the main and signal lines in overbought and oversold zones.

Detailed information about the MA7 Lavender indicator.

This group contains settings for the Stochastic Oscillator indicator.

This group contains the notification settings when the arrows appear.

This group contains the arrow display settings.

For more information about the indicator settings, see the MA7 Lavender article.

MA7 Lavender MT4

MA7 Lavender MT5

Subscribe to the MA7 Space channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information.

Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5.