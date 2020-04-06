Precision Breakout EXpert Advisor

🚀 Unleash Precision Gold Trading with Precision Breakout EA! 💰

Are you ready to elevate your gold trading to the next level? Say goodbye to guesswork and emotional decisions. Introducing the Precision Breakout EA—your automated, high-precision tool engineered for the volatile and rewarding XAUUSD market!

This Expert Advisor is a game-changer, built on a robust, non-Martingale and non-Grid trading strategy. It masterfully identifies key pivot-based breakout levels, filtering signals with an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to ensure you're only entering trades with the highest probability of success. It's designed to act quickly on volatility while rigorously protecting your capital.

🌟 Key Features & Advantages

Intelligent Breakout Strategy: The EA utilizes a sophisticated "Precision Breakout" system to capture major price moves as they begin, maximizing your profit potential in dynamic markets.

Trend Confirmation: Equipped with a powerful EMA trend filter, the EA ensures trades are aligned with the higher-timeframe trend, significantly improving signal quality and reducing false breakouts.

Adaptive Money Management: The lot size automatically adjusts based on a Risk Percentage and the calculated Entry Probability , meaning you risk more only when the signal confidence is high.

ATR-Based Capital Protection: It uses an advanced ATR Trailing Stop system. This dynamically locks in profits as the trade moves in your favor, activating only after a significant profit target is reached, securing your gains against sudden reversals.

Crucial Daily Cut Loss: Protect your entire account with the Daily Cut Loss Percentage feature. This essential control automatically halts trading for the day if a set loss limit is hit, preserving your capital and enforcing disciplined trading.

Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD): This product is meticulously optimized and ready-to-use for Gold trading on the M5 Timeframe!

⚙️ Ready-to-Go Parameters

The Precision Breakout EA is designed for traders of all levels. We've optimized the settings for maximum performance on Gold.

RiskPercentage: Your maximum risk per trade (e.g., set to 1.5%). Set to 0 to disable and use fixed lots.

Lots: Your fixed lot size (used if Risk Percentage is 0 ).

StartHour / EndHour: Define your preferred trading window (e.g., 0 to 23 for 24-hour trading).

ATRPeriod: The period used for the Average True Range (ATR) volatility check.

ATRThreshold: The minimum ATR value required to confirm sufficient volatility for trading.

EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: The settings for the trend-filtering EMA (Default: 150 on D1 timeframe).

DailyCutLossPercent: The maximum percentage of your starting daily balance you are willing to lose before trading stops for the day (e.g., 8.0%).

ATR_Trailing_Period / ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Settings for the dynamic trailing stop.

ATR_Profit_Multiplier: The multiplier that determines how much profit (in ATR units) is required to activate the trailing stop.

lowSensitivity / highSensitivity / pivotLength / UseBody: Parameters for fine-tuning the precision breakout level calculation.

UseEMAFilter: Set to true to enable the EMA trend filter.

📢 Get Started Today!

This powerful EA is pre-optimized for Gold trading on the M5 timeframe and is ready to attach to your chart.

Download the Precision Breakout EA now and transform the way you trade Gold!