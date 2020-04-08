Trading Session Dashboard

The Trading Sessions Dashboard is a powerful and user-friendly MT5 indicator designed to provide traders with real-time insights into the major forex trading sessions. It displays the status of each session (Active or Closed) along with the remaining time until closure or the next opening, helping you align your trading strategy with market hours. Built for clarity and professionalism, this indicator is perfect for beginners and experienced traders alike, ensuring you never miss key session transitions.

Key Features

  • Real-Time Session Status: Shows "Active" in green or "Closed" in red for Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York sessions.
  • Time Remaining Calculation: For active sessions, displays time left until close (hh:mm:ss). For closed sessions, shows time until next open, accounting for weekends and market closures.
  • Market Closure Detection: Automatically detects weekends or inactive markets and provides time to the next market open .
  • Customizable Appearance: Adjust distances, font sizes, spacing, colors, and title visibility for a personalized dashboard.
  • Efficient Updates: Refreshes every second without overloading your terminal.

Why Choose This Indicator?

  • Enhances decision-making by highlighting high-volatility overlaps (e.g., London-New York).
  • No complex setup—simply attach to any chart (e.g., EURUSD).
  • Compatible with all MT5 brokers and timeframes.
  • Professional design with bold fonts for maximum readability.

Installation

  1. Download and compile in MetaEditor.
  2. Attach to a chart via Navigator or drag-and-drop.
  3. Customize inputs as needed.

Hsh Reversal ea
Marwan Bin Mohammed Al Eid Bin Mohammed Carpenter
Experts
HSH REVERSAL EA - A Tool for Reversal Trading The   HSH REVERSAL EA   is an Expert Advisor designed to identify and trade reversal patterns in the forex market. It focuses on detecting   Hammer ,   Inverted Hammer , and   Shooting Star   candlestick patterns, which are commonly used in technical analysis to identify potential trend reversals. Why Use HSH REVERSAL EA? Pattern Detection : The EA identifies Hammer, Inverted Hammer, and Shooting Star patterns, which are often associated with potent
Pro Market Info
Marwan Bin Mohammed Al Eid Bin Mohammed Carpenter
Indicadores
Market Info Pro: Your Ultimate Trading Dashboard for MT5 Elevate your Forex trading experience with Market Info Pro, the advanced indicator that provides all essential market information at a glance on your MT5 chart. Key Features: Real-time display of spread, ask, bid, current session, time to candle close, and more. Extended info: balance, equity, free margin, margin used, leverage, open trades, profit/loss, swap, commission, current time, symbol, timeframe. Fully customizable: Choose which in
