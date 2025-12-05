ATR Progress Control





Trading is all about probability, and if you don't know how much range the price has left today, you're trading blind.





This indicator is your dashboard that answers the most important question before a trade: does it make mathematical sense to enter the market right now? It's a tool for professional volatility analysis that helps filter out false entries and avoid trades when the move is already exhausted.





What's the problem?





Imagine that the average daily movement (ATR) of a currency pair is 1,000 pips. By midday, the price has already moved 950 pips higher. A beginner will see strong momentum and buy. A professional will look at ATR Progress Control, see that the daily limit is 95% exhausted, and refrain from buying, as the probability of continued movement is extremely low.





The indicator saves you from entering at the peak of a move and helps you take profits where others are just starting to open positions.





Functionality





Multi-currency monitoring

You don't need to open dozens of charts. The indicator displays data for your selected instruments in one compact table. You can immediately see the overall market picture.





Power Reserve Visualization

The indicator calculates the average volatility (ATR) for a specified period and compares it to the current price movement. You can see a progress bar and the percentage of the daily range completed.





Clear text statuses

Instead of dry numbers, the program provides a clear assessment of the situation:





Start: The day has just begun, the potential for movement is maximum.

Potential: The best time to find an entry point.

Active: Half of the movement has been completed, be careful.

Completion: The daily limit is almost reached.

Excess: The price has moved beyond the average value, high risk of a reversal or flat.

Extreme: Abnormal volatility.

Calculating Remaining Pips

The indicator displays the specific number of pips the price can theoretically move before reaching the average ATR value. This is essential for accurately setting take profits. If there are 200 pips left to the limit, there's no point in setting a target of 500.





Determining the Intraday Trend

Shows the current day's direction relative to the opening price (buyers or sellers control the day).





Indicator Advantages





Support for 11 languages: the interface switches automatically or can be configured manually (including Russian, English, Chinese, and others).

Full customization: you can change the colors, panel position, font size, and the list of displayed pairs.

Educational tooltips: explanations appear when you hover over panel elements, making the tool easy to understand even for beginners.

Speed: The code is optimized and doesn't overload the terminal even with a large list of symbols.

Who is this tool for?



