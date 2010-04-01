ZRP TFMS Gold – EMA200 RSI ATR Trend EA

ZRP TFMS Gold is a fully automatic trend-following Expert Advisor designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold), but it can also be used on major Forex pairs and BTC symbols.

The EA combines a classic moving-average trend filter with fast RSI signals, ATR volatility filters, multi-timeframe confirmation, news protection and smart money management.

Core Trading Logic

Main Trend Filter – EMA200

The EA only trades in the direction of the prevailing trend relative to the EMA200 on the chart timeframe. Price above EMA200 → buy setups only Price below EMA200 → sell setups only

Entry Signal – RSI(3) Overbought/Oversold In an uptrend, the EA looks for RSI(3) oversold to buy dips. In a downtrend, it looks for RSI(3) overbought to sell rallies.

ATR Trend-Distance Filter

The distance between price and EMA200 is measured in ATR units : If price is too close to EMA → market is sideways → no trade . If price is too far from EMA → trend is exhausted → no trade .

This helps avoid choppy and “tired” trends.

EMA Slope Filter

Optional filter that checks the slope of EMA200 over the last N bars. Flat EMA → no trade Strong enough slope → trading allowed

Higher Timeframe Confirmation (HTF)

The EA can confirm direction using a higher timeframe EMA (for example, EMA100 on H1 while trading M15): HTF bullish → only buy signals allowed HTF bearish → only sell signals allowed



Money Management & Risk Control

Percent-based Fixed Lot

Lot size is calculated as a fixed percentage of account balance

(e.g. 0.01% of balance → 0.10 lot on 1,000 USD, 0.20 lot on 2,000 USD, etc.),

independent of stop-loss distance.

Maximum Lot per Trade

You can set a hard cap for the lot size. Even if the balance grows, the EA will not open trades above this maximum.

Symbol Profiles (Forex / XAU / BTC)

Internal profiles adapt default SL/TP “pips” and pip-value logic depending on whether the symbol is: FOREX XAUUSD / GOLD BTCUSD / XBT

Spread Filter

The EA will not open new trades if spread is above your defined maximum (in pips).

Break-Even & Trailing Stop

Once a position reaches a configurable profit threshold, the EA can: Move SL to break-even plus a small locked profit (BE Lock). Activate a stepped trailing stop to follow the trend and protect floating gains.



News Filter (CSV-Based)

To reduce exposure during high-impact events, the EA can block new entries around news:

Reads a simple CSV file from the MQL4/Files folder, with one datetime per line, for example:

2023.02.01 20:30

2023.03.15 21:00

For each news event, the EA can block new trades: N days before the event N days after the event

Open positions are still managed by BE & trailing logic; only new entries are blocked.

This gives you full control to import your own economic calendar or historical news dates.

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold). Can also be used on major FX pairs and BTC with suitable presets.

Timeframe: M15–H1 (test and choose according to your broker conditions).

Backtesting: Use Every tick mode with high-quality data for realistic results.

Inputs Overview (Short)

EMA & RSI settings (periods, overbought/oversold levels)

ATR filters (period, min/max ATR distance)

EMA slope settings (lookback bars, minimal slope in pips)

Higher timeframe confirmation (timeframe, EMA period, on/off)

Money management (use percent lot / fixed lot, lot percent, max lot per trade)

SL/TP in pips, slippage, max spread

BE & trailing (trigger, lock, trailing step)

News filter (on/off, CSV filename, days before/after)

Important Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit .

Past performance in backtests or on live accounts does not guarantee future results .

Trading leveraged products such as Forex, Gold and cryptocurrencies is high-risk and may result in partial or total loss of your capital.

You are fully responsible for: Choosing lot size, risk level and broker; Testing the EA on a demo account before using it on a real account; Ensuring that all settings (including the news CSV file) are configured correctly.



By purchasing and/or using ZRP TFMS Gold, you agree that the author cannot be held liable for any financial losses or other damages resulting from its use.