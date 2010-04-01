Zrp Tfms Gold

ZRP TFMS Gold – EMA200 RSI ATR Trend EA

ZRP TFMS Gold is a fully automatic trend-following Expert Advisor designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold), but it can also be used on major Forex pairs and BTC symbols.
The EA combines a classic moving-average trend filter with fast RSI signals, ATR volatility filters, multi-timeframe confirmation, news protection and smart money management.

Core Trading Logic

  • Main Trend Filter – EMA200
    The EA only trades in the direction of the prevailing trend relative to the EMA200 on the chart timeframe.

    • Price above EMA200 → buy setups only

    • Price below EMA200 → sell setups only

  • Entry Signal – RSI(3) Overbought/Oversold

    • In an uptrend, the EA looks for RSI(3) oversold to buy dips.

    • In a downtrend, it looks for RSI(3) overbought to sell rallies.

  • ATR Trend-Distance Filter
    The distance between price and EMA200 is measured in ATR units:

    • If price is too close to EMA → market is sideways → no trade.

    • If price is too far from EMA → trend is exhausted → no trade.
      This helps avoid choppy and “tired” trends.

  • EMA Slope Filter
    Optional filter that checks the slope of EMA200 over the last N bars.

    • Flat EMA → no trade

    • Strong enough slope → trading allowed

  • Higher Timeframe Confirmation (HTF)
    The EA can confirm direction using a higher timeframe EMA (for example, EMA100 on H1 while trading M15):

    • HTF bullish → only buy signals allowed

    • HTF bearish → only sell signals allowed

Money Management & Risk Control

  • Percent-based Fixed Lot
    Lot size is calculated as a fixed percentage of account balance
    (e.g. 0.01% of balance → 0.10 lot on 1,000 USD, 0.20 lot on 2,000 USD, etc.),
    independent of stop-loss distance.

  • Maximum Lot per Trade
    You can set a hard cap for the lot size. Even if the balance grows, the EA will not open trades above this maximum.

  • Symbol Profiles (Forex / XAU / BTC)
    Internal profiles adapt default SL/TP “pips” and pip-value logic depending on whether the symbol is:

    • FOREX

    • XAUUSD / GOLD

    • BTCUSD / XBT

  • Spread Filter
    The EA will not open new trades if spread is above your defined maximum (in pips).

  • Break-Even & Trailing Stop
    Once a position reaches a configurable profit threshold, the EA can:

    • Move SL to break-even plus a small locked profit (BE Lock).

    • Activate a stepped trailing stop to follow the trend and protect floating gains.

News Filter (CSV-Based)

To reduce exposure during high-impact events, the EA can block new entries around news:

  • Reads a simple CSV file from the MQL4/Files folder, with one datetime per line, for example:
    2023.02.01 20:30
    2023.03.15 21:00

  • For each news event, the EA can block new trades:

    • N days before the event

    • N days after the event

  • Open positions are still managed by BE & trailing logic; only new entries are blocked.

This gives you full control to import your own economic calendar or historical news dates.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold). Can also be used on major FX pairs and BTC with suitable presets.

  • Timeframe: M15–H1 (test and choose according to your broker conditions).

  • Account Type: Optimize on FBS account due to its stable spread and Low slippage. 

                           You can try the same broker here : https://fbs.partners?ibl=860774&ibp=30599879

    .

  • Minimum Deposit: Depends on lot percent and broker, but a balance of $1000 or more is recommended for XAUUSD.

  • Backtesting: Use Every tick mode with high-quality data for realistic results.

Inputs Overview (Short)

  • EMA & RSI settings (periods, overbought/oversold levels)

  • ATR filters (period, min/max ATR distance)

  • EMA slope settings (lookback bars, minimal slope in pips)

  • Higher timeframe confirmation (timeframe, EMA period, on/off)

  • Money management (use percent lot / fixed lot, lot percent, max lot per trade)

  • SL/TP in pips, slippage, max spread

  • BE & trailing (trigger, lock, trailing step)

  • News filter (on/off, CSV filename, days before/after)

Important Disclaimer

  • This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit.

  • Past performance in backtests or on live accounts does not guarantee future results.

  • Trading leveraged products such as Forex, Gold and cryptocurrencies is high-risk and may result in partial or total loss of your capital.

  • You are fully responsible for:

    • Choosing lot size, risk level and broker;

    • Testing the EA on a demo account before using it on a real account;

    • Ensuring that all settings (including the news CSV file) are configured correctly.

By purchasing and/or using ZRP TFMS Gold, you agree that the author cannot be held liable for any financial losses or other damages resulting from its use.


