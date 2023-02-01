Zrp Tfms Gold
ZRP TFMS Gold – EMA200 RSI ATR Trend EA
ZRP TFMS Gold is a fully automatic trend-following Expert Advisor designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold), but it can also be used on major Forex pairs and BTC symbols.
The EA combines a classic moving-average trend filter with fast RSI signals, ATR volatility filters, multi-timeframe confirmation, news protection and smart money management.
Core Trading Logic
-
Main Trend Filter – EMA200
The EA only trades in the direction of the prevailing trend relative to the EMA200 on the chart timeframe.
-
Price above EMA200 → buy setups only
-
Price below EMA200 → sell setups only
-
-
Entry Signal – RSI(3) Overbought/Oversold
-
In an uptrend, the EA looks for RSI(3) oversold to buy dips.
-
In a downtrend, it looks for RSI(3) overbought to sell rallies.
-
-
ATR Trend-Distance Filter
The distance between price and EMA200 is measured in ATR units:
-
If price is too close to EMA → market is sideways → no trade.
-
If price is too far from EMA → trend is exhausted → no trade.
This helps avoid choppy and “tired” trends.
-
-
EMA Slope Filter
Optional filter that checks the slope of EMA200 over the last N bars.
-
Flat EMA → no trade
-
Strong enough slope → trading allowed
-
-
Higher Timeframe Confirmation (HTF)
The EA can confirm direction using a higher timeframe EMA (for example, EMA100 on H1 while trading M15):
-
HTF bullish → only buy signals allowed
-
HTF bearish → only sell signals allowed
-
Money Management & Risk Control
-
Percent-based Fixed Lot
Lot size is calculated as a fixed percentage of account balance
(e.g. 0.01% of balance → 0.10 lot on 1,000 USD, 0.20 lot on 2,000 USD, etc.),
independent of stop-loss distance.
-
Maximum Lot per Trade
You can set a hard cap for the lot size. Even if the balance grows, the EA will not open trades above this maximum.
-
Symbol Profiles (Forex / XAU / BTC)
Internal profiles adapt default SL/TP “pips” and pip-value logic depending on whether the symbol is:
-
FOREX
-
XAUUSD / GOLD
-
BTCUSD / XBT
-
-
Spread Filter
The EA will not open new trades if spread is above your defined maximum (in pips).
-
Break-Even & Trailing Stop
Once a position reaches a configurable profit threshold, the EA can:
-
Move SL to break-even plus a small locked profit (BE Lock).
-
Activate a stepped trailing stop to follow the trend and protect floating gains.
-
News Filter (CSV-Based)
To reduce exposure during high-impact events, the EA can block new entries around news:
-
Reads a simple CSV file from the MQL4/Files folder, with one datetime per line, for example:
2023.02.01 20:30
2023.03.15 21:00
-
For each news event, the EA can block new trades:
-
N days before the event
-
N days after the event
-
-
Open positions are still managed by BE & trailing logic; only new entries are blocked.
This gives you full control to import your own economic calendar or historical news dates.
Recommended Settings
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold). Can also be used on major FX pairs and BTC with suitable presets.
-
Timeframe: M15–H1 (test and choose according to your broker conditions).
-
Account Type: Optimize on FBS account due to its stable spread and Low slippage.You can try the same broker here : https://fbs.partners?ibl=860774&ibp=30599879
.
-
Minimum Deposit: Depends on lot percent and broker, but a balance of $1000 or more is recommended for XAUUSD.
-
Backtesting: Use Every tick mode with high-quality data for realistic results.
Inputs Overview (Short)
-
EMA & RSI settings (periods, overbought/oversold levels)
-
ATR filters (period, min/max ATR distance)
-
EMA slope settings (lookback bars, minimal slope in pips)
-
Higher timeframe confirmation (timeframe, EMA period, on/off)
-
Money management (use percent lot / fixed lot, lot percent, max lot per trade)
-
SL/TP in pips, slippage, max spread
-
BE & trailing (trigger, lock, trailing step)
-
News filter (on/off, CSV filename, days before/after)
Important Disclaimer
-
This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit.
-
Past performance in backtests or on live accounts does not guarantee future results.
-
Trading leveraged products such as Forex, Gold and cryptocurrencies is high-risk and may result in partial or total loss of your capital.
-
You are fully responsible for:
-
Choosing lot size, risk level and broker;
-
Testing the EA on a demo account before using it on a real account;
-
Ensuring that all settings (including the news CSV file) are configured correctly.
-
By purchasing and/or using ZRP TFMS Gold, you agree that the author cannot be held liable for any financial losses or other damages resulting from its use.