PROP FIRM READY!
EA not using grid, martingale, etc.
The Expert Advisor works on LSTM neural network. The Expert Advisor trades simultaneously on 29 standard symbols.
- Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
- Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads
- IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
- Leverage - at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended
- - at least 1:30 for Low-Medium, Low and Very Low risk levels
- Account type: Hedge
- Timeframe for trading H1
- Optimization period: 2024 - 2025
- Minimum deposit: $1000
- Every trade is protected with 250 pips SL
- Exit strategy incorporates a trailing stop using a H1 Chart
- Orders are split into 6 smaller orders and losing ones can be closed using profit harnessed by the winning orders.
- Autolot function incorporated
- Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers that use a GMT+2 with DST server time. If your broker has different server time, small time setting adjustments need to be done!
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
- You can find backtest results in comment section !
Symbol for placing the Expert Advisor any of the standard symbols.
Only these symbols are traded from one chart, one symbol at a time, any prefixes and suffixes in currency pairs are allowed:
- GBPCAD
- GBPAUD
- GBPUSD
- CADJPY
- GBPJPY
- GBPCHF
- EURCAD
- EURJPY
- NZDUSD
- EURUSD
- EURCHF
- EURGBP
- USDCAD
- AUDCHF
- AUDCAD
- AUDUSD
- USDCHF
- AUDJPY
- EURAUD
- USDJPY
- CHFJPY
- XAUUSD
- NZDJPY
- NZDCHF
- NZDCAD
- GBPNZD
- CADCHF
- USDSGD
- AUDNZD
- EURNZD
Technical Strategy Description – Market Trader AI Pro
Market Trader AI Pro v1.03 is a fully automated, self-adapting Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines classical price-action logic with an embedded, continuously retraining neural network. The robot works exclusively on the H1 timeframe and currently supports 28 major and cross currency pairs.
Core Architecture
- Neural Network Topology: 112 → 7 → 1 fully connected feed-forward network
- Input Layer (112 neurons): Normalized closing prices of the last 112 bars (approximately 4.5 days on H1). Each price is normalized individually per symbol using a running min-max scaler: normalized_price = 2 × (price − min) / (max − min) − 1 → range [-1, 1]
- Hidden Layer (7 neurons) + Output Layer (1 neuron): hyperbolic tangent (tanh) activation function both for hidden and output layers.
- Activation derivative: 1 − x² (used during back-propagation).
Pre-training & Embedded Weights
- For each of the 28 supported symbols, a separate set of optimally trained weights and biases is compiled directly into the .ex5 file as binary resources (#resource "weights_1.03XXXYYY.bin").
- At startup the EA automatically detects the current chart symbol and loads the corresponding pre-trained weights — no generic “one-size-fits-all” model.
- If (for any reason) the resource is missing, the network initializes with small random weights and immediately starts training from scratch.
Online Self-Retraining Mechanism
- Retraining trigger: every 20 new completed H1 bars (input parameter TrainAfterBars, default = 20).
- Training dataset: the most recent 340 bars (input TrainingBars).
- Target calculation: simple binary direction of the next bar target = (Close[i-1] > Close[i]) ? +1 : -1
- Training process: 270 epochs (input Epochs) of standard stochastic gradient descent with fixed learning rate 0.0155.
- After retraining is completed, the updated weights instantly replace the current ones — the robot literally “learns” while trading live.
Signal Generation
- On every new H1 bar the network performs a forward pass using the latest 112 normalized closing prices.
- Raw output is interpreted as follows: Buy → output > +SignalThreshold (default 0.0005) Sell → output < −SignalThreshold
- Only one position per symbol is allowed at any time (no grid/martingale).
Money Management
- Risk per trade: 0.2 % of current balance by default (input RiskPercentage = 0.002).
- Lot size is calculated dynamically using tick value and a very wide protective Stop-Loss (50 000 points = 5000 pips on 5-digit quoting) — effectively the SL is almost never hit; it exists only for broker compliance and lot-size calculation accuracy.
Take-Profit & Exit Rules
- Fixed Take-Profit = 70 points (7 pips on 5-digit quotes) by default.
- No trailing stop, no breakeven — the strategy relies entirely on the neural network’s short-term directional accuracy.
Key Advantages of This Approach
- Extremely low prediction horizon (1 bar ahead) → the network only has to be slightly better than 50/50 to generate consistent profit.
- Per-symbol specialized weights + continuous online adaptation → the EA automatically adjusts to regime changes (trending ↔ ranging ↔ high-volatility periods).
- No external dependencies — everything (weights, training, inference) runs inside pure MQL5, works on VPS without Python or DLLs in the current version.