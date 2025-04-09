TTM Squeeze MT5

4.75

Overview

The TTM Squeeze indicator helps identify low volatility periods (squeeze) that often precede price breakouts. It uses Bollinger Bands (BB) and Keltner Channels (KC) to determine when the market is "coiling" and ready to move.

Configuration Guide

Volatility Settings

  • The indicator uses Bollinger Bands to measure market volatility.
  • When BBs are inside Keltner Channels, a squeeze is detected.
  • The squeeze suggests the market is consolidating and may soon break out.

True Range Option

  • Optionally use True Range instead of Average True Range for more sensitive KC calculations.

Visual Display Settings

  • The histogram represents market momentum and shows the strength/direction of moves.
  • A momentum line is displayed over the histogram to track trend changes.
  • Widths of both histogram and momentum line can be adjusted for visual clarity.

Alert System

Notification Options

  • Choose to receive alerts via on-screen messages, email, or push notifications.
  • All notification types can be toggled on or off independently.

Squeeze Phase Alerts

  • Enable alerts when a squeeze starts (BB moves inside KC).
  • Enable alerts when the squeeze ends and expansion begins (BB moves outside KC).

Momentum Filters

  • Apply filters to only receive bullish alerts when momentum is strong.
  • Similarly, limit bearish alerts to periods with strong downward momentum.

Signal Types and Visual Cues

Crossover Signals

  • Bullish crossover signals indicate potential upward momentum shifts.
    • These are marked with arrows in a specific color, style, and size.
  • Bearish crossover signals suggest a shift to downward momentum.
    • These are also marked distinctly.

Continuation Signals

  • Bullish continuation signals appear during sustained upward trends.
  • Bearish continuation signals occur during ongoing downward moves.
  • Both are visualized with unique arrows.

Reversal Signals

  • Bullish reversal signals aim to catch price turning points from down to up.
  • These are shown with a different arrow style to distinguish them from other signals.

How to Use the Indicator

  1. Identify Squeeze: Look for the squeeze signal when the market compresses.
  2. Watch for Expansion: Be ready for a breakout when the expansion alert triggers.
  3. Follow Momentum: Use the histogram and momentum line to gauge the direction.
  4. Use Signal Arrows: Pay attention to crossover, continuation, and reversal arrows for entry/exit opportunities.
  5. Confirm with Other Tools: Combine with price patterns, support/resistance, or other indicators for confirmation.

 


Comentários
Findolin
1900
Findolin 2025.11.05 19:32 
 

Excellent and very helpful indicator. And for free! Thank you very much!

Paul Jagger
48
Paul Jagger 2025.08.02 16:27 
 

Great indicator. I want to integrate this into an Expert Advisor I am coding but need buffer information. If this is free, why not release the source code into the library for all to use and improve on maybe? Hope you can help, or are willing to.

mqlfernando
14
mqlfernando 2025.06.26 22:42 
 

Awesome indicator. I just found it really heavy on resource usage, my terminal gets really slow when using it.

Mais do autor
Volume Bubbles MT5
Tinashe Ndarimani
Indicadores
Benefits and Usage of the Volume Bubble Tool This tool, (one of my favorites by Algo Alpha, from Tradingview)  provides an advanced method of volume analysis by moving beyond traditional histograms. It leverages statistical normalization (Z-score) on lower-timeframe data to identify and classify statistically significant volume events, visualizing the dynamic between "Smart Money" (institutional) and "Retail" participants. Core Benefits Intuitive On-Chart Visualization: By plotting volume as bub
SMC Breakout Channels
Tinashe Ndarimani
Indicadores
SMC Breakout Channels Anticipate market breakouts with precision. SMC Breakout Channels automatically detect accumulation and distribution ranges where professional traders (“smart money”) are most active. By combining volatility-based range detection with real-time volume analysis, this tool highlights the key breakout zones that often precede strong directional moves. Advantages Clarity: No clutter, just clean breakout boxes with clear bullish/bearish bias. Early Signals: Detect hidden ac
FREE
MT5 Bar Replay Pro
Tinashe Ndarimani
3.5 (2)
Utilitários
Devido a limitações do MetaTrader 5, o EA não funciona no modo Testador de Estratégia. Para ver como funciona, você pode baixar a versão demo. Estes são os dois passos básicos para usar este EA: How To Use Carregue o EA no símbolo desejado com a entrada Constructor primeiro. Depois, carregue o EA no símbolo personalizado recém-criado, com a entrada Controller. Overview MT5 Bar Replay Pro é a resposta do MetaTrader 5 ao recurso Bar Replay do TradingView. Ele vem totalmente equipado com os
Lowess Channel MT5
Tinashe Ndarimani
Indicadores
MT4 version Overview The Lowess Channel indicator is a smoothed trend-following tool designed to help traders identify the direction of the trend , detect flat or ranging markets , and spot breakouts from consolidation zones. It creates a central smoothed line with upper and lower channel boundaries, adapting to market noise while maintaining clarity. How It Works The indicator builds a channel around a smoothed price line. The central line reflects the current trend. The upper and lower bounda
FREE
TTM Squeeze MT4
Tinashe Ndarimani
Indicadores
Overview The TTM Squeeze indicator helps identify low volatility periods (squeeze) that often precede price breakouts. It uses Bollinger Bands (BB) and Keltner Channels (KC) to determine when the market is "coiling" and ready to move. Configuration Guide Volatility Settings The indicator uses Bollinger Bands to measure market volatility. When BBs are inside Keltner Channels, a squeeze is detected. The squeeze suggests the market is consolidating and may soon break out. True Range Option Optiona
FREE
Heiken Ashi Charts
Tinashe Ndarimani
Utilitários
This EA generates custom Heiken Ashi bars (Standard or Smoothed) on a separate symbol. Below is a guide for using the EA effectively with each input setting: 1. HeikenAshiType input ENUM_HEIKEN_ASHI HeikenAshiType = HEIKEN_STANDARD; Options: HEIKEN_STANDARD or HEIKEN_SMOOTHED Use: Choose the type of Heiken Ashi to generate: HEIKEN_STANDARD for traditional Heiken Ashi bars. HEIKEN_SMOOTHED for smoothed versions using MA filters. 2. SmoothingPeriod input int SmoothingPeriod = 7; Use: Applies only
FREE
Lowess Channel
Tinashe Ndarimani
5 (1)
Indicadores
MT5 version Overview The Lowess Channel indicator is a smoothed trend-following tool designed to help traders identify the direction of the trend , detect flat or ranging markets , and spot breakouts from consolidation zones. It creates a central smoothed line with upper and lower channel boundaries, adapting to market noise while maintaining clarity. How It Works The indicator builds a channel around a smoothed price line. The central line reflects the current trend. The upper and lower bound
FREE
XAU Scalper MT4
Tinashe Ndarimani
Indicadores
XAU Scalper MT4 Versão MT5 Uma ferramenta analítica para observar movimentos de preços de curto prazo em pares de ouro. O Indicador XAU Scalper fornece sinais de compra e venda baseados na estabilidade da vela, RSI e momento de curto prazo. Ele é projetado para ajudar os traders a identificar potenciais pontos de entrada durante breves movimentos de mercado em pares XAU. Recursos Índice de Estabilidade da Vela ( Candle Stability Index ): Mede a proporção entre o corpo da vela e os pavios para av
Line Break
Tinashe Ndarimani
Utilitários
This EA generates custom Line Break charts on a separate symbol using the following input settings: 1. LineBreak input int LineBreak = 3; Use: Defines the number of lines required for a reversal (e.g., 3-line break chart). Set to 1: For 1-line break charts (more responsive). Higher values: Create smoother, trend-following charts. 2. StartDate input datetime StartDate = D'2025.03.01';s Use: Specifies the date from which historical data should be loaded and processed. 3. LineBreakTime input bool L
FREE
Market Cipher
Tinashe Ndarimani
Indicadores
Overview Inspired by Tradingview’s falconCoin, The Market Cipher indicator is a momentum oscillator used to detect overbought/oversold conditions and potential trend reversals. Traders can also use it to spot divergences between price action and momentum for early entry or exit signals. Configuration Guide Core Indicator Settings The indicator calculates momentum using a short-term and a longer-term average. Momentum is plotted as a wave oscillating between overbought and oversold thresholds. Ov
FREE
Wave Trend Surfer MT4
Tinashe Ndarimani
Indicadores
MT5 Version VISÃO GERAL Este indicador integra um modelo refinado de acompanhamento de tendência com detecção dinâmica de rejeição de preço, coloração dinâmica de velas e projeção de alvos baseada em ATR, oferecendo aos traders um sistema visual completo para identificar e gerenciar setups de continuação de tendência. Ele é sobreposto diretamente ao gráfico, identifica automaticamente possíveis mudanças de tendência, confirma rejeições próximas a suportes/resistências adaptáveis e exibe nívei
Trend Wave Surfer
Tinashe Ndarimani
5 (1)
Indicadores
MT4 Version VISÃO GERAL Este indicador integra um modelo refinado de acompanhamento de tendência com detecção dinâmica de rejeição de preço, coloração dinâmica de velas e projeção de alvos baseada em ATR, oferecendo aos traders um sistema visual completo para identificar e gerenciar setups de continuação de tendência. Ele é sobreposto diretamente ao gráfico, identifica automaticamente possíveis mudanças de tendência, confirma rejeições próximas a suportes/resistências adaptáveis e exibe nívei
MT4 Market Cipher
Tinashe Ndarimani
Indicadores
Overview Inspired by Tradingview’s falconCoin, The Market Cipher indicator is a momentum oscillator used to detect overbought/oversold conditions and potential trend reversals. Traders can also use it to spot divergences between price action and momentum for early entry or exit signals. Configuration Guide Core Indicator Settings The indicator calculates momentum using a short-term and a longer-term average. Momentum is plotted as a wave oscillating between overbought and oversold thresholds. Ov
FREE
XAU Scalper MT5
Tinashe Ndarimani
Indicadores
XAU Scalper MT5 Versão MT4   Uma ferramenta analítica para observar movimentos de preços de curto prazo em pares de ouro. O Indicador XAU Scalper fornece sinais de compra e venda baseados na estabilidade da vela, RSI e momento de curto prazo. Ele é projetado para ajudar os traders a identificar potenciais pontos de entrada durante breves movimentos de mercado em pares XAU. Recursos     Índice de Estabilidade da Vela:   Mede a proporção entre o corpo da vela e os pavios para avaliar a confiabilid
sddrsax
79
sddrsax 2025.12.23 00:16 
 

Hello: Could you make the diamond (located on the zero axis of this indicator) display smaller, or add an external control for adjusting its size? Right now, after zooming out, it’s really impossible to tell the momentum bars above and below the zero axis apart clearly.With your current setup, after adjusting its size externally, it reverts to the default state again when you switch the chart time frame.

Tinashe Ndarimani
4218
Resposta do desenvolvedor Tinashe Ndarimani 2025.12.25 11:24
Hello... may you please check the new updated version.
Findolin
1900
Findolin 2025.11.05 19:32 
 

Excellent and very helpful indicator. And for free! Thank you very much!

Tinashe Ndarimani
4218
Resposta do desenvolvedor Tinashe Ndarimani 2025.11.07 21:11
My pleasure!
Paul Jagger
48
Paul Jagger 2025.08.02 16:27 
 

Great indicator. I want to integrate this into an Expert Advisor I am coding but need buffer information. If this is free, why not release the source code into the library for all to use and improve on maybe? Hope you can help, or are willing to.

Tinashe Ndarimani
4218
Resposta do desenvolvedor Tinashe Ndarimani 2025.08.02 16:33
Thanks, for the review. I have sent you a way of reading the buffers, let me know if you need anything else.
mqlfernando
14
mqlfernando 2025.06.26 22:42 
 

Awesome indicator. I just found it really heavy on resource usage, my terminal gets really slow when using it.

Tinashe Ndarimani
4218
Resposta do desenvolvedor Tinashe Ndarimani 2025.06.28 16:50
Thanks, for the review!
I have updated it to limit the amount of bars it can calculate.
