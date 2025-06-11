Goldmacher

GoldMacher – Session-Aware XAUUSD EA

Start from $50 – Low Leverage 1:20 or 1:10 – Fixed Lot – No Martingale 

Contact me for the manual for back testing pls

LAST COPY available at $90

MT4 Version available here

Trade gold with structure, timing, and discipline.
GoldMacher is built for traders who want clarity, not complexity. It focuses on the sessions and market conditions where XAUUSD tends to behave in repeatable ways — and it stays quiet when conditions are poor.

Why GoldMacher?

  • Session intelligence – Adapts logic to Asian, London, and New York sessions.

  • Low-risk design – No grid, no martingale, fixed lot sizing.

  • Plug-and-trade – Attach to your chart, enable Algo Trading, and let it work.

  • Built for real conditions – Designed with live market volatility in mind.

Core Logic

  • Asian session – Range-focused trades in lower volatility.

  • London session – Momentum entries during structured moves.

  • New York session – Continuation or reversal setups based on volatility.

  • Weekday filters – Adjusts to Monday opens, midweek trends, and late-week reversals.

  • Supply & demand awareness – Avoids high-probability reversal zones.

Technical Highlights

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M15 recommended

  • Indicators: RSI, EMA, ATR, ADX

  • Risk Tools: Fixed SL/TP, ATR scaling, equity guard, session limits

  • Setup: Attach to chart, choose lot size, enable Algo Trading

Who It’s For

  • Gold traders wanting structured entries and exits.

  • Traders using small to medium accounts and low leverage.

  • Those looking for a disciplined, session-aware approach without overtrading.

Quick Start

  1. Attach to a XAUUSD M15 chart.

  2. Set your lot size or risk %.

  3. Enable Algo Trading.

No further tuning required — GoldMacher manages session detection, volatility filters, and execution automatically.

One-time purchase – Includes lifetime updates.
Price may change as new features are added — all buyers receive future updates at no extra cost.


Produits recommandés
QuantReaper EA
Ville Alexander Hirvelae
Experts
This is not a grid, martingale, or gamble. QuantReaper  Mean Reversion applies pure statistics and disciplined logic to exploit market inefficiencies. It identifies stretched price conditions, quantifies volatility, and reverts trades toward equilibrium with defined risk and no averaging down. Every decision is systematic — no randomness, no emotion. QuantReaper Mean Reversion EA is a clean, data-driven Expert Advisor for H1 and M30 charts. It specializes in NZDCAD and AUDCAD , combining a 100-p
Eagle Odyssey MT5
Azil Al Azizul
4.8 (5)
Experts
Introducing Eagle Odyssey EA with excellent capabilities in automatic trading whose analysis is based on the orderblock concept. Order blocks are often formed in response to significant market moves driven by institutions. When a large order is placed in the market (such as buying or selling a large amount of an asset), the price tends to move to a certain level to "fill" that order. Once this process happens, the area where the institutional order took place acts as a level of support or resist
Mean reversion automatic
Samuel Bedin
Experts
Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
Sentinel Heikin Ashi
Daniel Eduardo San Martin
Experts
Vous cherchez à maximiser vos gains et à minimiser vos risques ? SENTINEL Heikin-Ashi combine les signaux Heikin-Ashi avec la robustesse de la gestion des risques du module SENTINEL, optimisé pour vous offrir des outils avancés et faciles à utiliser. Points de départ (testé en 2024): EURUSD M15 , XAUUSD M12 , USDJPY M5 · Adaptable à divers actifs et périodes Identifiez des opportunités précises : Saisissez des opérations rentables grâce à la combinaison des signaux Heikin-Ashi, RSI et le nouvea
LT Alligator EA
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
Experience the immense potential of the Alligator indicator like never before with our Alligator Expert Advisor. This powerful tool is meticulously designed to harness the wisdom of this iconic indicator and elevate your trading to new heights.  The Alligator indicator, created by legendary trader Bill Williams, is not just a tool – it's a philosophy. It's based on the concept that the market exhibits different phases – sleeping, waking, and eating. By understanding these phases, you gain a rema
RatiborX10 MT5
Nikolay Kositsin
Experts
Трендовая торговая система для работы на рынке Forex на одной из десяти валютных пар - EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY,XAUUSD. Система может открывать одновременно до десяти позиций с использованием десяти различных, независимых друг от друга алгоритмов входа в пределах одного трендового направления с индивидуальными стопами для каждой позиции. Для каждого алгоритма предусмотрен свой магик-номер. При смене тренда все открытые позиции закрываются одновременн
Creative
Ivan Simonika
Experts
The Creative expert system is a high-speed scalpel, and, accordingly, works with ticks, which should be taken into account when testing the system, is a universal scalper. The expert system works with small spreads and on a fast Internet channel. The settings are quite simple and easy to adjust. The expert system works on any type of accounts: netting, hedging and does not use the history stored in the database for work. For his own needs, he uploads historical data online, creating his own da
Fractal grid
Sergei Tsarev
Experts
The advisor trades based on a developed indicator that allows you to determine the correct entry points when the price continues its unidirectional movement. Extensive experience in trading allowed me to correctly create a robot according to my personal strategy, which loves working with a volatile market. Therefore, the system is not afraid of news and works around the clock. For better results, a martigail has been added to the system, which increases profitability in a volatile market. Like
Lironmaster Ultimate Gold
Syaeful Handy Arifin
Experts
warning ! 1. Disclaimer! Profit is not guaranteed 2. Select account and broker with the smallest spread only.     example :  - RAW SPREAD ACCOUNT from ICMARKETS 3. You BUY this EA, mean you UNDERSTAND the risk This EA is calculate the high and low price  in Timeframe 1 Hour and set 1 Buy Order and 1 Sell Order. just simple like that When it hit, open position will trigger and after that if the price is on way profit the trail stop will activated. simple, no drama, no read news, no read indicato
Gold Breaout H15
Ahmad Moddarisi
Experts
The Expert Advisor has been developed for XAUUSD M60 based on Linear Regression,Keltner Channel, HeikenAshi and pending orders. It has been back tested on over 15-year tick data with 99% quality of modelling. The screenshots attached feature the robustness test by Monte Carlo analysis with 200 simulations. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. No need to set up any parameters, these settings are optimized. Check my other products. They work well in comb
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (3)
Experts
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
Afribold Trend Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Afribold Trend Master Introducing the AfriBold Trend Master  Expert Advisor   The AfriBold Trend Master  expert advisor stands at the pinnacle of automated trading systems, designed to deliver unparalleled performance in today's dynamic financial markets. Developed by a team of experienced traders and algorithmic experts, this EA harnesses advanced technical analysis to pinpoint trading opportunities with precision. State-of-the-Art Algorithm Incorporates cutting-edge algorithms to identify a
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Gap Rider
Ofer Dvir
Experts
GapRider EA - Conseiller Expert de Trading de Gaps Côté Achat Dynamique Aperçu GapRider EA est un conseiller expert (EA) sophistiqué et adaptatif conçu pour MetaTrader 5, spécialisé dans le trading de gaps côté achat. Cet EA identifie les gaps significatifs du marché et place des ordres d'achat stratégiques, en exploitant un dimensionnement dynamique basé sur la volatilité du marché pour optimiser les entrées et sorties de trades. Avec un ensemble robuste de fonctionnalités, GapRider offre aux t
Fx Pro Scalper
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
Fx Pro Scalper uses the mean-return-based strategy to generate potential returns by analyzing breakouts based on chart-based support and resistance levels along with candlestick and price analysis to identify a market entry signal . This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Fx Pro Scalper is for you. Fx Pro Scalper does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sam
BreakTheCage EA
Gerold Roy Baisie
Experts
Exigences minimales Type de compte : ECN / RAW / FAIBLE Spread Courtiers recommandés : IC Markets, IC Trading ou courtiers ECN similaires Dépôt minimum : 500 $ (effet de levier de 1:500) Dépôt recommandé : 1 000 $ (effet de levier de 1:500) Effet de levier minimum : 1:100 (1:500 recommandé) VPS : requis pour un fonctionnement 24h/24 et 7j/7 Fonctionnalités principales Stratégie de rupture de range automatisée avec heures de range ajustables Dimensionnement dynamique des positions : Fixe,
SynthMind
William Da Silva Matos
5 (2)
Experts
SynthMind – Conseiller Expert MT5 SynthMind unifie la reconnaissance de motifs basée sur l’image, la surveillance des flux institutionnels et le filtrage de la volatilité en un seul Conseiller Expert pour le trading automatisé sur MetaTrader 5. SynthMind traite les images de graphiques en temps réel et la reconnaissance de motifs multi-échelles pour détecter les retournements de marché avant qu’ils ne surviennent. Signal en direct : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2327128?source=Site+Profile St
Advanced ADX Bot
Steve Zoeger
1 (1)
Experts
Bienvenue dans le robot ADX avancé MT 5 Réglez simplement le filtre indicateur ADX comme vous le souhaitez et le robot fait le travail pour vous. Fonctionnalités: - Nombre magique - Filtre à tartiner - Prendre des bénéfices - Stop Loss - Décalage de la barre - Sortir à l’opposé signal - Filtre (réglable) - Trailing (réglable) - Martingale (réglable) et bien d’autres. N’hésitez pas à le télécharger et à l’échanger 24h / 24 et 7j / 7. Si vous avez besoin d’aide pour le configurer, n’
M15 Scalping
Minh Phuong Phung
Experts
A professio nal scalping Ex pert Advisor f or MetaTrader   5 that combines mult i-timeframe tre nd analysis wit h breakout en try signals. The   EA is design ed to work acr oss all timefr ames and curren cy pairs, including   major pairs a nd XAUUSD. Key Features: 1. Multi-Timefram e Analysis: Us es EMA indicator s on current t imeframe for   entry signals Analyzes higher   timeframe tr end for direc tion confirma tion Config urable higher tim eframe (defa ult: H1) W orks on M1, M 15, M30, H1, D
Cypher King
Youssef Souih Hejjaji
Experts
Cypher King is now available! Cypher King delivers consistent performance without the gimmicks. Built for GBPJPY, easily adaptable to other pairs, and designed to thrive in real market conditions. Why Choose Cypher King? AI-Driven Precision At the heart of Cypher King lies a powerful neural network that analyzes live price action using a synchronized blend of MACD, RSI, EMAs, Bollinger Bands , and more. No Martingale, No Nonsense Forget risky systems. Cypher King uses stable logic , avoiding pos
DOW King
Anton Kondratev
4.25 (8)
Experts
DOW KING EA   C'est   un       Système accessible entièrement automatique   avec tous les paramètres d’optimisation ouverts et un   mécanisme de récupération. Christmas   Sale !  Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 245$  Next Price 999 $   GUIDE DOW King Signaux Remboursement du courtier à commission Mises à jour Mon blog Not        Grid       , Not        Martingale       , Not         AI         , Not         Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart        US30 M15 Chaque poste a toujours un
Ying1
yuanyue hu
Experts
Everyone is welcome to download and test it! For GBPUSD on the 1-minute chart, use the current parameters—no manual setup is needed—with a capital of $5,000–$10,000. If you want to reduce risk, change Inp_Martingale_Trigger_Losses from 1 to 2 or 3. This will absolutely prevent account blow-ups (margin calls), though profits will also be lower. In our current tests from 2013 through 2025, the maximum consecutive losing streak was 7. I recommend setting Inp_Martingale_Trigger_Losses = 2 , which s
Gold Donkey MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Gold Donkey MT5 Gold Donkey MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor with powerful order and recovery management. Optimized by default for trading gold (XAUUSD), it is adaptable for other financial instruments. Key trading parameters can be flexibly adjusted on the onscreen panel to adapt to current market situations. Two basic strategies are available, characterized by different trading activities. The "Night" strategy trades exclusively long orders during periods of low market activity betwee
HighRider
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
EA Revolution - Smart Buy and Hold This EA is built for those who believe in the Buy and Hold strategy but want to take it to the next level. Instead of holding positions open for days or weeks, this system buys and sells daily, avoiding the risks of market gaps , eliminating swap costs, and improving risk management. The goal is simple: stick to the traditional investment philosophy but with a more dynamic and efficient strategy that adapts to the market day by day. It’s perfect for traders loo
AGE Pro
Shanker Manokaran
Experts
Adaptive Grid Elite Pro Real Trading Results Live Trading Performance https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322688 MT5 Indicator only https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144789 Overview Adaptive Grid Elite Pro is a sophisticated multi-currency portfolio trading system that combines advanced grid technology with intelligent risk management. Unlike traditional grid systems that operate on individual currency pairs, this EA employs a unified portfolio approach to manage positions across multiple corr
SlingShot Fx Pro
Adam Zolei
Experts
Sling Shot FX Pro – Precision. Protection. Performance. **LIMITED TIME PROMOTION ALERT! ** This is an introductory offer at a heavily reduced price. The price will increase soon, as the product achieves its early adoption goals. Secure your license now to benefit from the lowest price and all future updates! Step into the world of professional algorithmic trading with Sling Shot FX Pro – an advanced Expert Advisor built for traders who demand consistency, control, and cutting-edge automation. T
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
4.22 (9)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. SGear – Une logique de tendance claire, sans illusion
Unobot EA
Mark Joseph Borromeo Juan
Experts
UnoBot EA – Your All-in-One Powerful Trading Solution UnoBot EA is a next-generation automated trading system built for traders who demand consistency, precision, and power . With trend-following intelligence , multi-currency execution , divergence & reversal logic , and harmonic + Fibonacci confluence , UnoBot provides a unique edge in today’s fast-moving markets. Key Features Trend Strategy Core – Trades in sync with the market’s dominant direction, capturing bigger moves with optimized e
Mult Timeframe EMA Volume Volatility Confirmation
Ricardo Barnard
Experts
Mult Timeframe EMA Volume Volatility Confirmation Strategy Overview This high-precision Expert Advisor uses a multi-timeframe confluence system to identify strong breakout entries on USOIL (Crude Oil) with fixed 0.01 lot size for maximum safety and consistency. Core Logic: Trend Filter: Price must be above EMA on M1, M5, and M15 → confirms strong bullish momentum Breakout Trigger: Close of previous M15 candle breaks highest high (resistance) of last 109 bars Volume Confirmation: MFI > 55 → conf
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3 (9)
Experts
Only 50 Сopies: 259 USD | Next Price: 499  USD Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 Le premier algorithme d'arbitrage public au monde entre l'or et le Bitcoin ! EA : Courtiers recommandés au fil du temps :   IC Markets Paires négociées :   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbole de pièce jointe : XAUUSD H1,   BTCUSD   H1 Assurez-vous de vérifier que   les paires de devises négociées sont bien ajoutées   à la fenêtre   Observateur de marché  ! Type de compte : ECN/Raw Spread Paramètres des s
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (389)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis   Quantum Queen   , le joyau de la couronne de l'écosystème Quantum et le conseiller expert le mieux noté et le plus vendu de l'histoire de MQL5. Avec plus de 20 mois d'expérience en trading réel, j'ai acquis le titre incontesté de Reine de la paire XAUUSD. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Ma mission ? Fournir des résultats de trading constants, précis et intelligents – encore et encore. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the inst
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : MT4 par défaut (Plus de 7 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Plus de 5 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera v
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.73 (49)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Système Multi-Devises IA de Nouvelle Génération Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |   [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! Après l'achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installation et les instructions de configuration: Ressource Description Comprendre la Fréquence de Trading d'AOT Pourquoi le bot ne trade pas tous les jours Comment Configurer le Bot AOT Guide d'installation étape par étape Set files AOT MT5 est un Expert Adv
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (99)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Version MT4 :   CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec pr
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
3.53 (17)
Experts
Note importante : Pour garantir une transparence totale, je fournis un accès au compte d'investisseur réel lié à cet EA, vous permettant de surveiller ses performances en direct sans manipulation. En seulement 5 jours, l'intégralité du capital initial a été entièrement retiré, et depuis lors, l'EA négocie exclusivement avec des fonds de profit, sans aucune exposition au solde d'origine. Le prix actuel de 199 $ est une offre de lancement limitée, et il sera augmenté après la vente de 10 copies o
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : Paramètres par défaut : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 :  Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités.  Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera vendu en quantités limitées afin de garantir les droits de tous les clients ayant déjà acheté l'appareil. AI Gold Trading expl
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Télécharger le manuel d'utilisation (anglais) Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de d
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (10)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Système de Trading Autonome doté d’un Noyau d’Analyse Quantique SIGNAL RÉEL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543   Aujourd’hui, de nombreux traders manipulent leurs résultats en faisant tourner leurs Expert Advisors sur des comptes cent ou avec des soldes très faibles , ce qui montre en réalité qu’ils ne font pas confiance à leurs propres systèmes . Ce signal, au contraire, fonctionne sur un vrai compte réel de 20 000 USD . Il reflète un engagement réel en capital et offre u
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.65 (17)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (11)
Experts
Aperçu Golden Hen EA est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le XAUUSD (Or). Il fonctionne en combinant neuf stratégies de trading indépendantes, chacune déclenchée par des conditions de marché et des unités de temps spécifiques (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). L'EA est conçu pour gérer ses entrées et ses filtres automatiquement. La logique de base de l'EA se concentre sur l'identification de signaux précis. Golden Hen EA n'utilise pas de techniques de grille (grid), de martingale ou de
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (27)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Système de Trading Hybride à Adaptation Neuronale Démonstration de fonctionnement Performance en compte réel Offre à durée limitée. Il ne reste plus que 5 places sur 20 — presque épuisé. La mise à jour majeure est terminée. Le prix passera bientôt à 599 USD , et le prix final sera de 1500  USD . Après l’achat, merci de nous envoyer un message privé afin de recevoir les paramètres recommandés, les instructions, les précautions, les conseils d’utilisation et d’autres informations.
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.51 (76)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD (Or / Dollar américain) Période (unité de temps) H1-M15 (au choix) Prise en charge des trades uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec tous les brokers OUI (prise en charge des cotations à 2 ou 3 décimales, de toute devise de compte, symbole ou fuseau horaire GMT) Fonctionne sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’apprentissage automatique, abonnez-vous à la chaîne : S’abonner ! Caractéristiques principales du pr
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Experts
Signal en direct (compte réel) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Cet EA utilise la même logique et les mêmes règles d’exécution que le signal de trading réel vérifié affiché sur MQL5. Lorsqu’il est utilisé avec les paramètres recommandés et optimisés , ainsi qu’avec un courtier ECN / RAW spread de bonne réputation , le comportement en trading réel devrait refléter la performance et la structure du signal en direct. Veuillez noter que les résultats ind
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (90)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (4)
Experts
À lire en premier (très important) Non conçu pour le retournement de comptes à court terme ou les profits rapides. Pas de martingale / Pas de grille / Pas d'IA Conçu pour les traders privilégiant la régularité à long terme Résultats en direct :   Signal en direct   |   Portefeuille principal   |   Résultats FTMO Communauté publique :   Cliquez ici Qu'est-ce que Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas est un système de trading automatisé professionnel pour l'or (XAUUSD). Il utilise une approche de cassure à en
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan  gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (1)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — « Maîtrisez la tempête — contrôlez le Vortex » Vortex Turbo représente la prochaine étape de l'évolution du trading intelligent : une solution unique qui fusionne une architecture d'IA de pointe, une logique de marché adaptative et un contrôle précis des risques. Reposant sur des principes algorithmiques éprouvés, elle intègre de multiples stratégies au sein d'un écosystème unifié à haute vitesse, alimenté par une intelligence prédictive d'un niveau inédit. Conçue comme une solu
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.18 (28)
Experts
P rix spécial de  $109  (prix régulier: $365) . Guide de configuration et d'utilisation :  ABS Channel . Surveillance en temps réel:   ABS Signal .  Fichier de configuration du signal en direct Fichier de configuration de base Qu'est-ce qu'ABS EA? ABS EA est un robot de trading professionnel développé spécifiquement pour XAUUSD (Or) sur la période H1. Il est basé sur un système Martingale avec des contrôles de risque intégrés . Conçu pour les traders débutants et expérimentés, ABS EA est
Neptune EA MT5
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (2)
Experts
Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD. Attach to a single chart with any timeframe - Neptune manages its own internal timeframes. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want a real edge and not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!  Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. N
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
Experts
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (5)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.9 (39)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Signaux en direct ]  ,  [ Mon canal ]   ,  [ Fichiers Set ]  ,   [ Blog ]   , [ Usage IA ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Prop firm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la possibilité de définir une stratégie d’entrée via un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter d’autres EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.87 (53)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — un conseiller de trading professionnel pour trader n'importe quel actif sans martingale ni grilles de l'auteur avec plus de 25 ans d'expérience. La plupart des conseillers top fonctionnent avec l'or en hausse. Ils paraissent brillants dans les tests... tant que l'or monte. Mais que se passe-t-il quand la tendance s'épuise ? Qui protège votre dépôt ? HTTP EA ne croit pas à une croissance éternelle — il s'adapte au marché changeant et est conçu pour diversifier largeme
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (2)
Experts
Cheat Engine est un système de scalping sur l’or de gamme intermédiaire capable de prendre des décisions basées sur le sentiment global du forex via une API web. Signal en direct Cheat Engine bientôt disponible ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix à durée limitée 149 USD Trading à entrée unique uniquement. Aucun grid ni martingale, jamais. Sorties par stop suiveur intelligent qui s’adaptent à la volatilité quotidienne Le sentiment global du forex est une mesure des positions de centaines de mil
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (29)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Plus de l'auteur
GoldHFT
Aldo Marco Ronchese
4 (1)
Experts
High Frequency Trader (HFT) for Gold ! Meaning this EA can trade many times in a second to take advantage of news and fast movements while waiting patiently in slow markets for tiny moves to take advantage of . MT5 version can be found here   (even if purchasing mql4 version pls backtest on mql5 for accuracy) Only the best will do and you have found a hidden gem. Introducing the future of XAUUSD trading: EA Gold HFT   The AI-powered expert advisor that learns and adapts to the market EA Gold H
GoldHFT MT5
Aldo Marco Ronchese
4.5 (4)
Experts
High Frequency Trader for Gold ! Meaning this EA can trade many times in a second to take advantage of news and fast movements while waiting patiently in slow markets for tiny moves to take advantage of . MT4 version can be found here Introducing the future of XAUUSD trading: EA Gold HFT   The AI-powered expert advisor that learns and adapts to the market EA Gold HFT is a new trading tool that uses artificial intelligence to help you take advantage of gold volatility , even if you're a beginne
TokyoTika
Aldo Marco Ronchese
Experts
Start trading USDJPY with a minimum $50 . Enabled for low leverage . Uses fixed lot - no martingale.  Add TokyoTika to a USDJPY chart and make sure your time is set correctly. Please set your time zone and broker daylight savings in the TIME section for backtests  only.  TokyoTika — Session-Aware USDJPY EA (H1) Built for one job: trade USDJPY on H1 using time-based logic. TokyTika adapts to each trading session and day of the week with preconfigured indicator profiles. Strategy Asian session: ra
Balance Equity Graph
Aldo Marco Ronchese
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Graph shows your balance and equity in real time similar to the tester graph which is nice to see your real progress vs tester graph. This code was copied from mql5.com, it is free and it works i am just putting it here to make it easier for us https://www.mql5.com/en/code/13242 https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8454 .. original code Equity Monitor  1. Monitoring balance 2. equity 3. margin 4. profitability 5. drawdown  Original idea and code by Xupypr (Igor Korepin)         Remake by transcendreame
FREE
HedgeRock
Aldo Marco Ronchese
5 (2)
Experts
Live trading on YouTube, check my profile news feed. 2 Years no updates .   Trade any pair . pls ask for the manual or download the txt version here MT5 version can be found here  (even if purchasing mql4 version pls backtest on mql5 for accuracy) **HedgeRock**    is a comprehensive and feature-rich trading robot, designed to deliver adaptability and performance across various market conditions. With over four years of meticulous development and optimization, it offers traders a robust solution
CryptoHFT AI
Aldo Marco Ronchese
Experts
Trade all crypto pairs including BTCUSD BITCOIN BTCEUR LTC ETH etc (any pair with a spread over 100 including US100 ) CryptoHFT   is not just another Expert Advisor.   It is your gateway to a new era of intelligent,   adaptive trading in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies.   Powered by a cutting-edge 5-neuron AI engine,   CryptoHFT learns from your chosen timeframe - days,   weeks,   months,   or even years - to discover the optimal settings for   any crypto pair  with spreads ranging from
Goldmacher MT4
Aldo Marco Ronchese
Experts
GoldMacher – Session-Aware XAUUSD EA Start from $50 – Low Leverage 1:20 or 1:10 – Fixed Lot – No Martingale  Contact me for the manual for back testing pls LAST COPY available at $90 MT5 Version available here Trade gold with structure, timing, and discipline. GoldMacher is built for traders who want clarity, not complexity. It focuses on the sessions and market conditions where XAUUSD tends to behave in repeatable ways — and it stays quiet when conditions are poor. Why GoldMacher? Session i
HedgeRock MT5
Aldo Marco Ronchese
3 (2)
Experts
Live trading on YouTube, check my profile news feed. 2 Years no updates .  Trade any pair -  Message me for the manual or download it here MT4 version can be found here **HedgeRock MT5** is a trading robot, designed to deliver adaptability and performance across various market conditions. With over four years of development and optimization, it offers traders a solution for both simple and complex strategies. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, HedgeRock MT5 provides customizat
CryptoHFT
Aldo Marco Ronchese
5 (1)
Experts
T rade all crypto pairs including BTCUSD BITCOIN BTCEUR LTC ETH etc (any pair with a spread over 100 including US100 ) CryptoHFT AI   is not just another Expert Advisor.   It's your gateway to a new era of intelligent,   adaptive trading in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies.   Powered by a 5-neuron AI engine,   CryptoHFT learns from your chosen timeframe - days,   weeks,   months,   or even years - to discover the optimal settings for   any crypto pair MT4 version can be found here Unl
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis