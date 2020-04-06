Trade EURUSD for One Hours per day

DNO employs the average pricing method for transactions, utilizing a maximum number of DCA orders and a take-profit ratio calculated by total DCA plus the number of points as configured by the user

Input parameters are utilized to automatically generate 2 pending limit orders in both bullish and bearish directions.

DNO automatically generates subsequent orders based on default parameters. Upon the price triggering the pending order, the system will execute a sequence of orders from 1 to n, as defined by the trader

Take-profit ratio: DNO uses a formula that combines the average price and parameter points to determine the optimal take-profit level.

When the market trends in one direction, DNO automatically enables HEDGE to mitigate potential losses and protect account equity. Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are configured based on predefined parameters.

The number of DCA orders can be configured via parameters, with recommended settings of 30 or 50 orders.

Experience the thrill of trading and reap the rewards of your efforts.




