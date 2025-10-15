Gold System

5

Gold System — Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading

Live Signal

1. General Information

Gold System is an intelligent Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD).
It combines advanced market analysis algorithms with a carefully balanced risk management system, providing stable performance even during periods of high volatility.

The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their gold trading and achieve consistent results without constantly monitoring the charts.

2. Operating Principle

The core concept of Gold System is safe and dynamic trade management with maximum efficiency.
Orders are closed using Take Profit or Trailing Stop, allowing profits to be locked in while still benefiting from extended price movements in the right direction.

For loss protection, two mechanisms are used:

  • Stop Loss — a classic method for limiting drawdown;

  • Hedging system (enabled by default) — opens an opposite order based on a signal to offset potential losses.

Both the main and hedging orders are protected. Under unfavorable market conditions, they may close with a small loss to minimize risk and preserve account equity.

3. Optimization and Requirements

Gold System is optimized for RoboForex and ICMarkets, ensuring fast execution, low spreads, and reliable performance when trading gold.
The recommended minimum deposit is $200.

The EA works on all account types (Standard, ECN, Pro) and supports micro-lots, making it accessible to traders with any budget.

4. Features and Advantages

Gold System includes advanced features typically found only in premium Expert Advisors:

  • Adaptive algorithm — automatically adjusts to changing volatility and market conditions;

  • Flexible risk control — choose between a fixed lot or percentage of balance;

  • Time and news filters — pause trading during high-impact economic events;

  • Multi-timeframe analysis — improves entry accuracy by confirming signals on several timeframes;

  • Capital protection system — controls maximum drawdown and limits the number of open trades;

5. Usage Recommendations

For the best performance, it is recommended to:

  • run the EA on a VPS for uninterrupted operation;

  • test on a demo account before going live;

  • choose a risk level that suits your trading style and deposit size.


Comentários 3
elena864
952
elena864 2025.12.16 18:56 
 

Лучший советник для золота! У Владимира действительно самые качественные и эффективные продукты

kwikky69
87
kwikky69 2025.11.10 08:31 
 

GOLD SYSTEM for MT5 – Precision, Performance, and Profitability The GOLD SYSTEM for MT5 on MQL5 is a standout trading solution that exemplifies the power of precision-driven strategy in the world of algorithmic trading. Over the past 10 days, this system has delivered an impeccable performance—7 trades, 7 wins—demonstrating not only its consistency but also its commitment to quality over quantity. What sets the GOLD SYSTEM apart is its disciplined, methodical approach to the markets. Rather than chasing every price fluctuation, it employs a refined strategy that filters out noise and focuses solely on high-probability setups. This results in fewer trades, but each one is backed by robust technical logic and market timing, significantly increasing the likelihood of success. The system’s strength lies in its ability to identify and execute trades with surgical precision. It avoids overtrading and instead waits patiently for optimal conditions, ensuring that every position taken is aligned with its core risk-reward principles. This is not just a trading tool—it’s a strategic partner for traders who value accuracy, discipline, and long-term profitability. In just 10 days, the GOLD SYSTEM has proven its mettle with a flawless 7-for-7 win record. This kind of performance is rare and speaks volumes about the system’s internal logic, market sensitivity, and execution reliability. It’s a testament to the developer’s deep understanding of gold market dynamics and the MetaTrader 5 platform. For traders seeking a reliable, intelligent, and performance-oriented expert advisor, the GOLD SYSTEM is a top-tier choice. It’s not about how many trades you take—it’s about how many you win. And in that regard, this system delivers excellence.

Andrei Trif
248
Andrei Trif 2025.10.22 18:42 
 

Hi, I have added this gem to my portofolio this week and I am very impressed by it. I have it running on a 1000 account and its already at 1106 with 0.05 Auto lot size setting. All 3 winnig trades.. On back test it looks amazing as well..every tick bassed on real ticks. Really nice ea.

Also I would like to add that when gold dropped about 3 of my other gold trading ea's blew my accounts ( They were all set on high risk ) .. but it was a stress test . 3 failed.. this one plowed trough it ..all winning trades.

Update. It is Friday the 24th .. The day is not over but the account is at 1147 with no loosing trades. Really impressed .

Many thanks to the developer.

Produtos recomendados
MSHia Multi Strategy Hedge Multi pair Retail
Roberto Tavares
Experts
A estratégia de negociação é baseada em mais de 10 anos de experiência de sucesso em negociação com base na força de uma vela e porcentagem do corpo em relação ao Candle inteiro (Strong Candle) e / ou (dependendo dos parametros configurados) em 1 média móvel de tendência tripla de longo período (JMA) combinada com a média móvel de tempo do gráfico atual com bandas constantes e oscilador AWESOME ou ainda Bollinger Bands, sendo que tudo isso pode ser combinado como desejar para permitir uma entra
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Experts
“Dois Expert Advisors, Um Preço: Impulsionando o Seu Sucesso!” Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert em um Expert Advisor   Live signal Este preço é temporário durante a promoção e será aumentado em breve Preço final: 5.000 $ Restam apenas algumas cópias com o preço atual, o próximo preço é -->> 1120 $ Bem-vindo ao Petróleo Brent O consultor especialista da Brent Oil é uma potência, projetada para dominar os voláteis mercados de energia com precisão e agilidade. O petróleo Bren
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
O Fractal Trend Master é um dos Expert Advisors mais poderosos e sofisticados disponíveis no mercado, desenvolvido para proteger o capital dos traders enquanto maximiza as oportunidades de lucro. Baseado na renomada metodologia de Bill Williams , o EA utiliza três ferramentas essenciais de análise técnica: o indicador Alligator, os fractais, e o Gator Oscillator, criando uma estrutura robusta e precisa para a identificação e seguimento de tendências de mercado. Esse EA foi projetado com foco em
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Bitcoin Striker M5X
Krisztian Gulyas
Experts
**Bitcoin Striker M5X** é um robô de trading **exclusivamente otimizado para BTCUSD no período M5**.   Ele combina níveis de SL/TP baseados em ATR, lógica de tendência via RSI, velas Heikin-Ashi e um filtro adaptativo de Choppiness. Mantém **apenas uma posição por vez**, reduzindo o risco e simplificando a gestão da conta. > ️ Atenção: usar em outros instrumentos pode provocar resultados imprevisíveis. **Como começar**   1. Ative *Algo Trading* no MT5.   2. Abra o gráfico **BTCUSD M5**.  
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping é um consultor de negociação totalmente automatizado que não usa martingale. Estratégia de escalpelamento noturno. O indicador RSI e o filtro ATR são usados ​​como entradas. O consultor requer um tipo de conta de cobertura. O acompanhamento do trabalho real, bem como meus outros desenvolvimentos, pode ser encontrado aqui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recomendações gerais Depósito mínimo de $ 100, use contas ECN com spread mínimo, configurações padrão para eu
Willain72ATM
He Ping Qing
Experts
This strategy is mainly suitable for audcad, audnzd, audcad, audusd (Best) and other currencies. It uses batch closing and hedging strategies, with a maximum position of 9 orders.The maximum floating loss of 10 years is about $1,000, and the average monthly return is about 5-10%.It is recommended to operate 2-3 currencies with 3000usd. Parameter description: Clots: initial single quantity; NoTrade1: No trading time 1, it is recommended to avoid the data release time at night. Except for Clots,
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Sistema de Negociação Automatizado Avançado para Ouro Gold Catalyst EA MT5 é uma solução de trading totalmente automatizada , otimizada especificamente para XAU/USD (Ouro) . Ao combinar estratégias de acompanhamento de tendências , confirmações de ação de preço e gestão de risco dinâmica , este EA demonstrou um desempenho estável e confiável durante mais de um ano de testes em condições reais de mercado. 1. Visão Geral da Estratégia Gold Catalyst EA MT5 adota uma abordagem sistemática que integr
Uni Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
2.73 (33)
Experts
Uni Bot   is a trendy neural network trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network based on a new specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network, since for the ease of use by the end user of the neural network forex bot, most users encoded a number of neural networks in the body of the bot. But in order for the bot to better adapt to the specific history
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
Experts
Sydney é um algoritmo complexo e inovador que utiliza Inteligência Artificial em combinação com a análise técnica tradicional para prever os movimentos futuros do mercado do símbolo GBPUSD e USDJPY . Este Expert Advisor faz uso de Redes Neurais Recorrentes, especificamente células de Memória de Longo Prazo, que são treinadas utilizando dados de indicadores de análise técnica. Através deste método, a EA é capaz de aprender quais os indicadores mais relevantes para movimentos futuros de preços e a
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
A estratégia do robô é baseada na ensinada pelo Stormer. Segue a explicação da mesma: Quando o RSI fica abaixo de 25, compramos nos últimos 15 minutos do pregão a mercado e o stop de ganho fica na maior máxima dos dois últimos dias. Sendo o mesmo movimentado até ser atingido ou ir para baixo da entrada (quando encerramos a posição a mercado, independente de termos atingido o número máximo de dias). Como utilizo? Configura o Lote e configure a hora e minuto que o EA deve operar. O mesmo só se
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Trading King Extended MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
Experts
Versão avançada do Trading King MT5 Expert Advisor. Indicadores usados: ATR, RSI, Stochastic, CCI, WPR, DeMarker, RVI. Cada indicador pode ser usado opcionalmente ligado / desligado. Versão MT4 do Expert Advisor Trading King Extended O arquivo de conjunto e os resultados da otimização serão publicados na discussão do consultor. A estratégia do Expert Advisor é baseada na avaliação da força da tendência e na descoberta de pontos de correção / reversão, compara os valores absolutos da ascens
HFT SP500 Master
EDUARDO RODRIGUES NASCIMENTO
Experts
Explore unique opportunities with precision in decisive moments of the financial market. You will be able to execute trades using a strategy that major banks and brokers utilize through high-frequency trading robots. Breaking News has been validated for years—its strategy was initially crafted manually and then carefully automated to ensure it performs exactly as needed to achieve high performance. When I was creating this strategy, I recorded over 40 screen videos to ensure everything was wor
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
Experts
Ilan para MetaTrader 5 Devido ao uso dos negócios virtuais, a negociação em ambos os sentidos (compra e venda) simultaneamente se tornou possível. Isso permite aos usuários adaptar uma estratégia popular para uma rede contabilizável de posições aplicadas pelo MetaTrader 5.   Configuração do Expert Advisor A configuração do Expert Advisor é simples. No entanto, todas as definições importantes da estratégia estão disponíveis para ajustes. Ferramentas disponíveis: MagicNumber único para identifica
GoldTrend ExpertAI
Napat Petchsrikul
Experts
Welcome to GoldTrend ExpertAI, your go-to solution for successful trading in the XAUUSD pair (GOLD) using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence techniques coupled with a myriad of indicators including ADX, Moving Averages, and Price Action detection. Developed by a seasoned team with over a decade of trading experience, GoldTrend ExpertAI boasts a unique strategy tailored to optimize risk management, ensuring every position is safeguarded with Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) mechanisms, while
OverSeer MT5
Theo Karam
4 (2)
Experts
OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
MT5 Arbor Nova
Rudy Tanureja
Experts
Note   : - Merry Christmas 25 December 2025 & Happy New Year 1 January 2026. -  40% off until end of year. Normal introductory price is 450 USD. - Live signal   is   here .  The live signal is live! I’m now expanding to additional accounts on regulated brokers across different regions to offer you more consistent, verifiable performance data over time. - Beside your investment of Arbor, you need to register to DeepSeek and top up min 5 dollar for having your own api key. Don't worry this 5 doll
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
Experts
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
USDJPY focused Breaker
Kyo Tani
Experts
The USDJPY Focused Breaker is designed specifically for the H1 (1-hour) timeframe of the USDJPY currency pair, based on Channel-Break FX technology. The trend channel is identified using an AI model, which employs a 1D convolutional neural network (CNN) to recognize market trends. Key features of this version include: Optimization : Enhanced strategies for opening and closing positions. Timeframes and Pairs : Usable on M30, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes and across multiple currency pairs including
MT5 EA Bravissimo EURUSD
Sergey Demin
Experts
Currency   EURUSD . Timeframe   H1 The minimum deposit is $ 200 when trading 0.5% per trade.  The Expert Advisor is based on   classic, time-tested indicators . Also, some strategies use   Price Action . Every trade is protected by a stop loss    No   martingale,   no   grid,   no   high risk strategies. All strategies used here are trend following and reversal. Compliance with MM = 0.5% for each trade is recommended. Question: - Why is testing so slow? Answer: - Be patient,   15 very diff
Argo Master MT5
Encho Enev
Experts
Welcome to the world of the latest innovative Forex trading technology that is built on a deep mathematical model. Popular indicators are used that give adequate information about the movement of the rolling pair. ARGO MASTER MT5 is optimized for trading on the EURUSD time frame 30 min. I recommend using no more than 5 open positions. You can optimize the filter with values of 1-5% according to your broker. You can see test results from different brokers in the attached pictures. Information abo
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (10)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma | Um EA que entende o mercado Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma, um Expert Advisor utiliza todo o poder do Deep Seek. Combinado com a estratégia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, é criado um sistema que não apenas detecta os movimentos do mercado — mas os entende. Sinal ao Vivo __________ Configuração Timeframe: H1 Alavancagem: mín. 1:30 Depósito: mín. $200 Símbolo: XAUUSD Corretora: qualquer Essa combinação do Deep Seek com a estratégia de reversão é algo novo — e
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Barão Quântico EA Há uma razão para o petróleo ser chamado de ouro negro — e agora, com o Quantum Baron EA, você pode explorá-lo com precisão e confiança incomparáveis. Projetado para dominar o mundo de alta octanagem do XTIUSD (petróleo bruto) no gráfico M30, o Quantum Baron é sua arma definitiva para subir de nível e negociar com precisão de elite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Com desconto  
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
2.14 (7)
Experts
Bem-vindo(a) ao       O GoldSKY EA   é um programa de negociação intraday de alto desempenho para XAUUSD (ouro). Desenvolvido por nossa equipe, ele foi projetado para…       Contas correntes, contas comerciais financiadas e chamadas comerciais!     IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  0 left at $499, 1 copy left at $599, next price $699, final price $1999 See all Performance here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
SEXTA-FEIRA NEGRA 50% DE DESCONTO - NANO MACHINE GPT Preço regular: $997 até Sexta-feira Negra: $498.50 (O preço com desconto será refletido durante a promoção.) Início da venda: 27 de novembro de 2025 - evento de Sexta-feira Negra por tempo limitado. Sorteio da Sexta-feira Negra: Todos os compradores do Nano Machine GPT durante o evento da Sexta-feira Negra podem participar de um sorteio aleatório para ganhar: 1 x ativação do Syna 1 x ativação do AiQ 1 x ativação do Mean Machine GPT Como part
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.8 (60)
Experts
Tecnologia orientada por IA com ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA é um Expert Advisor avançado de trading projetado para GBPUSD, XAUUSD e AUDCAD. Ele se concentra em segurança, retornos consistentes e lucratividade infinita. Ao contrário de muitos outros EAs, que dependem de estratégias de alto risco, como martingale ou grid trading. Infinity EA emprega uma estratégia de scalping disciplinada e lucrativa com base em rede neural incorporada em aprendizado de máquina, tecnologia baseada em IA de análise
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.43 (7)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 A versão mais avançada do nosso EA até agora, totalmente reconstruída com tomada de decisão baseada em IA , votação multi-IA e lógica de negociação dinâmica . Agora não está mais limitado apenas ao XAUUSD (Ouro) no M1, mas também suporta BTCUSD e ETHUSD , com entradas de alta frequência, gestão de risco inteligente e total adaptabilidade. Este EA combina modelos de IA gratuitos conectados via OpenRouter com filtros avançados para negociação de precisão em qualquer co
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
Experts
O MultiWay EA é um sistema de trading automatizado inteligente e eficiente, baseado em uma poderosa estratégia de reversão à média. Graças à ampla diversificação em nove pares de moedas correlacionados (e até alguns tipicamente “tendenciais”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP e GBPCAD — ele captura movimentos de preço de volta à média após fortes impulsos direcionais. Após a compra, envie uma mensagem privada para receber as instruções completas de configuração. S
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Não existe nada impossível, é só uma questão de descobrir como fazer! Entre no futuro do trading   de Bitcoin   com   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , a mais recente obra-prima de um dos principais vendedores de MQL5. Projetado para traders que exigem desempenho, precisão e estabilidade, Quantum Bitcoin redefine o que é possível no mundo volátil da criptomoeda. IMPORTANTE!   Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e as instruções de config
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Máquina de Aprendizagem + Modelo de Aprendizagem XGBoost +112 IAs Pagos e Gratuitos + Sistema de Votação + Prompts Externos e Editáveis) Enquanto a maioria dos EAs no mercado afirma usar "IA" ou "redes neurais" mas na realidade executam apenas scripts básicos, o Aria Connector EA V4 redefine o que significa trading verdadeiramente alimentado por IA. Isto não é teoria, não é exagero de marketing, é uma conexão direta e verificável entre sua plataforma MetaTrader 5 e 112
Mais do autor
Stockfish
Vladimir Mametov
Experts
Expert Advisor for Trading EUR/USD – Reliable and Efficient Algorithm Why Choose This Expert Advisor? This automated trading expert advisor is designed for EUR/USD and focuses on stable and secure trading. It does not use risky strategies such as Martingale, grid, or averaging. Instead, it operates solely on take profit, trailing stop, and stop loss. This approach makes it a reliable tool for both independent trading and proprietary trading firms. Key Advantages: Safety – No aggressive strategi
Quantum Index
Vladimir Mametov
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum Index — Expert Advisor for Index Trading Live Signal       Key Features: Supported Instruments: .US30Cash, .UsTechCash, JP225Cash Broker : RoboForex ( ECN or Prime account).    Average Monthly Activity: 100–200 orders Expected Profit: 10–20% per month Maximum Drawdown: Up to 20% with default lot settings Description: Quantum Index is a high-precision, reliable, and profitable expert advisor designed for automated trading on major stock indices. It is fully optimized for RoboForex broker
Starline
Vladimir Mametov
5 (4)
Experts
Fully automated scalping trading advisor. The advisor is designed for trading the EURUSD currency pair. Orders are closed using trailing or stop loss. The advisor shows good performance in different brokers and different types of accounts. Advantages: The advisor has been tested on 100% real ticks for the period 2020-2023. Fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing. Filter news by terminal (MQL5.com calendar). Requirements: Trading pair: EURUSD Timeframe: The work of the advisor does not depend
FREE
Cetus
Vladimir Mametov
4.91 (11)
Experts
Automated high-precision trading advisor for trading on the EURUSD currency pair. The advisor has 21 strategies and all strategy parameters are open, and you can optimize them at your discretion or use the default parameters that are suitable for most brokers. To close unprofitable orders, you can use the hedging function, the averaging function, or just Stop Loss. By default, the advisor uses the hedging function, it can open several counter orders with a lot size reduced by 3 times. When using
GTX Scalper
Vladimir Mametov
4.54 (52)
Experts
GTX is Forex trading advisor is specifically designed for trading the EURUSD currency pair. This high-precision tool analyzes the market using pivot points based on overbought and oversold zones. Equipped with 22 customizable strategies , it offers flexible optimization to suit various brokers. Signal   Key Features Multi-Strategy System: 22 unique strategies fully customizable to meet your needs. Flexible Settings: You can optimize them at your discretion or use the default parameters. There a
Accounts Protector MT5
Vladimir Mametov
5 (5)
Utilitários
The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account. Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts. When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size. Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily pro
FREE
Account Protector MT4
Vladimir Mametov
4.56 (9)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account. Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts. When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size. Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily pro
FREE
OrderDesk
Vladimir Mametov
Utilitários
OrderDesk is a convenient trading panel for MetaTrader designed for fast and intuitive order management directly from the chart. The panel includes graphical lines for easy visual control of entry levels, stop-loss, and take-profit. You can move and minimize the panel anywhere on the chart for comfortable use. Main Features: Market Orders Instantly open Buy and Sell orders with a single click. Pending Orders Supports 4 types: Buy Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Stop, and Sell Limit. Click “PENDING ORDER
Binance Quotes Downloader
Vladimir Mametov
Utilitários
MQL5 script for downloading historical data from Binance to MetaTrader 5. Creates custom symbols with multiple timeframe support and incremental updates. Functionality : Downloads data from Binance API (spot and futures markets) Creates and manages custom MT5 symbols Supports M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1 timeframes Implements incremental updates with intelligent data management Configures 24/7 trading sessions for cryptocurrency symbols Input Parameters : Main Configuration : SymbolName
Filtro:
elena864
952
elena864 2025.12.16 18:56 
 

Лучший советник для золота! У Владимира действительно самые качественные и эффективные продукты

kwikky69
87
kwikky69 2025.11.10 08:31 
 

GOLD SYSTEM for MT5 – Precision, Performance, and Profitability The GOLD SYSTEM for MT5 on MQL5 is a standout trading solution that exemplifies the power of precision-driven strategy in the world of algorithmic trading. Over the past 10 days, this system has delivered an impeccable performance—7 trades, 7 wins—demonstrating not only its consistency but also its commitment to quality over quantity. What sets the GOLD SYSTEM apart is its disciplined, methodical approach to the markets. Rather than chasing every price fluctuation, it employs a refined strategy that filters out noise and focuses solely on high-probability setups. This results in fewer trades, but each one is backed by robust technical logic and market timing, significantly increasing the likelihood of success. The system’s strength lies in its ability to identify and execute trades with surgical precision. It avoids overtrading and instead waits patiently for optimal conditions, ensuring that every position taken is aligned with its core risk-reward principles. This is not just a trading tool—it’s a strategic partner for traders who value accuracy, discipline, and long-term profitability. In just 10 days, the GOLD SYSTEM has proven its mettle with a flawless 7-for-7 win record. This kind of performance is rare and speaks volumes about the system’s internal logic, market sensitivity, and execution reliability. It’s a testament to the developer’s deep understanding of gold market dynamics and the MetaTrader 5 platform. For traders seeking a reliable, intelligent, and performance-oriented expert advisor, the GOLD SYSTEM is a top-tier choice. It’s not about how many trades you take—it’s about how many you win. And in that regard, this system delivers excellence.

Andrei Trif
248
Andrei Trif 2025.10.22 18:42 
 

Hi, I have added this gem to my portofolio this week and I am very impressed by it. I have it running on a 1000 account and its already at 1106 with 0.05 Auto lot size setting. All 3 winnig trades.. On back test it looks amazing as well..every tick bassed on real ticks. Really nice ea.

Also I would like to add that when gold dropped about 3 of my other gold trading ea's blew my accounts ( They were all set on high risk ) .. but it was a stress test . 3 failed.. this one plowed trough it ..all winning trades.

Update. It is Friday the 24th .. The day is not over but the account is at 1147 with no loosing trades. Really impressed .

Many thanks to the developer.

Responder ao comentário