Gold System

Gold System — Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading

Live Signal

During the first 3 days, the advisor is sold at a discount, the next price is 360.

1. General Information

Gold System is an intelligent Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD).
It combines advanced market analysis algorithms with a carefully balanced risk management system, providing stable performance even during periods of high volatility.

The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their gold trading and achieve consistent results without constantly monitoring the charts.

2. Operating Principle

The core concept of Gold System is safe and dynamic trade management with maximum efficiency.
Orders are closed using Take Profit or Trailing Stop, allowing profits to be locked in while still benefiting from extended price movements in the right direction.

For loss protection, two mechanisms are used:

  • Stop Loss — a classic method for limiting drawdown;

  • Hedging system (enabled by default) — opens an opposite order based on a signal to offset potential losses.

Both the main and hedging orders are protected. Under unfavorable market conditions, they may close with a small loss to minimize risk and preserve account equity.

3. Optimization and Requirements

Gold System is optimized for RoboForex and ICMarkets, ensuring fast execution, low spreads, and reliable performance when trading gold.
The recommended minimum deposit is $200.

The EA works on all account types (Standard, ECN, Pro) and supports micro-lots, making it accessible to traders with any budget.

4. Features and Advantages

Gold System includes advanced features typically found only in premium Expert Advisors:

  • Adaptive algorithm — automatically adjusts to changing volatility and market conditions;

  • Flexible risk control — choose between a fixed lot or percentage of balance;

  • Time and news filters — pause trading during high-impact economic events;

  • Multi-timeframe analysis — improves entry accuracy by confirming signals on several timeframes;

  • Capital protection system — controls maximum drawdown and limits the number of open trades;

5. Usage Recommendations

For the best performance, it is recommended to:

  • run the EA on a VPS for uninterrupted operation;

  • test on a demo account before going live;

  • choose a risk level that suits your trading style and deposit size.


