Gold System

5

Gold System — Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading

Live Signal

1. General Information

Gold System is an intelligent Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD).
It combines advanced market analysis algorithms with a carefully balanced risk management system, providing stable performance even during periods of high volatility.

The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their gold trading and achieve consistent results without constantly monitoring the charts.

2. Operating Principle

The core concept of Gold System is safe and dynamic trade management with maximum efficiency.
Orders are closed using Take Profit or Trailing Stop, allowing profits to be locked in while still benefiting from extended price movements in the right direction.

For loss protection, two mechanisms are used:

  • Stop Loss — a classic method for limiting drawdown;

  • Hedging system (enabled by default) — opens an opposite order based on a signal to offset potential losses.

Both the main and hedging orders are protected. Under unfavorable market conditions, they may close with a small loss to minimize risk and preserve account equity.

3. Optimization and Requirements

Gold System is optimized for RoboForex and ICMarkets, ensuring fast execution, low spreads, and reliable performance when trading gold.
The recommended minimum deposit is $200.

The EA works on all account types (Standard, ECN, Pro) and supports micro-lots, making it accessible to traders with any budget.

4. Features and Advantages

Gold System includes advanced features typically found only in premium Expert Advisors:

  • Adaptive algorithm — automatically adjusts to changing volatility and market conditions;

  • Flexible risk control — choose between a fixed lot or percentage of balance;

  • Time and news filters — pause trading during high-impact economic events;

  • Multi-timeframe analysis — improves entry accuracy by confirming signals on several timeframes;

  • Capital protection system — controls maximum drawdown and limits the number of open trades;

5. Usage Recommendations

For the best performance, it is recommended to:

  • run the EA on a VPS for uninterrupted operation;

  • test on a demo account before going live;

  • choose a risk level that suits your trading style and deposit size.


elena864
952
elena864 2025.12.16 18:56 
 

Лучший советник для золота! У Владимира действительно самые качественные и эффективные продукты

kwikky69
87
kwikky69 2025.11.10 08:31 
 

GOLD SYSTEM for MT5 – Precision, Performance, and Profitability The GOLD SYSTEM for MT5 on MQL5 is a standout trading solution that exemplifies the power of precision-driven strategy in the world of algorithmic trading. Over the past 10 days, this system has delivered an impeccable performance—7 trades, 7 wins—demonstrating not only its consistency but also its commitment to quality over quantity. What sets the GOLD SYSTEM apart is its disciplined, methodical approach to the markets. Rather than chasing every price fluctuation, it employs a refined strategy that filters out noise and focuses solely on high-probability setups. This results in fewer trades, but each one is backed by robust technical logic and market timing, significantly increasing the likelihood of success. The system’s strength lies in its ability to identify and execute trades with surgical precision. It avoids overtrading and instead waits patiently for optimal conditions, ensuring that every position taken is aligned with its core risk-reward principles. This is not just a trading tool—it’s a strategic partner for traders who value accuracy, discipline, and long-term profitability. In just 10 days, the GOLD SYSTEM has proven its mettle with a flawless 7-for-7 win record. This kind of performance is rare and speaks volumes about the system’s internal logic, market sensitivity, and execution reliability. It’s a testament to the developer’s deep understanding of gold market dynamics and the MetaTrader 5 platform. For traders seeking a reliable, intelligent, and performance-oriented expert advisor, the GOLD SYSTEM is a top-tier choice. It’s not about how many trades you take—it’s about how many you win. And in that regard, this system delivers excellence.

Andrei Trif
258
Andrei Trif 2025.10.22 18:42 
 

Hi, I have added this gem to my portofolio this week and I am very impressed by it. I have it running on a 1000 account and its already at 1106 with 0.05 Auto lot size setting. All 3 winnig trades.. On back test it looks amazing as well..every tick bassed on real ticks. Really nice ea.

Also I would like to add that when gold dropped about 3 of my other gold trading ea's blew my accounts ( They were all set on high risk ) .. but it was a stress test . 3 failed.. this one plowed trough it ..all winning trades.

Update. It is Friday the 24th .. The day is not over but the account is at 1147 with no loosing trades. Really impressed .

Many thanks to the developer.

