All Open Charts using Template

This script in MQL4 is designed to automatically apply a specified template to all open charts in the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal. It allows you to quickly and efficiently update all open charts by adding an indicator or modifying other settings defined in the template.

Script Description and Capabilities:

  1. Automation: The script automates the process of applying a template to all open charts, which is particularly useful when you need to update multiple charts with the same settings. For instance, if you have several charts open and want to add a new indicator to each one, this script will do it for you.

  2. Ease of Use: The script uses an input parameter for the template name (without the .tpl extension), making it simple to configure and use. You only need to specify the template name in the line input string TemplateName = "MyTemplate"; .

  3. Flexibility: The script works with all open charts, regardless of their symbol or timeframe. This is especially beneficial for traders who use complex strategies with multiple charts open simultaneously.

  4. Error Handling: The script includes a check to ensure that the template is successfully applied to each chart. If there is an error, the script will log a message indicating which chart encountered the problem, allowing the user to quickly identify and resolve the issue.

Advantages of Using the Script:

  • Time Savings: Instead of manually applying a template to each chart, you can do it with a single run of the script. This is particularly important when you have many charts open.

  • Consistency: The script ensures consistent settings across all charts, helping to avoid errors and discrepancies in data visualization.

  • Easy Integration: The script can be easily integrated into your workflow and used whenever you need to update chart settings.

Potential Applications:

  • Mass Indicator Addition: If you need to add a new indicator to all charts, the script simplifies this task significantly.

  • Graphical Settings Update: The script can be used to make bulk changes to the appearance of charts, such as altering color schemes, adding or removing objects, etc.

  • Standardizing Workspaces: This script helps maintain a standardized workspace, which is particularly useful for professional traders and analysts.

Overall, this script is a valuable tool for traders who value their time and seek to automate routine tasks in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.


Produtos recomendados
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
O indicador Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" é uma ótima ferramenta auxiliar na negociação! - O indicador calcula e coloca automaticamente no gráfico os níveis de Fibonacci e as linhas de tendência locais (cor vermelha). - Os níveis de Fibonacci indicam áreas-chave onde o preço pode reverter. - Os níveis mais importantes são 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Pode utilizá-lo para scalping de reversão ou para negociação de grelha de zona. - Existem muitas oportunidades para melhorar o seu sistema atual u
Forex 7 Major Pairs Candle Gap Volatility Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilitários
Program Overview: This program is a trading tool designed to monitor and analyze the 7 major currency pairs. It is a variant of a similar program used for tracking stock indices, but this version focuses on the seven major currency pairs. The program helps in identifying and calculating significant price movements (gaps) between the high and low prices of these currency pairs over a specified time frame. It then provides insights through comments and alerts based on the calculated gaps. Major Cu
EA Target MM Dollar
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilitários
It's very easy, you only need to enter the amount of profit you want to get, then when your account has grown this EA will close the order, even though you are not monitoring the chart. Now you don't need to worry if the profit you have achieved turns into a loss because you don't use this EA, because this EA will help you whenever, wherever you are. Good luck trying it, hopefully you will become a very profitable trader
Market Viewer
Matimu Romeo Ngoveni
Utilitários
Market Viewer This utility seeks to assist the trader in identifying potential areas of interest on the price chart. Different components integral to decision making have been automated, allowing the user to engage with perfectly calculated levels. Some components include the weeks initial balance, session Min and Max areas and a round number indicator altogether forming templates providing confidence to the trader. Have a look at the screenshots for a sneak peak into the components. The utility
FREE
Horizontal Ray Pro
Lukasz Kubisz
Utilitários
Description: Please tick "Show object descriptions" in chart properties to enable hrays views That utility converts a trendline into a horizontal ray known as tool for drawing supply and demand zones. Simply create a trendline on a chart and once selected, it will get converted. Ray remains horizontal while dragging.  Quick ray plot: press "R" key to create horizontal ray. It will be snapped to the nearest OHLC value Further versions will be improved. For feature request please post new comm
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicadores
Daily Candle Predictor é um indicador que prevê o preço de fechamento de uma vela. O indicador destina-se principalmente ao uso em gráficos D1. Este indicador é adequado tanto para negociação forex tradicional quanto para negociação de opções binárias. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema de negociação autônomo ou pode atuar como um complemento ao seu sistema de negociação existente. Este indicador analisa a vela atual, calculando certos fatores de força dentro do próprio corpo da vela, be
Magic Keyboard
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilitários
With the Magic Keyboard (MT4 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133390?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
AW Workpad
AW Trading Software Limited
3.67 (3)
Utilitários
O AW Workpad é um painel de controle de negociação multifuncional projetado para negociação manual e semiautomática. Ele permite gerenciar pedidos pendentes, posições de mercado, fornece uma ampla gama de dados estatísticos, bem como uma análise multiperíodo de um grupo de indicadores clássicos. O utilitário é representado por cinco guias:  POSITIONS, PENDING, CLOSE, INDICATORS, INFO. Cada guia possui seu próprio grupo de funções para processamento de pedidos ou informações sobre a situação atu
Prop Firm Close All Orders
Christian Paul Anasco
Utilitários
Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.76 (21)
Utilitários
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — Assistente de Negociação Multifuncional Mais de 66 recursos em uma única ferramenta profissional para análise, gestão e execução automatizada. Combina gestão de risco, controle de posições e análise de mercado em um painel prático e intuitivo. Ideal para Forex, ações, índices, criptomoedas e muito mais. Por que os traders escolhem Execução de ordens com um clique Cálculo automático de tamanho de lote e risco Ordens inteligentes: grid, OCO, ocultas e SL/TP virtuais
VN Trade Panel II
Vyacheslav Nekipelov
4 (1)
Utilitários
The new version of the trading panel, which now has the ability to separately close Buy and Sell orders, display targets for all orders on the chart, as well as the ability to use the panel to trade with brokers working on the FIFO rule. Also, the new version adds option buttons for separate management of open orders. It has a convenient visualized interface and intuitive control without a lot of additional tabs to which traders have to be distracted and switch their attention. Thanks to this,
Expert or candle finder robot for forex
Rahele Rastaghi
Utilitários
Expert candle finder for forex in MetaTrader 4 Expert candle finder is one of the practical trader assistant experts that is used in the forex financial market, this expert accurately identifies the candlestick patterns on the price chart as a signal, all the found candles. informs you. This expert is run on your Meta trader platform and in a very precise way, it examines all the currency pairs that are in your watch list and every currency pair that had a professional and good candlestick patt
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicadores
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicadores
VR Cub é um indicador para obter pontos de entrada de alta qualidade. O indicador foi desenvolvido para facilitar cálculos matemáticos e simplificar a busca por pontos de entrada em uma posição. A estratégia de negociação para a qual o indicador foi escrito tem provado a sua eficácia há muitos anos. A simplicidade da estratégia de negociação é a sua grande vantagem, o que permite que até mesmo os comerciantes novatos negociem com sucesso com ela. VR Cub calcula os pontos de abertura de posição e
ShvedSupDem Pro Buttons
Andrey Shvedov
Utilitários
This panel is a part of the SupDem-Pro trading system and is used to search for the best opportunities for any available instruments. Which can be selected manually in the Market Watch (open it with CTRL + M). Using this trading panel in combination with ShvedSupDem-Pro_Zone allows to analyze multiple currency pairs with a single click. The panel allows to load any instruments from the Market Watch, from 6 major currency pairs up to all instruments (480). The indicator parameters Button Width -
Trade Panel v200
Michele Calise
Utilitários
User Manual - TradePannelAdvanced v2.00 Table of Contents Introduction Installation and Setup Panel Description Customizable Inputs and Parameters Control Buttons and Functionality Order Management Trailing Stop and Break Even Functions SL/TP Visualization with Labels Profit Display Practical Examples FAQ Support Contacts 1. Introduction TradePannelAdvanced v2.00 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that offers an intuitive graphical panel for quick and easy management of trading orders, includ
CyberTrader Assistant
Artem Filippov
Utilitários
This tool simplifies routine trading tasks (like opening market orders, setting up pending orders, closing of all orders and orders by parameter), helps to control losses by use of break even stop and trailing stop, and adds a little bit of cyber punk edge to your trading Control Elements Left side of the panel includes: order counter (shows the number of orders); connection status sign (notifies if connection is lost); trade permission sign (notifies if autotrading permisiion is turned off); m
Fast Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilitários
Fast Manager (MT4 Manager)   is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132502?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel:   execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy,
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management
Ahmad Waddah Attar
Utilitários
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management This EA gives you a full ability to close one position or close all positions . Close buy or sell trades in any position . Close profit or loss position . by clicking on a command button on the chart with confirmation message . Show you  a full information about your positions like : count - lots - average price - points - profit -  profit % - used margin for this position and the risk percent . and also the scrolled table of trades that position has
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicadores
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
HotKeys MT4
Alexey Valeev
3 (1)
Utilitários
This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volume in
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma “
Easy Trade share to MT4 Client
Jalitha K Johny
Utilitários
Product Description: MT4 Trade Copier with Advanced Features MT4  Trade Copier is designed to streamline and enhance your trading experience by allowing seamless replication of trades across multiple accounts. It offers advanced features to cater to different trading needs and preferences. Features: Master/Slave Selection: Easily choose between master and slave modes to manage trades effectively. Multiplier for Slave Accounts: Set a multiplier to adjust the size of trades copied to slave a
Smart Backtest
Mr Chaiyaporn Boonsamorn
Utilitários
For those who are still not confident in their system or are testing new techniques to make it easier without wasting time to change the charts one by one, we recommend EA Smart Backtest to help you backtest your system efficiently. -The EA is intended to Backtest your system.   -Able to open buy or sell in visual mode and can modify values ​​for LOT, SL, TP.   -The chart also shows the Balance Equity Profit status. -Can choose to close, Buy, Close, Sell
Order and Risk Management MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilitários
Utilitário para pedidos automáticos e gerenciamento de riscos. Permite tirar o máximo dos lucros e limitar suas perdas. Criado por um trader praticante para traders. O utilitário é fácil de usar, funciona com qualquer ordem de mercado aberta manualmente por um trader ou com a ajuda de consultores. Pode filtrar negociações por número mágico. O utilitário pode trabalhar com qualquer número de pedidos ao mesmo tempo. Tem as seguintes funções: 1. Definir níveis de stop loss e take profit; 2. F
Close all Trades in One clicks MT4
Cheng Hao Min
Utilitários
A simple script that closes all current orders. Terminate once close all positions, so please don't worry about constantly closing your order. How to use : Drag the script from the navigator to the chart to activate it. Do remember to enable algo trading to use this script. There are different versions of the script that can choose whether to close all buy/sell posiitons, if you need this, do contact me in MQL5.
Smartility
Syed Oarasul Islam
Utilitários
This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
ONE CLICK CLOSE ALL PROFIT ORDERS
Cuong Pham
Utilitários
This utility tool help you to close all orders having profit immediatly with only ONE CLICK, its work is very fast. You can choose which symbol you want or close all symbols so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster. If you want it work on all symbols, you just need to leave symbol parameter blank (like in default setting). If you want it work on 1 symbol only (for example EURUSD orders) you need to put symbol =EURUSD (see screenshot below). This is a script, so its wil
WPR with 2 Moving Averages mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "WPR e 2 Médias Móveis" para MT4, sem repintura. - O WPR em si é um dos melhores osciladores para scalping. - O indicador "WPR e 2 Médias Móveis" permite visualizar as Médias Móveis Rápidas e Lentas do oscilador WPR. - O indicador oferece a oportunidade de visualizar as correções de preço com bastante antecedência. - É muito fácil configurar este indicador por meio de parâmetros e pode ser usado em qualquer período. - Você pode ver as condições de entrada de Compra e Ven
Auto Symbol Switcher MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT4 – Watchlist Rotation for Market Watch Symbols Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 4 is a chart navigation utility that automatically rotates the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for discretionary traders, scalpers and analysts who want an organised way to scan markets without manually switching symbols in the Market Watch window. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any orders and it does not change your account in any
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilitários
Experimente uma cópia de negociação excepcionalmente rápida com o Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Com sua fácil configuração de 1 minuto, este copiador de negociações permite que você copie negociações entre vários terminais MetaTrader no mesmo computador Windows ou em um Windows VPS com velocidades de cópia ultra rápidas de menos de 0.5 segundos. Seja você um trader iniciante ou profissional, o Local Trade Copier EA MT4 oferece uma ampla gama de opções para personalizá-lo de acordo com suas necess
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Utilitários
Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação - Instruções para a aplicação - Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características adicionais
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilitários
Auxiliar de Média - Este tipo de instrumento auxiliar de negociação ajudará você a calcular a média de suas posições anteriormente não lucrativas usando duas técnicas: média padrão hedge com posterior abertura de posições conforme a tendência O utilitário tem a capacidade   de classificar várias posições abertas em diferentes direções ao mesmo tempo, tanto para compra quanto para venda. Por exemplo, você abriu uma posição para venda e a segunda para compra, e ambas não são lucrativas, ou uma est
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Cópia Gato MT4) não é apenas um simples copiador local de operações; é uma estrutura completa de gestão de risco e execução, projetada para os desafios atuais do trading. Desde desafios de prop firms até a gestão de contas pessoais, adapta-se a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e tratamento avançado das operações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (emissor) quanto no modo Slave (receptor), sincr
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitários
O MT4 para Telegram Signal Provider é uma ferramenta fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais para o Telegram, transformando sua conta em um provedor de sinais. O formato das mensagens é totalmente personalizável! No entanto, para uso simples, você também pode optar por um modelo predefinido e habilitar ou desabilitar partes específicas da mensagem. [ Demonstração ]   [ Manual ] [ Versão MT5 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Conf
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilitários
Veja instantaneamente o seu histórico de negociações fechadas por dia e semana, as suas negociações abertas atuais e a exposição forex num gráfico! Utilize o mapa de calor para identificar operações lucrativas e onde está o seu drawdown atual dentro do seu portfólio de negociação. Botões de fecho rápido Utilize os botões de fecho rápido para fechar todas as operações num único símbolo, fechar operações individuais por completo ou obter lucros ou perdas parciais com o clique de um botão. Chega
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Utilitários
O Risk/Reward Tool é um Expert Advisor de nível profissional projetado para revolucionar a forma como você planeja, visualiza e executa operações no MetaTrader 4. Seja você um trader discricionário que valoriza a gestão precisa de risco ou um desenvolvedor de estratégias que precisa testar configurações de trading visualmente, esta ferramenta fornece tudo o que você precisa em uma interface elegante e intuitiva. Diferente das calculadoras de posição básicas, o Risk/Reward Tool combina planejamen
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Utilitários
Trade Copier Pro é uma ferramenta poderosa para copiar remotamente comércio entre multi-contas em diferentes locais mais internet. Esta é uma solução ideal para provedor de sinais, que querem compartilhar seu comércio com os outros no mundo todo em suas próprias regras. Um provedor pode copiar comércios de multi-receptores e um receptor pode obter comércio de multi-fornecedores também. Provedor e receptor pode gerenciar sua lista de parceiros com potência sistema de gestão de banco de dados buil
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilitários
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilitários
Copiadora comercial para MetaTrader 4. Ele copia negociações, posições e pedidos em forex de qualquer conta. É uma das melhores copiadoras comerciais  MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4 para a versão COPYLOT MT4  (ou MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5 para a versão COPYLOT MT5 ). Versão MT5 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar    Como obter arquivos de log    Como testar e otimizar    Todos os produtos da Expforex Versão da copiadora para o terminal MetaTrader 5 ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 ) -  Copylot Cli
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitários
Painel de negociação para negociação em 1 clique.  Trabalhando com posições e pedidos!  Negociar a partir do gráfico ou do teclado. Usando nosso painel de negociação, você pode negociar com um clique no gráfico e realizar operações de negociação 30 vezes mais rápido do que o controle MetaTrader padrão. Cálculos automáticos de parâmetros e funções que tornam a vida mais fácil para um trader e ajudam-no a conduzir suas atividades de trading com muito mais rapidez e conveniência. Dicas gráficas e i
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Utilitários
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Exp4 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.5 (22)
Utilitários
O Expert Advisor   repete   negociações e posições um número predefinido de vezes em sua conta   MetaTrader 4   . Ele copia todas as negociações abertas manualmente ou por outro Expert Advisor. Copia sinais e aumenta muito a partir de sinais   ! Aumenta o lote de outros EAs. As seguintes funções são suportadas: lote personalizado para negociações copiadas, Stop Loss de cópia, Take Profit, uso de stop móvel. Versão MT5 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar     Como obter ar
Auto Grid trades
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilitários
Auto Grid:  criação automatizada de ordens em grid com base nas suas negociações existentes. Automatize estratégias de trading complexas   com sistemas de grid sofisticados que detectam novas posições e criam automaticamente arrays de ordens otimizadas. Utilitário multifuncional : 66+ funcionalidades, incluindo a ferramenta Auto Grid  |   contate-me  se tiver alguma dúvida  |   Versão para MT5 A. Detecção e Monitoramento Inteligente de Negociações: Varredura de símbolo específico ou carteira ab
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Utilitários
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
Utilitários
Descubra a Cópia Instantânea de Negociações com o revolucionário X2 Copy MT4. Com apenas 10 segundos de configuração, você terá uma ferramenta poderosa para sincronizar negociações entre terminais MetaTrader em um único computador Windows ou VPS com uma velocidade sem precedentes - menos de 0,1 segundos. Se você está gerenciando múltiplas contas, seguindo sinais ou escalando sua estratégia, o X2 Copy MT4 se adapta ao seu fluxo de trabalho com precisão e controle incomparáveis. Pare de esperar —
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilitários
Copiadora->Interação de interface conveniente e rápida, os usuários podem usá-la imediatamente       ->>>> Recomendado para uso em computadores Windows ou VPS Windows Características: Configurações de negociação de cópias diversificadas e personalizadas: 1. Diferentes modos de lote podem ser definidos para diferentes fontes de sinal 2. Diferentes fontes de sinal podem ser definidas para negociação de cópias direta e reversa 3. Os sinais podem ser definidos com comentários 4. Se deve calibrar o
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
Utilitários
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilitários
Este rastreador permite que você identifique ativos que estão mais do que normalmente sobrecomprados (% de crescimento) ou sobrevendidos (% de queda) dentro de um período de tempo selecionado (período de tempo). O mercado é regido por lei, compre mais barato, venda mais caro, mas sem um scanner automático será muito difícil para você identificar moedas / ações que estão sobrecompradas ou sobrevendidas mais do que o normal, digamos, na semana atual, ou o hora atual ou mês. Pode haver dezenas ou
Bermaui Manual EA
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
Utilitários
Este é um consultor especialista semiautomático que negocia o sistema de grade. A ideia é assumir gradualmente diferentes posições no mercado, para então calcular o nível de equilíbrio para elas. Quando os preços ultrapassam esse ponto de equilíbrio por uma distância predeterminada, todas as ordens abertas são fechadas. Informação importante Aqui está o guia do usuário:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730567 Você pode experimentar este EA com qualquer um dos meus outros produtos, aqui: htt
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Utilitários
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester VALIDATE TELEGRAM SIGNALS IN MINUTES - STOP GUESSING, START BACKTESTING Stop blowing accounts on "VIP" signals that don't deliver. The EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester is the professional solution to audit, verify, and optimize any Telegram signal provider's performance on historical data. Most signal providers show you their wins but hide their losses. This tool reveals the naked truth. By combining a powerful Data Manager (included) with an advanced MT4
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitários
Seconds Chart — uma ferramenta exclusiva para criar gráficos de segundos no MetaTrader 4 . Com o Seconds Chart , você pode criar gráficos com períodos definidos em segundos, proporcionando flexibilidade e precisão ideais para análise, indisponíveis em gráficos padrão de minutos ou horas. Por exemplo, o período S15 indica um gráfico com velas de 15 segundos. Você pode usar quaisquer indicadores, Expert Advisors e scripts com a mesma facilidade dos gráficos padrão. Diferente das ferramentas padrão
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilitários
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitários
Telegram para MT4:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Otimize suas negociações com   o Telegram para MT4   , o utilitário de última geração desenvolvido para copiar sinais de negociação diretamente de canais e chats do Telegram para sua plataforma MetaTrader 4 — sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução robusta garante a execução perfeita de sinais com precisão incomparável e opções de personalização, economizando seu tempo e aumentando sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
Utilitários
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Fibo Alert Ultimate
ISO Financial Services
3.71 (7)
Utilitários
This tool adds alerts to your Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion objects on the chart. It also features a handy menu to change Fibo settings easily and quickly! Features Alert for Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion levels. Sound, Mobile and Email alert. Up to 20 Fibo Levels. Continuous sound alert every few seconds till a user clicks on the chart to turn it OFF. Single sound alert with pop-up window. Keeping all user settings even after changing timeframes. New handy menu to change Fibo setti
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 4. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
Mais do autor
All M1 currency pairs
Damir Duseev
Utilitários
This script is designed to automatically open charts for all available forex pairs on the MetaTrader 4 platform, as well as the gold (XAUUSD) chart. The script iterates through all symbols available on the platform, determines which of them are forex pairs, and opens their charts on the M1 (one minute) timeframe. Key Features: Gold Chart Opening: The script automatically opens the XAUUSD (gold/dollar) chart if this symbol is available from your broker. If the gold symbol is not found, an error m
Super Tranplin
Damir Duseev
Indicadores
he "Super Trampoline" is an innovative trading indicator designed to simplify decision-making in financial markets. It analyzes chart data and provides clear and timely signals on when to buy or sell an asset, based on a proven strategy of candlestick pattern analysis. Product Advantages: Intuitive Interface : "Super Trampoline" integrates directly into your trading terminal, displaying signals as simple arrows on the chart. This means you don't need deep technical analysis knowledge to start us
Super Transplant with filter
Damir Duseev
Indicadores
Introducing "Super Transplant with Filter" — a game-changing tool for traders who value precision, reliability, and simplicity. This indicator combines advanced trend analysis techniques with intelligent signal filtering, allowing you to make decisions based on the most relevant data. Benefits of "Super Transplant with Filter": Accuracy in Every Trade : The indicator meticulously analyzes market data, identifying key trends while filtering out false signals. This enables you to make more informe
BoxEA
Damir Duseev
Experts
Advantages and Functionality BoxEA v1.10 is a modern and efficient trading advisor designed to analyze historical price levels to identify optimal entry points in the market. This product is suitable for both novice and experienced traders, offering automated trade management and risk minimization. Advantages: Historical Data Analysis : The advisor identifies key support and resistance levels based on historical price data within a specified period. Automated Trading : Places and manages orders
Trade Shield
Damir Duseev
Utilitários
Trade Shield – Innovative Solution for Automated Trade Management Description: Trade Shield is a powerful and flexible trading expert advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 , designed to automatically close trades based on predefined conditions. It analyzes volume sequences , monitors drawdown , and closes trades with specific comments when the conditions are met. The EA is built to enhance trading account security , prevent signific Advantages of Trade Shield Flexible Trade Monitoring Supports trackin
ATR Gold Sniper
Damir Duseev
Experts
ATR Gold Sniper EA – High-Precision Scalper for Gold & Forex ATR Gold Sniper EA is a professional automated trading system for MetaTrader 4 , designed for intensive scalping on gold (XAU/USD) and other currency pairs. The EA utilizes Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), Stochastic Oscillator, and ATR to identify precise market entries and exits, ensuring high trading frequency and optimal risk-reward ratios . Fully automated trading with no manual intervention required! What Makes A
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário