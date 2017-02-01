CodeBaseSeções
Indicadores

Fractal_MFI_HTF - indicador para MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | Portuguese English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語
Visualizações:
1843
Avaliação:
(15)
Publicado:
Baixar como ZIP Como baixar códigos do MetaEditor
Freelance MQL5 Precisa de um robô ou indicador baseado nesse código? Solicite-o no Freelance Ir para Freelance

The Fractal_MFI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The Fractal_MFI_HTF repeater indicator requires the compiled custom indicator file Fractal_MFI.mq5 in order to compile. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

After compilation, the Fractal_MFI_HTF.ex5 indicator file contains the Fractal_MFI.ex5 indicator as a resource, and therefore, it is not required to be present in the terminal folder for the compiled indicator to work! For this purpose, the corresponding code has been added to the indicator code in order to include the WeightOscillator indicator in the executable file.

The indicator executable file has been added as resources at the global scope

//---- Include custom indicators in the indicator code as resources
#resource \\Indicators\\Fractal_MFI.ex5

Changed the string path to the indicator used as resource in the block of the OnInit() function

//--- getting handle of the Fractal_MFI indicator
   Ind_Handle=iCustom(Symbol(),TimeFrame,"::Indicators\\Fractal_MFI",e_period,normal_speed,IPC,VolumeType,0);

Thus, the compiled executable file of the repeater indicator can be used on other trade terminals on its own without the original indicator.

Fig1. The Fractal_MFI_HTF indicator

Traduzido do russo pela MetaQuotes Ltd.
Traduzido do russo pela MetaQuotes Ltd.

