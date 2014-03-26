Construindo um negociante de notícias automático

Introdução

Como a Investopedia explica, um negociante de notícias é "um negociante ou investidor que toma decisões de negociação ou investimento baseadas em anúncios de notícias". De fato, relatos econômicos como o PIB de um país, índices de confiança do consumidor e dados de emprego dos países, entre outros, frequentemente produzem movimentos significantes nos mercados de moeda corrente. Você já compareceu a um lançamento da folha de pagamento dos empregos não agrícolas nos EUA? Se já, você já sabe que esses relatórios podem determinar o futuro recente das moedas correntes e agir como catalisadores para as reversões das tendências.

Figura 1. Jornais B&W.



1. Vamos programar o nosso CE



1,1. A ideia do sistema de negociação



A ideia por trás desse sistema é o que discutimos acima. Isso parece ótimo, mas como podemos implementar esse fato provado no mundo da programação? Principalmente estamos confiando em dois aspectos do MQL5. Por um lado, estamos utilizando o indicador de momento (Momentum) para medir o impacto do dado conjunto de notícias em um par de moedas correntes. Por outro lado, trabalharemos com as funções do arquivo do MQL5 para armazenar nosso calendário de notícias favorito no sistema de arquivos. O formato de arquivo escolhido é CSV. Vamos programar esse robô sob o paradigma orientado a objeto, claro, com a abordagem conceitual discutida em Outra classe OOP do MQL5. Nosso projeto orientado a objeto carregará o CSV na memória do computador de forma que o CE possa tomar decisões baseado em tal informação.



1,2. O esqueleto OOP do robô



De agora em diante estamos concebendo os nossos CEs do ponto de vista de conceitos, como se eles fossem criaturas vivas. Somos agora pessoas OOP, você se lembra? Graças a essa visão podemos compor nosso consultor especialista de várias partes como o cérebro, algo que chamamos evolução, um conjunto de indicadores e um conjunto de notícias. Vou esclarecer isso abaixo.

#property copyright "Copyright © 2013, laplacianlab. Jordi Bassagañas" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles" #property version "1.00" #property tester_file "news_watcher.csv" #include <..\Experts\NewsWatcher\CNewsWatcher.mqh> input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_M1 ; input int StopLoss= 400 ; input int TakeProfit= 600 ; input double LotSize= 0.01 ; input string CsvFile= "news_watcher.csv" ; MqlTick tick; CNewsWatcher* NW = new CNewsWatcher(StopLoss,TakeProfit,LotSize,CsvFile); int OnInit ( void ) { NW.Init(); NW.GetTechIndicators().GetMomentum().SetHandler( Symbol (), Period , 13 , PRICE_CLOSE ); return ( 0 ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { delete (NW); } void OnTick () { SymbolInfoTick ( _Symbol , tick); NW.GetTechIndicators().GetMomentum().UpdateBuffer( 2 ); NW. OnTick (tick.ask,tick.bid); }

CNewsWatcher é a classe principal do CE. Vamos dar uma olhada no código.

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Mine\Enums.mqh> #include <..\Experts\NewsWatcher\CBrain.mqh> #include <..\Experts\NewsWatcher\CEvolution.mqh> #include <..\Experts\NewsWatcher\CTechIndicators.mqh> class CNewsWatcher { protected : CBrain *m_brain; CEvolution *m_evolution; CTechIndicators *m_techIndicators; CTrade *m_trade; CPositionInfo *m_positionInfo; public : CNewsWatcher( int stop_loss, int take_profit, double lot_size, string csv_file); ~CNewsWatcher( void ); CBrain *GetBrain( void ); CEvolution *GetEvolution( void ); CTechIndicators *GetTechIndicators( void ); CTrade *GetTrade( void ); CPositionInfo *GetPositionInfo( void ); bool Init(); void Deinit( void ); void OnTick ( double ask, double bid); }; CNewsWatcher::CNewsWatcher( int stop_loss, int take_profit, double lot_size, string csv_file) { m_brain= new CBrain(stop_loss,take_profit,lot_size,csv_file); m_evolution= new CEvolution(DO_NOTHING); m_techIndicators= new CTechIndicators; m_trade= new CTrade(); } CNewsWatcher::~CNewsWatcher( void ) { Deinit(); } CBrain *CNewsWatcher::GetBrain( void ) { return m_brain; } CEvolution *CNewsWatcher::GetEvolution( void ) { return m_evolution; } CTechIndicators *CNewsWatcher::GetTechIndicators( void ) { return m_techIndicators; } CTrade *CNewsWatcher::GetTrade( void ) { return m_trade; } CPositionInfo *CNewsWatcher::GetPositionInfo( void ) { return m_positionInfo; } void CNewsWatcher:: OnTick ( double ask, double bid) { if (GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().GetCurrentIndex() < GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().GetTotal()) { double momentumBuffer[]; GetTechIndicators().GetMomentum().GetBuffer(momentumBuffer, 2 ); int timeWindow= 600 ; CNew *currentNew = GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().GetCurrentNew(); int indexCurrentNew = GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().GetCurrentIndex(); if ( TimeGMT () >= currentNew.GetTimeRelease() + timeWindow) { GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().SetCurrentIndex(indexCurrentNew+ 1 ); return ; } if (!m_positionInfo.Select( _Symbol )) { bool timeHasCome = TimeGMT () >= currentNew.GetTimeRelease() - timeWindow && TimeGMT () <= currentNew.GetTimeRelease() + timeWindow; if (timeHasCome && momentumBuffer[ 0 ] > 100.10 ) { GetEvolution().SetStatus(SELL); GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().SetCurrentIndex(indexCurrentNew+ 1 ); } else if (timeHasCome && momentumBuffer[ 0 ] < 99.90 ) { GetEvolution().SetStatus(BUY); GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().SetCurrentIndex(indexCurrentNew+ 1 ); } } else { GetEvolution().SetStatus(DO_NOTHING); } double tp; double sl; switch (GetEvolution().GetStatus()) { case BUY: tp = ask + m_brain.GetTakeProfit() * _Point ; sl = bid - m_brain.GetStopLoss() * _Point ; GetTrade().PositionOpen( _Symbol , ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,m_brain.GetSize(),ask,sl,tp); break ; case SELL: sl = ask + m_brain.GetStopLoss() * _Point ; tp = bid - m_brain.GetTakeProfit() * _Point ; GetTrade().PositionOpen( _Symbol , ORDER_TYPE_SELL ,m_brain.GetSize(),bid,sl,tp); break ; case DO_NOTHING: break ; } } else return ; } bool CNewsWatcher::Init( void ) { return true ; } void CNewsWatcher::Deinit( void ) { delete (m_brain); delete (m_evolution); delete (m_techIndicators); delete (m_trade); Print ( "CNewsWatcher deinitialization performed!" ); Print ( "Thank you for using this EA." ); }

Por enquanto, não se preocupe se você não ver as coisas claramente, é normal. Primeiro, você precisa estudar todas as partes desse consultor especialista para compreender como tudo funciona. Recomendo que você primeiro leia superficialmente esse artigo e então faça uma segunda e uma terceira leituras mais profundas. De qualquer forma, tentarei explicar nesse momento algumas partes chave do CNewsWatcher.



Á parte mais importante do CE é claro o método OnTick onde você verá que CNewsWatcher utiliza um recipiente de notícias OO para funcionar. Essa peça, que pode ser vista como um jornal do mundo real, contém as notícias que o usuário do CE quer negociar.

Observe que recuperamos o recipiente de notícias assim:

GetBrain().GetNewsContainer();

E recuperamos a notícia atual para ser processada dessa forma:

CNew *currentNew = GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().GetCurrentNew();

Isso é feito através do CBrain. Lembre-se que o CBrain é um ponto central importante em nosso projeto orientado a objeto contendo aquelas coisas necessárias para que o CE possa funcionar apropriadamente, é como uma memória somente de leitura (ROM).



#include <..\Experts\NewsWatcher\CNewsContainer.mqh> class CBrain { protected : double m_size; int m_stopLoss; int m_takeProfit; CNewsContainer *m_news_container; public : CBrain( int stopLoss, int takeProfit, double size, string csv); ~CBrain( void ); double GetSize( void ); int GetStopLoss( void ); int GetTakeProfit( void ); CNewsContainer *GetNewsContainer( void ); void SetSize( double size); void SetStopLoss( int stopLoss); void SetTakeProfit( int takeProfit); bool Init(); void Deinit( void ); }; CBrain::CBrain( int stopLoss, int takeProfit, double size, string csv) { m_size=size; m_stopLoss=stopLoss; m_takeProfit=takeProfit; m_news_container= new CNewsContainer(csv); } CBrain::~CBrain( void ) { Deinit(); } double CBrain::GetSize( void ) { return m_size; } int CBrain::GetStopLoss( void ) { return m_stopLoss; } int CBrain::GetTakeProfit( void ) { return m_takeProfit; } CNewsContainer *CBrain::GetNewsContainer( void ) { return m_news_container; } void CBrain::SetSize( double size) { m_size=size; } void CBrain::SetStopLoss( int stopLoss) { m_stopLoss=stopLoss; } void CBrain::SetTakeProfit( int takeProfit) { m_takeProfit=takeProfit; } bool CBrain::Init( void ) { return true ; } void CBrain::Deinit( void ) { delete (m_news_container); Print ( "CBrain deinitialization performed!" ); }

CNewsWatcher está basicamente lendo as notícias armazenadas uma a uma no recipiente (o jornal). Se naquele momento há uma aceleração forte no preço então ela coloca uma ordem no mercado.



Com relação a compra ou venda de lotes o robô é programado em uma forma reativa. Digamos, quando um movimento ascendente forte acontece, o CE presume que o preço recuará e, portanto, vende. Similarmente, quando há um movimento descendente forte, o robô coloca uma posição de compra no mercado pensando que o preço recuará em breve. Isso pode ser melhorado, claro, nesse artigo não há espaço o suficiente para desenvolver um negociador de notícias automático altamente eficiente, como dito antes, o objetivo é dar a vocês o básico técnico de forma que você continue avançando em seus próprios desenvolvimentos.



Figura 2. Robô no rio Taff.







Mais uma vez, como decidimos abordar nossos aplicativos da perspectiva de conceitos, é interessante programar os nossos próprios empacotadores orientados a objeto para indicadores técnicos aderirem ao novo paradigma. Assim esse pedaço do quebra cabeça se encaixa muito melhor com tudo. Digamos que nessa parte do nosso desenvolvimento aproveitamos pra construir algo como uma estrutura orientada a objeto de forma que possamos trabalhar mais confortavelmente com aquelas coisas do MQL5 não muito orientadas a objeto fora da caixa.



Nesse ponto, é interessante observar que há a biblioteca padrão do MQL5. Essa biblioteca é projetada para facilitar a escrita de programas (indicadores, scripts, especialistas) para usuários finais, fornecendo acesso conveniente a maioria das funções internas do MQL5. De fato, no exercício de hoje vamos utilizar alguma funcionalidade da biblioteca padrão porque, como foi dito, é muito mais confortável do ponto de vista da programação orientada a objeto. Um exemplo claro é o recipiente de notícias que vou explicar um pouco mais tarde, vamos utilizar a classe CArrayObj do MQL5 lá para armazenar na RAM do computador as nossas notícias orientadas a objeto personalizadas do tipo complexo.



Por favor, leia a documentação oficial nomeada Biblioteca padrão para saber mais sobre esse tópico e observe que a biblioteca padrão já vem com algumas classes para trabalhar com indicadores. Esse artigo discute a necessidade de trabalhar com material orientado a objeto através de alguns exemplos simples para propósitos de ensino.





1.3.1. CTechIndicators, o recipiente dos indicadores técnicos





#include <..\Experts\NewsWatcher\CMomentum.mqh> class CTechIndicators { protected : CMomentum *m_momentum; public : CTechIndicators( void ); ~CTechIndicators( void ); CMomentum *GetMomentum( void ); bool Init(); void Deinit( void ); }; CTechIndicators::CTechIndicators( void ) { m_momentum = new CMomentum; } CTechIndicators::~CTechIndicators( void ) { Deinit(); } CMomentum* CTechIndicators::GetMomentum( void ) { return m_momentum; } bool CTechIndicators::Init( void ) { return true ; } void CTechIndicators::Deinit( void ) { delete (m_momentum); Print ( "CTechIndicators deinitialization performed!" ); }

1.3.2. CMomentum, um empacotador (wrapper) orientado a objeto para iMomentum

class CMomentum { protected : int m_handler; double m_buffer[]; public : CMomentum( void ); ~CMomentum( void ); int GetHandler( void ); void GetBuffer( double &buffer[], int ammount); bool SetHandler( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, int mom_period, ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE mom_applied_price); bool UpdateBuffer( int ammount); }; CMomentum::CMomentum( void ) { ArraySetAsSeries (m_buffer, true ); } CMomentum::~CMomentum( void ) { IndicatorRelease (m_handler); ArrayFree (m_buffer); } int CMomentum::GetHandler( void ) { return m_handler; } void CMomentum::GetBuffer( double &buffer[], int ammount) { ArrayCopy (buffer, m_buffer, 0 , 0 , ammount); } bool CMomentum::SetHandler( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, int mom_period, ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE mom_applied_price) { if ((m_handler= iMomentum (symbol,period,mom_period,mom_applied_price))== INVALID_HANDLE ) { printf ( "Error creating Momentum indicator" ); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMomentum::UpdateBuffer( int ammount) { if ( CopyBuffer (m_handler, 0 , 0 , ammount, m_buffer) < 0 ) { Alert ( "Error copying Momentum buffers, error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }





1.4. Um recipiente orientado a objeto para as notícias



As notícias em abstrato são uma peça fundamental com o qual o nosso CE tem que lidar. Podemos pensar nessa peça chave como se fosse um jornal de forma a concluir que é uma boa ideia encapsular ele em um recipiente orientado a objeto de notícias. De forma simples, esse recipiente orientado a objeto, chamado CNewsContainer, é o jornal. E claro, se podemos imaginar um jornal com notícias também devemos modelar o conceito de notícias que no nosso domínio de coisas é chamado CNew. Esse é o nosso tipo orientado a objeto personalizado representando as notícias do mundo real.





1.4.1. CNewsContainer, o recipiente de notícias

#include <Files\FileTxt.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <..\Experts\NewsWatcher\CNew.mqh> class CNewsContainer { protected : string m_csv; CFileTxt m_fileTxt; int m_currentIndex; int m_total; CArrayObj *m_news; public : CNewsContainer( string csv); ~CNewsContainer( void ); int GetCurrentIndex( void ); int GetTotal( void ); CNew *GetCurrentNew(); CArrayObj *GetNews( void ); void SetCurrentIndex( int index); void SetTotal( int total); void SetNews( void ); bool Init(); void Deinit( void ); }; CNewsContainer::CNewsContainer( string csv) { m_csv=csv; m_news= new CArrayObj; SetNews(); } CNewsContainer::~CNewsContainer( void ) { Deinit(); } int CNewsContainer::GetCurrentIndex( void ) { return m_currentIndex; } int CNewsContainer::GetTotal( void ) { return m_total; } CArrayObj *CNewsContainer::GetNews( void ) { return m_news; } CNew *CNewsContainer::GetCurrentNew( void ) { return m_news.At(m_currentIndex); } void CNewsContainer::SetCurrentIndex( int index) { m_currentIndex=index; } void CNewsContainer::SetTotal( int total) { m_total=total; } void CNewsContainer::SetNews( void ) { SetCurrentIndex( 0 ); string sep= ";" ; ushort u_sep; string substrings[]; u_sep= StringGetCharacter (sep, 0 ); int file_handle=m_fileTxt.Open(m_csv, FILE_READ | FILE_CSV ); if (file_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { while (! FileIsEnding (file_handle)) { string line = FileReadString (file_handle); int k = StringSplit (line,u_sep,substrings); CNew *current = new CNew(substrings[ 0 ],( datetime )substrings[ 1 ],substrings[ 2 ]); m_news.Add(current); } FileClose (file_handle); m_news.Delete( 0 ); SetTotal(m_news.Total()); } else { Print ( "Failed to open the file " ,m_csv); Print ( "Error code " , GetLastError ()); } } bool CNewsContainer::Init( void ) { return true ; } void CNewsContainer::Deinit( void ) { m_news.DeleteRange( 0 , m_total- 1 ); delete (m_news); Print ( "CNewsContainer deinitialization performed!" ); }

SetNews é o método mais importante para CNewsContainer. Esse método lê o arquivo CSV e carrega ele na RAM do computador na forma de objetos do tipo CNew. A propósito, eu ainda não disse, os arquivos CVS devem ser armazenados em data_folder\MQL5\FILES\. Por favor leia as Funções dos arquivos para uma compreensão mais profunda das funções utilizadas em SetNews.





1.4.2. CNew, as notícias em si





#include <Object.mqh> class CNew : public CObject { protected : string m_country; datetime m_time_release; string m_name; public : CNew( string country, datetime time_release, string name); ~CNew( void ); string GetCountry( void ); datetime GetTimeRelease( void ); string GetName( void ); void SetCountry( string country); void SetTimeRelease( datetime time_release); void SetName( string name); bool Init(); void Deinit( void ); }; CNew::CNew( string country, datetime time_release, string name) { m_country=country; m_time_release=time_release; m_name=name; } CNew::~CNew( void ) { Deinit(); } string CNew::GetCountry( void ) { return m_country; } datetime CNew::GetTimeRelease( void ) { return m_time_release; } string CNew::GetName( void ) { return m_name; } void CNew::SetCountry( string country) { m_country=country; } void CNew::SetTimeRelease( datetime timeRelease) { m_time_release=timeRelease; } void CNew::SetName( string name) { m_name=name; } bool CNew::Init( void ) { return true ; } void CNew::Deinit( void ) { Print ( "CNew deinitialization performed!" ); }





2. Teste retrospectivo de ExpertNewsWatcher.mq5





2,1. Anexos

ExpertNewsWatcher é composto dos seguintes arquivos:



Enums.mqh

CBrain.mqh

CEvolution.mqh

CMomentum.mqh

CNew.mqh

CNewsContainer.mqh

CNewsWatcher.mqh

CTechIndicators.mqh

ExpertNewsWatcher.mq5

news_watcher.txt

2,2. Instruções de instalação

Primeiramente, você precisa criar a pasta MQL5\Include\Mine para armazenar as suas coisas personalizadas, então por favor copie o arquivo Enums.mqh nela. Logo após isso, você precisa criar a pasta MQL5\Experts\NewsWatcher e copiar os arquivos abaixo:



CBrain.mqh

CEvolution.mqh

CMomentum.mqh

CNew.mqh

CNewsContainer.mqh

CNewsWatcher.mqh

CTechIndicators.mqh

ExpertNewsWatcher.mq5

Observação muito importante! Finalmente, por favor pegue news_watcher.txt, renomeie ele para news_watcher.csv e o coloque em data_folder\MQL5\FILES\. No momento da publicação desse documento, o formulário de submissão do MQL5 não permite enviar arquivos .csv, mas permite enviar arquivos .txt.



Não esqueça de compilar. A partir desse ponto, você pode fazer um teste retrospectivo de ExpertNewsWatcher como você faria com qualquer outro consultor especialista.



2,3. Resultados do teste retrospectivo



ExpertNewsWatcher foi executado com esses parâmetros de entrada iniciais.



Período = 1 minuto

StopLoss = 400

TakeProfit = 600

Tamanho do lote = 0.01

Arquivo Csv = news_watcher.csv

Inicialmente utilizei os seguintes dados fantasmas contendo um conjunto de notícias fictícias espaçadas no tempo para ver como o robô se comportava em um ambiente controlado. O motivo é porque estes períodos satisfazem as pré-condições estabelecidas, isto é, nas horas que o momento (Momentum) é grande o suficiente para acionar as ações de compra ou venda. Você pode pegar essa folha de entradas para testar qualquer coisa que você considerar.



Alguns dados fantasmas para armazenar em news_watcher.csv:



Country;Time;Event USD; 2013.06 . 03 17 : 19 : 00 ;A. Momentum equals 100.47 USD; 2013.06 . 13 17 : 09 : 00 ;B. Momentum equals 100.40 USD; 2013.06 . 21 18 : 52 : 00 ;C. Momentum equals 100.19 USD; 2013.07 . 01 17 : 32 : 00 ;D. Momentum equals 100.18 USD; 2013.07 . 08 15 : 17 : 00 ;E. Momentum equals 100.18 USD; 2013.07 . 16 10 : 00 : 00 ;F. Momentum equals 99.81 USD; 2013.07 . 24 09 : 30 : 00 ;G. Momentum equals 100.25









Figura 3. Resultados obtido com dados fantasmas



O gráfico acima contendo notícias fictícias ajudará você a entender como esse robô pode se comportar no ambiente real. Por favor pegue os seguintes dados reais tomados do DailyFX, coloque-os em news_watcher.csv e execute ExpertNewsWatcher novamente.



Alguns dados reais para armazenar em news_watcher.csv:

Country;Time;Event USD;2013.07.15 12:00:00;USD Fed's Tarullo Speaks on Banking Regulation in Washington USD;2013.07.15 12:30:00;USD Advance Retail Sales (JUN) and others USD;2013.07.15 14:00:00;USD USD Business Inventories (MAY) USD;2013.07.15 21:00:00;USD EIA Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update USD;2013.07.16 12:30:00;USD Several Consumer Price Indexes USD;2013.07.16 13:00:00;USD USD Net Long-term TIC Flows (MAY) & USD Total Net TIC Flows (MAY) USD;2013.07.16 13:15:00;USD Industrial Production (JUN) and others USD;2013.07.16 14:00:00;USD NAHB Housing Market Index (JUL) USD;2013.07.16 18:15:00;USD Fed's George Speaks on Economic Conditions and Agriculture USD;2013.07.22 12:30:00;USD Chicago Fed Nat Activity Index (JUN) USD;2013.07.22 14:00:00;USD Existing Home Sales (MoM) (JUN) & Existing Home Sales (JUN) USD;2013.07.22 21:00:00;USD EIA Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update USD;2013.07.23 13:00:00;USD House Price Index (MoM) (MAY) USD;2013.07.23 14:00:00;USD Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index (JUL) USD;2013.07.24 11:00:00;USD MBA Mortgage Applications (JUL 19) USD;2013.07.24 12:58:00;USD Markit US PMI Preliminary (JUL) USD;2013.07.24 14:00:00;USD USD New Home Sales (MoM) (JUN) & USD New Home Sales (JUN) USD;2013.07.24 14:30:00;USD USD DOE U.S. Crude Oil Inventories (JUL 19) and others









Figura 4. Resultados obtido com dados reais



Esse simples processador de notícias pode apenas responder a uma única notícia que acontece em um certo tempo. É por essa razão que um tempo específico, por exemplo, 2013.07.15 12:30:00, pode conter diversas notícias. Se diversas notícias importantes estiverem acontecendo em um dado tempo, por favor escreva uma única entrada no arquivo CSV.



Com isso dito, observe que o CE apenas coloca três operações no mercado quando trabalhando com dados reais. Isso é porque na vida real algumas notícias irão se sobrepor, ao contrário do conjunto anterior de notícias fictícias espaçado no tempo. Nosso robô é programado para primeiro fechar a primeira operação que veio da série, ignorando uma notícia que chega quando já existe uma posição em aberto.

double momentumBuffer[]; GetTechIndicators().GetMomentum().GetBuffer(momentumBuffer, 2 ); int timeWindow= 600 ; CNew *currentNew = GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().GetCurrentNew(); int indexCurrentNew = GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().GetCurrentIndex(); if ( TimeGMT () >= currentNew.GetTimeRelease() + timeWindow) { GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().SetCurrentIndex(indexCurrentNew+ 1 ); return ; } if (!m_positionInfo.Select( _Symbol )) { bool timeHasCome = TimeGMT () >= currentNew.GetTimeRelease() - timeWindow && TimeGMT () <= currentNew.GetTimeRelease() + timeWindow; if (timeHasCome && momentumBuffer[ 0 ] > 100.10 ) { GetEvolution().SetStatus(SELL); GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().SetCurrentIndex(indexCurrentNew+ 1 ); } else if (timeHasCome && momentumBuffer[ 0 ] < 99.90 ) { GetEvolution().SetStatus(BUY); GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().SetCurrentIndex(indexCurrentNew+ 1 ); } } else { GetEvolution().SetStatus(DO_NOTHING); }





Conclusão



Isso foi a continuação do artigo Outra classe orientada a objeto do MQL5, que mostrou a você como construir um CE orientado a objeto simples do inicio e deu a você algumas dicas sobre programação orientada a objeto. Seguindo a mesma linha, esse texto forneceu a você as ferramentas necessárias para ajudar você a construir seus próprios negociantes de notícias. Cobrimos a implementação de recipientes orientados a objeto e empacotadores orientados a objeto de forma a trabalharmos confortavelmente com nossos projetos orientados a objeto. Também discutimos a biblioteca padrão do MQL5 e as funções do MQL5 para trabalhar com o sistema de arquivos.

