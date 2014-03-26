Construindo um negociante de notícias automático
Introdução
Como a Investopedia explica, um negociante de notícias é "um negociante ou investidor que toma decisões de negociação ou investimento baseadas em anúncios de notícias". De fato, relatos econômicos como o PIB de um país, índices de confiança do consumidor e dados de emprego dos países, entre outros, frequentemente produzem movimentos significantes nos mercados de moeda corrente. Você já compareceu a um lançamento da folha de pagamento dos empregos não agrícolas nos EUA? Se já, você já sabe que esses relatórios podem determinar o futuro recente das moedas correntes e agir como catalisadores para as reversões das tendências.
Figura 1. Jornais B&W. Imagem distribuída sob uma licença Creative Commons no Flickr
1. Vamos programar o nosso CE
1,1. A ideia do sistema de negociação
A ideia por trás desse sistema é o que discutimos acima. Isso parece ótimo, mas como podemos implementar esse fato provado no mundo da programação? Principalmente estamos confiando em dois aspectos do MQL5. Por um lado, estamos utilizando o indicador de momento (Momentum) para medir o impacto do dado conjunto de notícias em um par de moedas correntes. Por outro lado, trabalharemos com as funções do arquivo do MQL5 para armazenar nosso calendário de notícias favorito no sistema de arquivos. O formato de arquivo escolhido é CSV. Vamos programar esse robô sob o paradigma orientado a objeto, claro, com a abordagem conceitual discutida em Outra classe OOP do MQL5. Nosso projeto orientado a objeto carregará o CSV na memória do computador de forma que o CE possa tomar decisões baseado em tal informação.
1,2. O esqueleto OOP do robô
De agora em diante estamos concebendo os nossos CEs do ponto de vista de conceitos, como se eles fossem criaturas vivas. Somos agora pessoas OOP, você se lembra? Graças a essa visão podemos compor nosso consultor especialista de várias partes como o cérebro, algo que chamamos evolução, um conjunto de indicadores e um conjunto de notícias. Vou esclarecer isso abaixo.
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ExpertNewsWatcher.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2013, laplacianlab, Jordi Bassagañas | //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2013, laplacianlab. Jordi Bassagañas" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles" #property version "1.00" #property tester_file "news_watcher.csv" #include <..\Experts\NewsWatcher\CNewsWatcher.mqh> input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period=PERIOD_M1; input int StopLoss=400; input int TakeProfit=600; input double LotSize=0.01; input string CsvFile="news_watcher.csv"; MqlTick tick; CNewsWatcher* NW = new CNewsWatcher(StopLoss,TakeProfit,LotSize,CsvFile); int OnInit(void) { NW.Init(); NW.GetTechIndicators().GetMomentum().SetHandler(Symbol(), Period, 13, PRICE_CLOSE); return(0); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { delete(NW); } void OnTick() { SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol, tick); NW.GetTechIndicators().GetMomentum().UpdateBuffer(2); NW.OnTick(tick.ask,tick.bid); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CNewsWatcher é a classe principal do CE. Vamos dar uma olhada no código.
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CNewsWatcher.mqh | //| Copyright © 2013, Jordi Bassagañas | //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Mine\Enums.mqh> #include <..\Experts\NewsWatcher\CBrain.mqh> #include <..\Experts\NewsWatcher\CEvolution.mqh> #include <..\Experts\NewsWatcher\CTechIndicators.mqh> //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CNewsWatcher Class | //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CNewsWatcher { protected: //--- Custom types CBrain *m_brain; CEvolution *m_evolution; CTechIndicators *m_techIndicators; //--- MQL5 types CTrade *m_trade; CPositionInfo *m_positionInfo; public: //--- Constructor and destructor methods CNewsWatcher(int stop_loss,int take_profit,double lot_size,string csv_file); ~CNewsWatcher(void); //--- Getter methods CBrain *GetBrain(void); CEvolution *GetEvolution(void); CTechIndicators *GetTechIndicators(void); CTrade *GetTrade(void); CPositionInfo *GetPositionInfo(void); //--- CNewsWatcher methods bool Init(); void Deinit(void); void OnTick(double ask,double bid); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CNewsWatcher::CNewsWatcher(int stop_loss,int take_profit,double lot_size, string csv_file) { m_brain=new CBrain(stop_loss,take_profit,lot_size,csv_file); m_evolution=new CEvolution(DO_NOTHING); m_techIndicators=new CTechIndicators; m_trade=new CTrade(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Destructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CNewsWatcher::~CNewsWatcher(void) { Deinit(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GetBrain | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CBrain *CNewsWatcher::GetBrain(void) { return m_brain; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GetEvolution | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEvolution *CNewsWatcher::GetEvolution(void) { return m_evolution; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GetTechIndicators | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTechIndicators *CNewsWatcher::GetTechIndicators(void) { return m_techIndicators; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GetTrade | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTrade *CNewsWatcher::GetTrade(void) { return m_trade; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GetPositionInfo | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPositionInfo *CNewsWatcher::GetPositionInfo(void) { return m_positionInfo; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CNewsWatcher OnTick | //| Checks momentum's turbulences around the time of the news release | //+------------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CNewsWatcher::OnTick(double ask,double bid) { //--- are there some news to process? if(GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().GetCurrentIndex() < GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().GetTotal()) { double momentumBuffer[]; GetTechIndicators().GetMomentum().GetBuffer(momentumBuffer, 2); //--- Number of seconds before the news releases. GMT +- timeWindow is the real time from which the robot starts //--- listening to the market. For instance, if there is a news release programmed at 13:00 GMT you can set TimeWindow //--- to 900 seconds so that the EA starts listening to the market fifteen minutes before that news release. int timeWindow=600; CNew *currentNew = GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().GetCurrentNew(); int indexCurrentNew = GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().GetCurrentIndex(); if(TimeGMT() >= currentNew.GetTimeRelease() + timeWindow) { GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().SetCurrentIndex(indexCurrentNew+1); return; } //--- is there any open position? if(!m_positionInfo.Select(_Symbol)) { //--- if there is no open position, we try to open one bool timeHasCome = TimeGMT() >= currentNew.GetTimeRelease() - timeWindow && TimeGMT() <= currentNew.GetTimeRelease() + timeWindow; if(timeHasCome && momentumBuffer[0] > 100.10) { GetEvolution().SetStatus(SELL); GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().SetCurrentIndex(indexCurrentNew+1); } else if(timeHasCome && momentumBuffer[0] < 99.90) { GetEvolution().SetStatus(BUY); GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().SetCurrentIndex(indexCurrentNew+1); } } //--- if there is an open position, we let it work the mathematical expectation else { GetEvolution().SetStatus(DO_NOTHING); } double tp; double sl; switch(GetEvolution().GetStatus()) { case BUY: tp = ask + m_brain.GetTakeProfit() * _Point; sl = bid - m_brain.GetStopLoss() * _Point; GetTrade().PositionOpen(_Symbol,ORDER_TYPE_BUY,m_brain.GetSize(),ask,sl,tp); break; case SELL: sl = ask + m_brain.GetStopLoss() * _Point; tp = bid - m_brain.GetTakeProfit() * _Point; GetTrade().PositionOpen(_Symbol,ORDER_TYPE_SELL,m_brain.GetSize(),bid,sl,tp); break; case DO_NOTHING: // Nothing... break; } } //--- we exit when all the container's news have been processed else return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CNewsWatcher initialization | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CNewsWatcher::Init(void) { // Initialization logic here... return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CNewsWatcher deinitialization | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CNewsWatcher::Deinit(void) { delete(m_brain); delete(m_evolution); delete(m_techIndicators); delete(m_trade); Print("CNewsWatcher deinitialization performed!"); Print("Thank you for using this EA."); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Por enquanto, não se preocupe se você não ver as coisas claramente, é normal. Primeiro, você precisa estudar todas as partes desse consultor especialista para compreender como tudo funciona. Recomendo que você primeiro leia superficialmente esse artigo e então faça uma segunda e uma terceira leituras mais profundas. De qualquer forma, tentarei explicar nesse momento algumas partes chave do CNewsWatcher.
Á parte mais importante do CE é claro o método OnTick onde você verá que CNewsWatcher utiliza um recipiente de notícias OO para funcionar. Essa peça, que pode ser vista como um jornal do mundo real, contém as notícias que o usuário do CE quer negociar.
Observe que recuperamos o recipiente de notícias assim:
GetBrain().GetNewsContainer();
E recuperamos a notícia atual para ser processada dessa forma:
CNew *currentNew = GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().GetCurrentNew();
Isso é feito através do CBrain. Lembre-se que o CBrain é um ponto central importante em nosso projeto orientado a objeto contendo aquelas coisas necessárias para que o CE possa funcionar apropriadamente, é como uma memória somente de leitura (ROM).
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CBrain.mqh | //| Copyright © 2013, Jordi Bassagañas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <..\Experts\NewsWatcher\CNewsContainer.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CBrain Class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CBrain { protected: double m_size; // The size of the positions int m_stopLoss; // Stop loss int m_takeProfit; // Take profit CNewsContainer *m_news_container; // The news container public: //--- Constructor and destructor methods CBrain(int stopLoss,int takeProfit,double size,string csv); ~CBrain(void); //--- Getter methods double GetSize(void); int GetStopLoss(void); int GetTakeProfit(void); CNewsContainer *GetNewsContainer(void); //--- Setter methods void SetSize(double size); void SetStopLoss(int stopLoss); void SetTakeProfit(int takeProfit); //--- CBrain specific methods bool Init(); void Deinit(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CBrain::CBrain(int stopLoss,int takeProfit,double size,string csv) { m_size=size; m_stopLoss=stopLoss; m_takeProfit=takeProfit; m_news_container=new CNewsContainer(csv); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Destructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CBrain::~CBrain(void) { Deinit(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GetSize | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CBrain::GetSize(void) { return m_size; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GetStopLoss | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CBrain::GetStopLoss(void) { return m_stopLoss; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GetTakeProfit | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CBrain::GetTakeProfit(void) { return m_takeProfit; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GetNewsContainer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CNewsContainer *CBrain::GetNewsContainer(void) { return m_news_container; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SetSize | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CBrain::SetSize(double size) { m_size=size; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SetStopLoss | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CBrain::SetStopLoss(int stopLoss) { m_stopLoss=stopLoss; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SetTakeProfit | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CBrain::SetTakeProfit(int takeProfit) { m_takeProfit=takeProfit; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CBrain initialization | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CBrain::Init(void) { // Initialization logic here... return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CBrain deinitialization | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CBrain::Deinit(void) { delete(m_news_container); Print("CBrain deinitialization performed!"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CNewsWatcher está basicamente lendo as notícias armazenadas uma a uma no recipiente (o jornal). Se naquele momento há uma aceleração forte no preço então ela coloca uma ordem no mercado.
Com relação a compra ou venda de lotes o robô é programado em uma forma reativa. Digamos, quando um movimento ascendente forte acontece, o CE presume que o preço recuará e, portanto, vende. Similarmente, quando há um movimento descendente forte, o robô coloca uma posição de compra no mercado pensando que o preço recuará em breve. Isso pode ser melhorado, claro, nesse artigo não há espaço o suficiente para desenvolver um negociador de notícias automático altamente eficiente, como dito antes, o objetivo é dar a vocês o básico técnico de forma que você continue avançando em seus próprios desenvolvimentos.
Figura 2. Robô no rio Taff. Imagem distribuída sob licença Creative Commons no Flickr
Mais uma vez, como decidimos abordar nossos aplicativos da perspectiva de conceitos, é interessante programar os nossos próprios empacotadores orientados a objeto para indicadores técnicos aderirem ao novo paradigma. Assim esse pedaço do quebra cabeça se encaixa muito melhor com tudo. Digamos que nessa parte do nosso desenvolvimento aproveitamos pra construir algo como uma estrutura orientada a objeto de forma que possamos trabalhar mais confortavelmente com aquelas coisas do MQL5 não muito orientadas a objeto fora da caixa.
Nesse ponto, é interessante observar que há a biblioteca padrão do MQL5. Essa biblioteca é projetada para facilitar a escrita de programas (indicadores, scripts, especialistas) para usuários finais, fornecendo acesso conveniente a maioria das funções internas do MQL5. De fato, no exercício de hoje vamos utilizar alguma funcionalidade da biblioteca padrão porque, como foi dito, é muito mais confortável do ponto de vista da programação orientada a objeto. Um exemplo claro é o recipiente de notícias que vou explicar um pouco mais tarde, vamos utilizar a classe CArrayObj do MQL5 lá para armazenar na RAM do computador as nossas notícias orientadas a objeto personalizadas do tipo complexo.
Por favor, leia a documentação oficial nomeada Biblioteca padrão para saber mais sobre esse tópico e observe que a biblioteca padrão já vem com algumas classes para trabalhar com indicadores. Esse artigo discute a necessidade de trabalhar com material orientado a objeto através de alguns exemplos simples para propósitos de ensino.
1.3.1. CTechIndicators, o recipiente dos indicadores técnicos
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CTechIndicators.mqh | //| Copyright © 2013, Jordi Bassagañas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <..\Experts\NewsWatcher\CMomentum.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CTechIndicators Class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CTechIndicators { protected: CMomentum *m_momentum; public: //--- Constructor and destructor methods CTechIndicators(void); ~CTechIndicators(void); //--- Getter methods CMomentum *GetMomentum(void); //--- CTechIndicators specific methods bool Init(); void Deinit(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTechIndicators::CTechIndicators(void) { m_momentum = new CMomentum; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Destructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTechIndicators::~CTechIndicators(void) { Deinit(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GetMomentum | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CMomentum* CTechIndicators::GetMomentum(void) { return m_momentum; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CTechIndicators initialization | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTechIndicators::Init(void) { // Initialization logic here... return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CTechIndicators deinitialization | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTechIndicators::Deinit(void) { delete(m_momentum); Print("CTechIndicators deinitialization performed!"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
1.3.2. CMomentum, um empacotador (wrapper) orientado a objeto para iMomentum
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CMomentum.mqh | //| Copyright © 2013, Jordi Bassagañas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CMomentum Class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CMomentum { protected: int m_handler; double m_buffer[]; public: //--- Constructor and destructor methods CMomentum(void); ~CMomentum(void); //--- Getter methods int GetHandler(void); void GetBuffer(double &buffer[], int ammount); //--- Setter methods bool SetHandler(string symbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period,int mom_period,ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE mom_applied_price); bool UpdateBuffer(int ammount); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CMomentum::CMomentum(void) { ArraySetAsSeries(m_buffer, true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Destructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CMomentum::~CMomentum(void) { IndicatorRelease(m_handler); ArrayFree(m_buffer); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GetHandler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CMomentum::GetHandler(void) { return m_handler; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GetBuffer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CMomentum::GetBuffer(double &buffer[], int ammount) { ArrayCopy(buffer, m_buffer, 0, 0, ammount); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SetHandler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CMomentum::SetHandler(string symbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period,int mom_period,ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE mom_applied_price) { if((m_handler=iMomentum(symbol,period,mom_period,mom_applied_price))==INVALID_HANDLE) { printf("Error creating Momentum indicator"); return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| UpdateBuffer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CMomentum::UpdateBuffer(int ammount) { if(CopyBuffer(m_handler, 0, 0, ammount, m_buffer) < 0) { Alert("Error copying Momentum buffers, error: " , GetLastError()); return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
1.4. Um recipiente orientado a objeto para as notícias
As notícias em abstrato são uma peça fundamental com o qual o nosso CE tem que lidar. Podemos pensar nessa peça chave como se fosse um jornal de forma a concluir que é uma boa ideia encapsular ele em um recipiente orientado a objeto de notícias. De forma simples, esse recipiente orientado a objeto, chamado CNewsContainer, é o jornal. E claro, se podemos imaginar um jornal com notícias também devemos modelar o conceito de notícias que no nosso domínio de coisas é chamado CNew. Esse é o nosso tipo orientado a objeto personalizado representando as notícias do mundo real.
1.4.1. CNewsContainer, o recipiente de notícias
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CNewsContainer.mqh | //| Copyright © 2013, Jordi Bassagañas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Files\FileTxt.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <..\Experts\NewsWatcher\CNew.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CNewsContainer Class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CNewsContainer { protected: string m_csv; // The name of the csv file CFileTxt m_fileTxt; // MQL5 file functionality int m_currentIndex; // The index of the next news to be processed in the container int m_total; // The total number of news to be processed CArrayObj *m_news; // News list in the computer's memory, loaded from the csv file public: //--- Constructor and destructor methods CNewsContainer(string csv); ~CNewsContainer(void); //--- Getter methods int GetCurrentIndex(void); int GetTotal(void); CNew *GetCurrentNew(); CArrayObj *GetNews(void); //--- Setter methods void SetCurrentIndex(int index); void SetTotal(int total); void SetNews(void); //--- CNewsContainer methods bool Init(); void Deinit(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constuctor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CNewsContainer::CNewsContainer(string csv) { m_csv=csv; m_news=new CArrayObj; SetNews(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Destructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CNewsContainer::~CNewsContainer(void) { Deinit(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GetCurrentIndex | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CNewsContainer::GetCurrentIndex(void) { return m_currentIndex; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GetTotal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CNewsContainer::GetTotal(void) { return m_total; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GetNews | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CNewsContainer::GetNews(void) { return m_news; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GetCurrentNew | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CNew *CNewsContainer::GetCurrentNew(void) { return m_news.At(m_currentIndex); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SetCurrentIndex | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CNewsContainer::SetCurrentIndex(int index) { m_currentIndex=index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SetTotal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CNewsContainer::SetTotal(int total) { m_total=total; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SetNews | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CNewsContainer::SetNews(void) { //--- let's first init some vars! SetCurrentIndex(0); string sep= ";"; ushort u_sep; string substrings[]; u_sep=StringGetCharacter(sep,0); //--- then open and process the CSV file int file_handle=m_fileTxt.Open(m_csv, FILE_READ|FILE_CSV); if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE) { while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle)) { string line = FileReadString(file_handle); int k = StringSplit(line,u_sep,substrings); CNew *current = new CNew(substrings[0],(datetime)substrings[1],substrings[2]); m_news.Add(current); } FileClose(file_handle); //--- and finally refine and count the news m_news.Delete(0); // --- here we delete the CSV's header! SetTotal(m_news.Total()); } else { Print("Failed to open the file ",m_csv); Print("Error code ",GetLastError()); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CNewsContainer initialization | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CNewsContainer::Init(void) { // Initialization logic here... return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CNewsContainer deinitialization | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CNewsContainer::Deinit(void) { m_news.DeleteRange(0, m_total-1); delete(m_news); Print("CNewsContainer deinitialization performed!"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
SetNews é o método mais importante para CNewsContainer. Esse método lê o arquivo CSV e carrega ele na RAM do computador na forma de objetos do tipo CNew. A propósito, eu ainda não disse, os arquivos CVS devem ser armazenados em data_folder\MQL5\FILES\. Por favor leia as Funções dos arquivos para uma compreensão mais profunda das funções utilizadas em SetNews.
1.4.2. CNew, as notícias em si
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CNew.mqh | //| Copyright © 2013, Jordi Bassagañas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Object.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CNew Class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CNew : public CObject { protected: string m_country; // The country's name datetime m_time_release; // The date and time of the news string m_name; // The name of the news public: //--- Constructor and destructor methods CNew(string country,datetime time_release,string name); ~CNew(void); //--- Getter methods string GetCountry(void); datetime GetTimeRelease(void); string GetName(void); //--- Setter methods void SetCountry(string country); void SetTimeRelease(datetime time_release); void SetName(string name); //--- CNew specific methods bool Init(); void Deinit(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constuctor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CNew::CNew(string country,datetime time_release,string name) { m_country=country; m_time_release=time_release; m_name=name; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Destructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CNew::~CNew(void) { Deinit(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GetCountry | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CNew::GetCountry(void) { return m_country; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GetTimeRelease | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ datetime CNew::GetTimeRelease(void) { return m_time_release; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GetName | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CNew::GetName(void) { return m_name; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SetCountry | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CNew::SetCountry(string country) { m_country=country; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SetTimeRelease | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CNew::SetTimeRelease(datetime timeRelease) { m_time_release=timeRelease; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SetName | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CNew::SetName(string name) { m_name=name; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CNew initialization | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CNew::Init(void) { //--- initialization logic here... return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CNew deinitialization | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CNew::Deinit(void) { //--- deinitialization logic here... Print("CNew deinitialization performed!"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
2. Teste retrospectivo de ExpertNewsWatcher.mq5
2,1. Anexos
ExpertNewsWatcher é composto dos seguintes arquivos:
- Enums.mqh
- CBrain.mqh
- CEvolution.mqh
- CMomentum.mqh
- CNew.mqh
- CNewsContainer.mqh
- CNewsWatcher.mqh
- CTechIndicators.mqh
- ExpertNewsWatcher.mq5
- news_watcher.txt
2,2. Instruções de instalação
Primeiramente, você precisa criar a pasta MQL5\Include\Mine para armazenar as suas coisas personalizadas, então por favor copie o arquivo Enums.mqh nela. Logo após isso, você precisa criar a pasta MQL5\Experts\NewsWatcher e copiar os arquivos abaixo:
- CBrain.mqh
- CEvolution.mqh
- CMomentum.mqh
- CNew.mqh
- CNewsContainer.mqh
- CNewsWatcher.mqh
- CTechIndicators.mqh
- ExpertNewsWatcher.mq5
Observação muito importante! Finalmente, por favor pegue news_watcher.txt, renomeie ele para news_watcher.csv e o coloque em data_folder\MQL5\FILES\. No momento da publicação desse documento, o formulário de submissão do MQL5 não permite enviar arquivos .csv, mas permite enviar arquivos .txt.
Não esqueça de compilar. A partir desse ponto, você pode fazer um teste retrospectivo de ExpertNewsWatcher como você faria com qualquer outro consultor especialista.
2,3. Resultados do teste retrospectivo
ExpertNewsWatcher foi executado com esses parâmetros de entrada iniciais.
- Período = 1 minuto
- StopLoss = 400
- TakeProfit = 600
- Tamanho do lote = 0.01
- Arquivo Csv = news_watcher.csv
Inicialmente utilizei os seguintes dados fantasmas contendo um conjunto de notícias fictícias espaçadas no tempo para ver como o robô se comportava em um ambiente controlado. O motivo é porque estes períodos satisfazem as pré-condições estabelecidas, isto é, nas horas que o momento (Momentum) é grande o suficiente para acionar as ações de compra ou venda. Você pode pegar essa folha de entradas para testar qualquer coisa que você considerar.
Alguns dados fantasmas para armazenar em news_watcher.csv:
Country;Time;Event USD;2013.06.03 17:19:00;A. Momentum equals 100.47 USD;2013.06.13 17:09:00;B. Momentum equals 100.40 USD;2013.06.21 18:52:00;C. Momentum equals 100.19 USD;2013.07.01 17:32:00;D. Momentum equals 100.18 USD;2013.07.08 15:17:00;E. Momentum equals 100.18 USD;2013.07.16 10:00:00;F. Momentum equals 99.81 USD;2013.07.24 09:30:00;G. Momentum equals 100.25
Figura 3. Resultados obtido com dados fantasmas
O gráfico acima contendo notícias fictícias ajudará você a entender como esse robô pode se comportar no ambiente real. Por favor pegue os seguintes dados reais tomados do DailyFX, coloque-os em news_watcher.csv e execute ExpertNewsWatcher novamente.
Alguns dados reais para armazenar em news_watcher.csv:
Country;Time;Event USD;2013.07.15 12:00:00;USD Fed's Tarullo Speaks on Banking Regulation in Washington USD;2013.07.15 12:30:00;USD Advance Retail Sales (JUN) and others USD;2013.07.15 14:00:00;USD USD Business Inventories (MAY) USD;2013.07.15 21:00:00;USD EIA Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update USD;2013.07.16 12:30:00;USD Several Consumer Price Indexes USD;2013.07.16 13:00:00;USD USD Net Long-term TIC Flows (MAY) & USD Total Net TIC Flows (MAY) USD;2013.07.16 13:15:00;USD Industrial Production (JUN) and others USD;2013.07.16 14:00:00;USD NAHB Housing Market Index (JUL) USD;2013.07.16 18:15:00;USD Fed's George Speaks on Economic Conditions and Agriculture USD;2013.07.22 12:30:00;USD Chicago Fed Nat Activity Index (JUN) USD;2013.07.22 14:00:00;USD Existing Home Sales (MoM) (JUN) & Existing Home Sales (JUN) USD;2013.07.22 21:00:00;USD EIA Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update USD;2013.07.23 13:00:00;USD House Price Index (MoM) (MAY) USD;2013.07.23 14:00:00;USD Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index (JUL) USD;2013.07.24 11:00:00;USD MBA Mortgage Applications (JUL 19) USD;2013.07.24 12:58:00;USD Markit US PMI Preliminary (JUL) USD;2013.07.24 14:00:00;USD USD New Home Sales (MoM) (JUN) & USD New Home Sales (JUN) USD;2013.07.24 14:30:00;USD USD DOE U.S. Crude Oil Inventories (JUL 19) and others
Figura 4. Resultados obtido com dados reais
Esse simples processador de notícias pode apenas responder a uma única notícia que acontece em um certo tempo. É por essa razão que um tempo específico, por exemplo, 2013.07.15 12:30:00, pode conter diversas notícias. Se diversas notícias importantes estiverem acontecendo em um dado tempo, por favor escreva uma única entrada no arquivo CSV.
Com isso dito, observe que o CE apenas coloca três operações no mercado quando trabalhando com dados reais. Isso é porque na vida real algumas notícias irão se sobrepor, ao contrário do conjunto anterior de notícias fictícias espaçado no tempo. Nosso robô é programado para primeiro fechar a primeira operação que veio da série, ignorando uma notícia que chega quando já existe uma posição em aberto.
double momentumBuffer[]; GetTechIndicators().GetMomentum().GetBuffer(momentumBuffer, 2); //--- Number of seconds before the news releases. GMT +- timeWindow is the real time from which the robot starts //--- listening to the market. For instance, if there is a news release programmed at 13:00 GMT you can set TimeWindow //--- to 900 seconds so that the EA starts listening to the market fifteen minutes before that news release. int timeWindow=600; CNew *currentNew = GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().GetCurrentNew(); int indexCurrentNew = GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().GetCurrentIndex(); if(TimeGMT() >= currentNew.GetTimeRelease() + timeWindow) { GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().SetCurrentIndex(indexCurrentNew+1); return; } //--- is there any open position? if(!m_positionInfo.Select(_Symbol)) { //--- if there is no open position, we try to open one bool timeHasCome = TimeGMT() >= currentNew.GetTimeRelease() - timeWindow && TimeGMT() <= currentNew.GetTimeRelease() + timeWindow; if(timeHasCome && momentumBuffer[0] > 100.10) { GetEvolution().SetStatus(SELL); GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().SetCurrentIndex(indexCurrentNew+1); } else if(timeHasCome && momentumBuffer[0] < 99.90) { GetEvolution().SetStatus(BUY); GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().SetCurrentIndex(indexCurrentNew+1); } } //--- if there is an open position, we let it work the mathematical expectation else { GetEvolution().SetStatus(DO_NOTHING); }
Conclusão
Isso foi a continuação do artigo Outra classe orientada a objeto do MQL5, que mostrou a você como construir um CE orientado a objeto simples do inicio e deu a você algumas dicas sobre programação orientada a objeto. Seguindo a mesma linha, esse texto forneceu a você as ferramentas necessárias para ajudar você a construir seus próprios negociantes de notícias. Cobrimos a implementação de recipientes orientados a objeto e empacotadores orientados a objeto de forma a trabalharmos confortavelmente com nossos projetos orientados a objeto. Também discutimos a biblioteca padrão do MQL5 e as funções do MQL5 para trabalhar com o sistema de arquivos.
Traduzido do Inglês pela MetaQuotes Ltd.
Artigo original: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/719
Aviso: Todos os direitos sobre esses materiais pertencem à MetaQuotes Ltd. É proibida a reimpressão total ou parcial.
Esse artigo foi escrito por um usuário do site e reflete seu ponto de vista pessoal. A MetaQuotes Ltd. não se responsabiliza pela precisão das informações apresentadas nem pelas possíveis consequências decorrentes do uso das soluções, estratégias ou recomendações descritas.
- Aplicativos de negociação gratuitos
- 8 000+ sinais para cópia
- Notícias econômicas para análise dos mercados financeiros
Você concorda com a política do site e com os termos de uso
É bom nos dar as ferramentas necessárias para nos ajudar a criar nossos próprios operadores de notícias. Muito obrigado
Prezado Jordi,
Seu artigo é excelente, mas quando anexei o EA, vi isso (no arquivo anexado abaixo).
O que aconteceu? O que está errado?
Obrigado por compartilhar sua inovação.
Olá. - Olá. Tenho uma pergunta sobre o mt4. Qual é o método de operação de notícias?