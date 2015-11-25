MetaTrader 5 / トレーディング
自動ニューストレーダーのバインディング

自動ニューストレーダーのバインディング

laplacianlab
削除済み

はじめに

インベストペディアによると、ニューストレーダーとは『ニュース発表に基づきトレーディングあるいは投資判断を行うトレーダーまたは投資家』です。経済レポート、とりわけ一国の GDP、消費者信頼感指数、国の雇用データ、はしばしば通貨マーケットに重要な動きを生みます。これまで 「米国非農業部門就業者数」の発表に注意を向けたことがありますか?あるならすでにこういったレポートが通貨の最近の特性と行動を決定し、トレンドを逆行するきっかけとなる可能性があることをご存じでしょう。

Newspapers B&W

図1　Newspapers B&W. Flickr上で「クリエイティブ・コモン・ライセンス」の許可を得て配布される画像

1. EAをプログラムする


1.1. トレーディングシステムの考え方

このシステムの背景にある考えは上記のようなものです。これはすばらしいもののように聞こえますが、証明された事実をプログラム世界でどのように実装することができるのでしょうか？これにはおもに MQL5 の2つの側面を頼りにしています。一方で、ある通貨ペアにおける既定の一連のニュースの影響を計測する「モメンタム」指数を利用しています。また一方で、もっとも好ましいニュースカレンダーをファイルシステムに格納するための MQL5 ファイル関数に連携します。選択されるファイル形式は CSVです。 もう一つ別の MQL5 OOP クラスで述べられる概念的アプローチによってこのロボットをもちろんオブジェクト指向プログラム手法でプログラムしていきます。われわれのオブジェクト指向設計は CSV をコンピュータメモリにロードし、その情報に基づいて EA が判断をできるようにします。


1.2. ロボットの OOP スケルトン

これから、コンセプトの視点から EAを生物であるかのように考えます。われわれは OOP 人です。憶えていますよね？このビジョンのおかげで Expert Advisor の複数パーツを脳のように組み立てることができます。進化と呼ぶもので、インディケータのセットと一連のニュースです。これを以下ですべて明確化します。

//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               ExpertNewsWatcher.mq5 |
//|                    Copyright © 2013, laplacianlab, Jordi Bassagañas | 
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright     "Copyright © 2013, laplacianlab. Jordi Bassagañas"
#property link          "https://www.mql5.com/ja/articles"
#property version       "1.00"
#property tester_file   "news_watcher.csv"  

#include <..\Experts\NewsWatcher\CNewsWatcher.mqh>

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   Period=PERIOD_M1;
input int               StopLoss=400;
input int               TakeProfit=600;
input double            LotSize=0.01;
input string            CsvFile="news_watcher.csv";
 
MqlTick tick;
CNewsWatcher* NW = new CNewsWatcher(StopLoss,TakeProfit,LotSize,CsvFile);

int OnInit(void)
  {
   NW.Init();
   NW.GetTechIndicators().GetMomentum().SetHandler(Symbol(), Period, 13, PRICE_CLOSE);
   return(0);
  }

void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   delete(NW);
  }

void OnTick()
  {
   SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol, tick);              
   NW.GetTechIndicators().GetMomentum().UpdateBuffer(2);
   NW.OnTick(tick.ask,tick.bid);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CNewsWatcher は EAの主要なクラスです。コードを見ていきます。

//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    CNewsWatcher.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright © 2013, Jordi Bassagañas |
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Mine\Enums.mqh>
#include <..\Experts\NewsWatcher\CBrain.mqh>
#include <..\Experts\NewsWatcher\CEvolution.mqh>
#include <..\Experts\NewsWatcher\CTechIndicators.mqh>
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CNewsWatcher Class                                                  |
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CNewsWatcher
  {
protected:
   //--- Custom types
   CBrain               *m_brain;
   CEvolution           *m_evolution;
   CTechIndicators      *m_techIndicators; 
   //--- MQL5 types
   CTrade               *m_trade;
   CPositionInfo        *m_positionInfo;
public:
   //--- Constructor and destructor methods
                        CNewsWatcher(int stop_loss,int take_profit,double lot_size,string csv_file);
                        ~CNewsWatcher(void);
   //--- Getter methods
   CBrain               *GetBrain(void);
   CEvolution           *GetEvolution(void);
   CTechIndicators      *GetTechIndicators(void);
   CTrade               *GetTrade(void);
   CPositionInfo        *GetPositionInfo(void);
   //--- CNewsWatcher methods
   bool                 Init();
   void                 Deinit(void);
   void                 OnTick(double ask,double bid);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CNewsWatcher::CNewsWatcher(int stop_loss,int take_profit,double lot_size, string csv_file)
  {
   m_brain=new CBrain(stop_loss,take_profit,lot_size,csv_file);
   m_evolution=new CEvolution(DO_NOTHING);
   m_techIndicators=new CTechIndicators;
   m_trade=new CTrade();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CNewsWatcher::~CNewsWatcher(void)
  {
   Deinit();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| GetBrain                                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CBrain *CNewsWatcher::GetBrain(void)
  {
   return m_brain;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| GetEvolution                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CEvolution *CNewsWatcher::GetEvolution(void)
  {
   return m_evolution;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| GetTechIndicators                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CTechIndicators *CNewsWatcher::GetTechIndicators(void)
  {
   return m_techIndicators;
  }  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| GetTrade                                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CTrade *CNewsWatcher::GetTrade(void)
  {
   return m_trade;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| GetPositionInfo                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CPositionInfo *CNewsWatcher::GetPositionInfo(void)
  {
   return m_positionInfo;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CNewsWatcher OnTick                                                    |
//| Checks momentum's turbulences around the time of the news release      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CNewsWatcher::OnTick(double ask,double bid)
  {
//--- are there some news to process?  
   if(GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().GetCurrentIndex() < GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().GetTotal())
   {     
      double momentumBuffer[];
      
      GetTechIndicators().GetMomentum().GetBuffer(momentumBuffer, 2);
      
      //--- Number of seconds before the news releases. GMT +- timeWindow is the real time from which the robot starts 
      //--- listening to the market. For instance, if there is a news release programmed at 13:00 GMT you can set TimeWindow 
      //--- to 900 seconds so that the EA starts listening to the market fifteen minutes before that news release. 
      int timeWindow=600;
      
      CNew *currentNew = GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().GetCurrentNew();      
      int indexCurrentNew = GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().GetCurrentIndex();
            
      if(TimeGMT() >= currentNew.GetTimeRelease() + timeWindow)
      {
         GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().SetCurrentIndex(indexCurrentNew+1);
         return;
      }
      
      //--- is there any open position?
      if(!m_positionInfo.Select(_Symbol))
      {
         //--- if there is no open position, we try to open one
         bool timeHasCome = TimeGMT() >= currentNew.GetTimeRelease() - timeWindow && TimeGMT() <= currentNew.GetTimeRelease() + timeWindow;
             
         if(timeHasCome && momentumBuffer[0] > 100.10)
         {
            GetEvolution().SetStatus(SELL);
            GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().SetCurrentIndex(indexCurrentNew+1);
         }
         else if(timeHasCome && momentumBuffer[0] < 99.90)
         {
            GetEvolution().SetStatus(BUY);
            GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().SetCurrentIndex(indexCurrentNew+1);
         }
      }
      //--- if there is an open position, we let it work the mathematical expectation
      else 
      {
         GetEvolution().SetStatus(DO_NOTHING);         
      }  
      
      double tp;
      double sl; 

      switch(GetEvolution().GetStatus())
      {      
         case BUY:
            tp = ask + m_brain.GetTakeProfit() * _Point;
            sl = bid - m_brain.GetStopLoss() * _Point;
            GetTrade().PositionOpen(_Symbol,ORDER_TYPE_BUY,m_brain.GetSize(),ask,sl,tp);
            break;

         case SELL:
            sl = ask + m_brain.GetStopLoss() * _Point;
            tp = bid - m_brain.GetTakeProfit() * _Point;
            GetTrade().PositionOpen(_Symbol,ORDER_TYPE_SELL,m_brain.GetSize(),bid,sl,tp);
            break;

         case DO_NOTHING:
            // Nothing...
            break;
      }
   }   
//--- we exit when all the container's news have been processed
   else return;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CNewsWatcher initialization                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CNewsWatcher::Init(void)
  {
// Initialization logic here...
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CNewsWatcher deinitialization                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CNewsWatcher::Deinit(void)
  {
   delete(m_brain);
   delete(m_evolution);
   delete(m_techIndicators);
   delete(m_trade);
   Print("CNewsWatcher deinitialization performed!");
   Print("Thank you for using this EA.");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

とりあえずはものごとがあまりはっきりを解らなくても心配しないでください。それで正常です。まず、この Expert Advisor のパーツをすべて学習し、それぞれがどのように動作するか理解することです。それには最初本稿を表面的に読み、それから2度目、3度目じっくりと読むことをお薦めします。とにかくいまのところCNewsWatcherの主要部分をいくつか説明していきます。

EAのもっとも重要な部分はもちろん CNewsWatcher が 動作するオブジェクト指向ニュースコンテナを使用するのを確認する OnTick メソッドです。この部分は、実世界の新聞として見ることができ、EA ユーザーがトレードしたいニュースを持ちます。 

ニュースコンテナを以下のように検索することに注意が必要です。

GetBrain().GetNewsContainer();

この方法で処理する時事ニュースを読み出します。

CNew *currentNew = GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().GetCurrentNew();  

これは CBrainによって行われます。CBrainは EA が適切に処理するために必要なことがらを含んだオブジェクト指向設計において重要な中心的ポイントであることを覚えておきます。それは読み取り専用メモリ（ROM）のようなものです。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                       CBrain.mqh |
//|                               Copyright © 2013, Jordi Bassagañas |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <..\Experts\NewsWatcher\CNewsContainer.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CBrain Class                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CBrain
  {
protected:
   double               m_size;                 // The size of the positions
   int                  m_stopLoss;             // Stop loss
   int                  m_takeProfit;           // Take profit
   CNewsContainer       *m_news_container;      // The news container

public:
   //--- Constructor and destructor methods
                        CBrain(int stopLoss,int takeProfit,double size,string csv);
                        ~CBrain(void);
   //--- Getter methods
   double               GetSize(void);
   int                  GetStopLoss(void);
   int                  GetTakeProfit(void);
   CNewsContainer       *GetNewsContainer(void);
   //--- Setter methods
   void                 SetSize(double size);
   void                 SetStopLoss(int stopLoss);
   void                 SetTakeProfit(int takeProfit);
   //--- CBrain specific methods
   bool                 Init();
   void                 Deinit(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CBrain::CBrain(int stopLoss,int takeProfit,double size,string csv)
  {
   m_size=size;
   m_stopLoss=stopLoss;
   m_takeProfit=takeProfit;
   m_news_container=new CNewsContainer(csv);   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CBrain::~CBrain(void)
  {
   Deinit();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| GetSize                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CBrain::GetSize(void)
  {
   return m_size;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| GetStopLoss                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CBrain::GetStopLoss(void)
  {
   return m_stopLoss;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| GetTakeProfit                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CBrain::GetTakeProfit(void)
  {
   return m_takeProfit;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| GetNewsContainer                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CNewsContainer *CBrain::GetNewsContainer(void)
  {
   return m_news_container;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| SetSize                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CBrain::SetSize(double size)
  {
   m_size=size;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| SetStopLoss                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CBrain::SetStopLoss(int stopLoss)
  {
   m_stopLoss=stopLoss;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| SetTakeProfit                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CBrain::SetTakeProfit(int takeProfit)
  {
   m_takeProfit=takeProfit;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CBrain initialization                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CBrain::Init(void)
  {
// Initialization logic here...
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CBrain deinitialization                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CBrain::Deinit(void)
  {
   delete(m_news_container);
   Print("CBrain deinitialization performed!");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CNewsWatcher は基本的にコンテナ（新聞紙）に格納されたニュースを1件ずつ読んでいます。そのとき、強い価格の上昇があれば、それはマーケットにオーダーを出します。

ロットの売買に応じて、ロボットは反応方法でプログラムされています。強い上昇変動が起こるとき、EA は価格が反応すると推測し、売りを行います。同様に、強い下落動向が起こると、ロボットは価格が戻るであろうと考えマーケットにロングポジションを出します。これはもちろん改良することができます。本稿では、効果の高い自動ニューストレーダーを作成するのに十分な誌面がなく、目標は前にお話ししたとおり、みなさんがご自身の開発で改善しつづけることができるように技術的基本を提供することです。

Taffにおけるロボット

図2　Taffにおけるロボット. Flickr上で「クリエイティブ・コモン・ライセンス」の許可を得て配布される画像


1.3. テクニカルインディケータ用オブジェクト指向コンテナ


もういちど、コンセプトの視点からアプリケーションに取り組もうとすると、新しいパラダイムに忠実に自分自身のオブジェクト指向テクニカルインディケータ用ラッパーをプログラムするのは興味深いものです。このパズルのピースはすべてによくあてはまります。われわれの開発のこの部分では、オブジェクト指向の枠組みのようなものを構築する機会を利用し、追加設定なしのオブジェクト指向ではないMQL5 と快適に連携するようにします。

現時点ではMQL5 標準ライブラリがあると気づくことはおもしろいものです。このライブラリはエンドユーザーがプログラム（インディケータ、スクリプト、エキスパート）を書くことを手助けするために設計されており、 MQL5 の内部関数のほとんどに便利にアクセスできるようになっています。事実、この練習では「標準ライブラリ」の機能を使用しています。なぜなら、すでに述べたように オブジェクト指向プログラミングの視点からより快適だからです。明確な例としてはもう少し後で説明するニュースコンテナです。そこでは複雑なタイプのカスタムオブジェクト指向ニュースをコンピュータに格納するため MQL5 クラスである CArrayObj を使用します。

この話題についてもっと知るには 標準ライブラリ というタイトルの公式ドキュメンテーションを参照し、「標準ライブラリ」がすでにインディケータと連携するためにいくらかのクラスを備えていることに留意します。本稿では指導目的でシンプルな例をいくつか利用してオブジェクト指向マテリアルと連携する必要を述べます。

1.3.1. テクニカルインディケータのコンテナ：CTechIndicators
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              CTechIndicators.mqh |
//|                               Copyright © 2013, Jordi Bassagañas |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <..\Experts\NewsWatcher\CMomentum.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CTechIndicators Class                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CTechIndicators
  {
protected:
   CMomentum               *m_momentum;
                  
public:
   //--- Constructor and destructor methods
                           CTechIndicators(void);
                           ~CTechIndicators(void);
   //--- Getter methods
   CMomentum               *GetMomentum(void);
   //--- CTechIndicators specific methods
   bool                 Init();
   void                 Deinit(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+   
CTechIndicators::CTechIndicators(void)
  {
   m_momentum = new CMomentum; 
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+               
CTechIndicators::~CTechIndicators(void)
  {
   Deinit();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| GetMomentum                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+        
CMomentum* CTechIndicators::GetMomentum(void)
  {
   return m_momentum;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CTechIndicators initialization                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTechIndicators::Init(void)
  {
// Initialization logic here...
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CTechIndicators deinitialization                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTechIndicators::Deinit(void)
  {
   delete(m_momentum);
   Print("CTechIndicators deinitialization performed!");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
1.3.2. iMomentum向けオブジェクト指向ラッパー：CMomentum
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    CMomentum.mqh |
//|                               Copyright © 2013, Jordi Bassagañas |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CMomentum Class                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

class CMomentum
  {
protected:   
   int m_handler;
   double m_buffer[];
               
public:
   //--- Constructor and destructor methods
                           CMomentum(void);
                           ~CMomentum(void);
   //--- Getter methods
   int                     GetHandler(void);
   void                    GetBuffer(double &buffer[], int ammount);
   //--- Setter methods
   bool                    SetHandler(string symbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period,int mom_period,ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE mom_applied_price);
   bool                    UpdateBuffer(int ammount);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+   
CMomentum::CMomentum(void)
  {
   ArraySetAsSeries(m_buffer, true);   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+               
CMomentum::~CMomentum(void)
  {
   IndicatorRelease(m_handler);
   ArrayFree(m_buffer);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| GetHandler                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+        
int CMomentum::GetHandler(void)
  {
   return m_handler;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| GetBuffer                                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CMomentum::GetBuffer(double &buffer[], int ammount)
  {
   ArrayCopy(buffer, m_buffer, 0, 0, ammount);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| SetHandler                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+      
bool CMomentum::SetHandler(string symbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period,int mom_period,ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE mom_applied_price)
  {   
   if((m_handler=iMomentum(symbol,period,mom_period,mom_applied_price))==INVALID_HANDLE)
   {
      printf("Error creating Momentum indicator");
      return false;
   }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| UpdateBuffer                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+   
bool CMomentum::UpdateBuffer(int ammount)
  {   
   if(CopyBuffer(m_handler, 0, 0, ammount, m_buffer) < 0)
   { 
      Alert("Error copying Momentum buffers, error: " , GetLastError());
      return false;
   }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


1.4. ニュース用オブジェクト指向コンテナ

抽象的にニュースとは EA が扱うべき基本的なピースです。ニュースをオブジェクト指向コンテナ内にカプセル化することはよい考えであると推論するのに、主要ピースが新聞であるかのように考えることができます。分かりやすく、CNewsContainerと名づけられるこのオブジェクト指向コンテナが新聞紙です。ニュースが書かれた新聞紙をイメージすると当然、われわれの対象のドメインが CNewという名前のニュースのコンセプトをモデル化する必要があります。これは現実世界のニュースを表すわれわれのカスタムオブジェクト指向タイプです。

1.4.1. ニュースのコンテナ：CNewsContainer

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               CNewsContainer.mqh |
//|                               Copyright © 2013, Jordi Bassagañas |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Files\FileTxt.mqh>
#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh>
#include <..\Experts\NewsWatcher\CNew.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CNewsContainer Class                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CNewsContainer
  {
protected:
   string               m_csv;                  // The name of the csv file
   CFileTxt             m_fileTxt;              // MQL5 file functionality
   int                  m_currentIndex;         // The index of the next news to be processed in the container
   int                  m_total;                // The total number of news to be processed
   CArrayObj            *m_news;                // News list in the computer's memory, loaded from the csv file

public:
   //--- Constructor and destructor methods
                        CNewsContainer(string csv);
                        ~CNewsContainer(void);
   //--- Getter methods
   int                  GetCurrentIndex(void);
   int                  GetTotal(void);
   CNew                 *GetCurrentNew();
   CArrayObj            *GetNews(void);
   //--- Setter methods
   void                 SetCurrentIndex(int index);
   void                 SetTotal(int total);
   void                 SetNews(void);
   //--- CNewsContainer methods
   bool                 Init();
   void                 Deinit(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constuctor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CNewsContainer::CNewsContainer(string csv)
  {
   m_csv=csv;
   m_news=new CArrayObj;
   SetNews();
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CNewsContainer::~CNewsContainer(void)
  {
   Deinit();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| GetCurrentIndex                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CNewsContainer::GetCurrentIndex(void)
  {   
   return m_currentIndex;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| GetTotal                                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CNewsContainer::GetTotal(void)
  {   
   return m_total;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| GetNews                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CArrayObj *CNewsContainer::GetNews(void)
  {   
   return m_news;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| GetCurrentNew                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CNew *CNewsContainer::GetCurrentNew(void)
  {   
   return m_news.At(m_currentIndex);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| SetCurrentIndex                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CNewsContainer::SetCurrentIndex(int index)
  {
   m_currentIndex=index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| SetTotal                                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CNewsContainer::SetTotal(int total)
  {
   m_total=total;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| SetNews                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CNewsContainer::SetNews(void)
  {
   //--- let's first init some vars!
   SetCurrentIndex(0);
   string sep= ";";
   ushort u_sep;
   string substrings[];   
   u_sep=StringGetCharacter(sep,0);   
   //--- then open and process the CSV file
   int file_handle=m_fileTxt.Open(m_csv, FILE_READ|FILE_CSV);
   if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
   {
      while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))
      {               
         string line = FileReadString(file_handle);         
         int k = StringSplit(line,u_sep,substrings);         
         CNew *current = new CNew(substrings[0],(datetime)substrings[1],substrings[2]);         
         m_news.Add(current);
      }
      FileClose(file_handle);
      //--- and finally refine and count the news
      m_news.Delete(0); // --- here we delete the CSV's header!
      SetTotal(m_news.Total());
   }
   else
   {
      Print("Failed to open the file ",m_csv);
      Print("Error code ",GetLastError());
   }   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CNewsContainer initialization                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CNewsContainer::Init(void)
  {
// Initialization logic here...
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CNewsContainer deinitialization                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CNewsContainer::Deinit(void)
  {
   m_news.DeleteRange(0, m_total-1);
   delete(m_news);
   Print("CNewsContainer deinitialization performed!");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

SetNewsCNewsContainerのもっとも重要なメソッドです。このメソッドは CSV ファイルを読み、それを顧客の RAM に CNew タイプのオブジェクト形式でロードします。ところで、まだ話していませんでしたが、CSV ファイルは data_folder\MQL5\FILES\に格納されています。SetNewsで使用される関数をより深く理解するために ファイル関数 を参照ください。

1.4.2. ニュースそのもの：CNew

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                         CNew.mqh |
//|                               Copyright © 2013, Jordi Bassagañas |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Object.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CNew Class                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CNew : public CObject
  {
protected:
   string            m_country;           // The country's name
   datetime          m_time_release;      // The date and time of the news
   string            m_name;              // The name of the news
   
public:
   //--- Constructor and destructor methods
                     CNew(string country,datetime time_release,string name);
                    ~CNew(void);
   //--- Getter methods
   string            GetCountry(void);
   datetime          GetTimeRelease(void);
   string            GetName(void);
   //--- Setter methods
   void              SetCountry(string country);
   void              SetTimeRelease(datetime time_release);
   void              SetName(string name);
   //--- CNew specific methods
   bool              Init();
   void              Deinit(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constuctor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CNew::CNew(string country,datetime time_release,string name)
  {
   m_country=country;
   m_time_release=time_release;
   m_name=name;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CNew::~CNew(void)
  {
   Deinit();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| GetCountry                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CNew::GetCountry(void)
  {
   return m_country;
  }  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| GetTimeRelease                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
datetime CNew::GetTimeRelease(void)
  {
   return m_time_release;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| GetName                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CNew::GetName(void)
  {
   return m_name;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| SetCountry                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CNew::SetCountry(string country)
  {
   m_country=country;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| SetTimeRelease                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CNew::SetTimeRelease(datetime timeRelease)
  {
   m_time_release=timeRelease;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| SetName                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CNew::SetName(string name)
  {
   m_name=name;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CNew initialization                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CNew::Init(void)
  {
//--- initialization logic here...
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CNew deinitialization                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CNew::Deinit(void)
  {
//--- deinitialization logic here...
   Print("CNew deinitialization performed!");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


2. ExpertNewsWatcher.mq5 のバックテスト


2.1. 添付資料

ExpertNewsWatcher は以下のファイルで構成されています。

  • Enums.mqh
  • CBrain.mqh
  • CEvolution.mqh
  • CMomentum.mqh
  • CNew.mqh
  • CNewsContainer.mqh
  • CNewsWatcher.mqh
  • CTechIndicators.mqh
  • ExpertNewsWatcher.mq5
  • news_watcher.txt

2.2. インストールに関する説明

まず、カスタムなものを格納するためのフォルダ MQL5\Include\Mine を作成する必要があります。その後、Enums.mqh ファイルをそこにコピーしてください。その直後、MQL5\Experts\NewsWatcher フォルダを作成し、下記ファイルをそこにコピーします。

  • CBrain.mqh
  • CEvolution.mqh
  • CMomentum.mqh
  • CNew.mqh
  • CNewsContainer.mqh
  • CNewsWatcher.mqh
  • CTechIndicators.mqh
  • ExpertNewsWatcher.mq5

最重要！ 最後に news_watcher.txt を取得し、それに名前を付けなおして news_watcher.csv とし、data_folder\MQL5\FILES\に入れます。この記事の発表時、MQL5 形式サブミットは.csv ファイル送信を許可していませんが、.txt ファイル送信は許可しています。

コンパイルを忘れないようにします。ここからその他の Expert Advisor 同様、ExpertNewsWatcher のバックテストを行います。


2.3. バックテスト結果

ExpertNewsWatcher はこれら初期入力パラメータで実行されました。

  • 期間 = 1 分
  • StopLoss = 400
  • TakeProfit = 600
  • LotSize = 0.01
  • CsvFile = news_watcher.csv

最初私はロボットが制御された環境でどのようにふるまうか見るため以下のような時間に間隔をあけた一連の偽のニュースを持つダミーデータを利用しました。これは、それら期間が前提条件を満たし、それはその時のモーメンタムが売りまたは買いを促すのに十分大きいためです。このエントリーシートを取得し、考えていることがなんであれそれを検証することができます。

news_watcher.csvに格納されるダミーデータ

Country;Time;Event
USD;2013.06.03 17:19:00;A. Momentum equals 100.47
USD;2013.06.13 17:09:00;B. Momentum equals 100.40
USD;2013.06.21 18:52:00;C. Momentum equals 100.19
USD;2013.07.01 17:32:00;D. Momentum equals 100.18 
USD;2013.07.08 15:17:00;E. Momentum equals 100.18
USD;2013.07.16 10:00:00;F. Momentum equals 99.81
USD;2013.07.24 09:30:00;G. モーメンタム＝ 100.25


ダミーデータで取得された結果

図3　ダミーデータで取得された結果

偽のニュースを持つ上記グラフはこのロボットが実環境でどのようにふるまうか理解するのに役立ちます。DailyFXから得た以下の実データを取り込み、それを news_watcher.csv に入れたら再び ExpertNewsWatcher を実行します。

news_watcher.csvに格納する実データ

Country;Time;Event
USD;2013.07.15 12:00:00;USD Fed's Tarullo Speaks on Banking Regulation in Washington 
USD;2013.07.15 12:30:00;USD Advance Retail Sales (JUN) and others
USD;2013.07.15 14:00:00;USD USD Business Inventories (MAY)
USD;2013.07.15 21:00:00;USD EIA Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update
USD;2013.07.16 12:30:00;USD Several Consumer Price Indexes 
USD;2013.07.16 13:00:00;USD USD Net Long-term TIC Flows (MAY) & USD Total Net TIC Flows (MAY)
USD;2013.07.16 13:15:00;USD Industrial Production (JUN) and others
USD;2013.07.16 14:00:00;USD NAHB Housing Market Index (JUL)
USD;2013.07.16 18:15:00;USD Fed's George Speaks on Economic Conditions and Agriculture
USD;2013.07.22 12:30:00;USD Chicago Fed Nat Activity Index (JUN)
USD;2013.07.22 14:00:00;USD Existing Home Sales (MoM) (JUN) & Existing Home Sales (JUN)
USD;2013.07.22 21:00:00;USD EIA Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update
USD;2013.07.23 13:00:00;USD House Price Index (MoM) (MAY)
USD;2013.07.23 14:00:00;USD Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index (JUL)
USD;2013.07.24 11:00:00;USD MBA Mortgage Applications (JUL 19)
USD;2013.07.24 12:58:00;USD Markit US PMI Preliminary (JUL)
USD;2013.07.24 14:00:00;USD USD New Home Sales (MoM) (JUN) & USD New Home Sales (JUN)
USD;2013.07.24 14:30:00;USD USD DOE U.S. 原油ストック（7月19日）とその他



実データを取得した結果

図4　実データを取得した結果

このシンプルなニュースプロセッサは特定時刻に生じるニュース1件にしか対応しません。ある指定時刻、たとえば2013年07月15日12:30:00には複数のニュースがある可能性はこの理由によります。既定の時刻に重要なニュースが複数発生する場合は、CSV ファイルに単一のエントリーを書き込んでください。

そんなわけで、EA は実データを処理する際、マーケットに3件の処理しか入れないことを注意します。これは実生活ではいくつかのニュースは重複し、時間に間隔をあけた偽のニュースのときの設定とは異なるためです。われわれのロボットは、すでにオープンポジションがあれば到着するニュースを無視してまず一連から来た最初の処理を終了するようにスケジュールされています。

       double momentumBuffer[];
      
      GetTechIndicators().GetMomentum().GetBuffer(momentumBuffer, 2);
      
      //--- Number of seconds before the news releases. GMT +- timeWindow is the real time from which the robot starts 
      //--- listening to the market. For instance, if there is a news release programmed at 13:00 GMT you can set TimeWindow 
      //--- to 900 seconds so that the EA starts listening to the market fifteen minutes before that news release. 
      int timeWindow=600;
      
      CNew *currentNew = GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().GetCurrentNew();      
      int indexCurrentNew = GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().GetCurrentIndex();
            
      if(TimeGMT() >= currentNew.GetTimeRelease() + timeWindow)
      {
         GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().SetCurrentIndex(indexCurrentNew+1);
         return;
      }
      
      //--- is there any open position?
      if(!m_positionInfo.Select(_Symbol))
      {
         //--- if there is no open position, we try to open one
         bool timeHasCome = TimeGMT() >= currentNew.GetTimeRelease() - timeWindow && TimeGMT() <= currentNew.GetTimeRelease() + timeWindow;
             
         if(timeHasCome && momentumBuffer[0] > 100.10)
         {
            GetEvolution().SetStatus(SELL);
            GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().SetCurrentIndex(indexCurrentNew+1);
         }
         else if(timeHasCome && momentumBuffer[0] < 99.90)
         {
            GetEvolution().SetStatus(BUY);
            GetBrain().GetNewsContainer().SetCurrentIndex(indexCurrentNew+1);
         }
      }
      //--- if there is an open position, we let it work the mathematical expectation
      else 
      {
         GetEvolution().SetStatus(DO_NOTHING);         
      }  


おわりに

これは一からシンプルな OO EA を構築する方法を述べ、オブジェクト指向プログラミングのアドバイスを提供した もうひとつ別の MQL5 OOP クラス 記事の続編です。同じ視点で、本稿はご自身のニューストレーダーを構築するのに役立つツールを提供しました。オブジェクト指向コンテナ、オブジェクト指向ラッパーの実装を取り上げ、オブジェクト指向設計に快適に取り組めるようにしました。また、ファイルシステムと連携するための MQL5 標準ライブラリ、および MQL5 関数についても述べました。

MetaQuotes Ltdにより英語から翻訳されました。
元の記事: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/719

