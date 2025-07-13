- 자본
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|DE40
|337
|XAUUSD
|234
|USDJPY
|220
|US500
|188
|USTEC
|129
|EURUSD
|28
|BTCUSD
|17
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|DE40
|348
|XAUUSD
|-765
|USDJPY
|2.7K
|US500
|906
|USTEC
|19
|EURUSD
|-112
|BTCUSD
|15
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|DE40
|64K
|XAUUSD
|17K
|USDJPY
|36K
|US500
|79K
|USTEC
|81K
|EURUSD
|-695
|BTCUSD
|152K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.10 × 20
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.57 × 14
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.95 × 21
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|1.00 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|1.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.05 × 21
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.10 × 20
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.18 × 28
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.27 × 26
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|1.40 × 10
|
DooTechnology-Live
|1.69 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.73 × 199
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|2.00 × 32
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.13 × 63
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.24 × 34
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.36 × 11
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.38 × 2234
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|2.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.92 × 178
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|3.00 × 1
This signal reflects the live trading activity of my account, based on a hybrid and dynamic approach , combining multiple strategies to maximize profit potential across different market conditions.
My trading style includes:
- Range Breakout : precise entries on key support/resistance levels
- Scalping : fast-paced trades capitalizing on short-term moves
- Additional strategies : supported by technical filters, risk control, and volume analysis
The goal is to make the most of every opportunity, adapting quickly and effectively to changing market environments.
The account is managed with strict risk control , keeping drawdowns under control and maintaining a solid risk/reward ratio on each trade.
If you're looking for a flexible, active, and real-performance-driven trading signal, this might be the right fit for you.
