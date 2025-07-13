시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / DynamicTraderPro
Emanuele Giulivi

DynamicTraderPro

Emanuele Giulivi
0 리뷰
안정성
40
0 / 0 USD
월별 500 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 309%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 153
이익 거래:
724 (62.79%)
손실 거래:
429 (37.21%)
최고의 거래:
378.52 USD
최악의 거래:
-273.17 USD
총 수익:
24 964.00 USD (3 314 358 pips)
총 손실:
-21 874.39 USD (2 885 319 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
16 (576.14 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
640.67 USD (7)
샤프 비율:
0.07
거래 활동:
94.14%
최대 입금량:
108.08%
최근 거래:
5 일 전
주별 거래 수:
2
평균 유지 시간:
12 시간
회복 요인:
2.13
롱(주식매수):
768 (66.61%)
숏(주식차입매도):
385 (33.39%)
수익 요인:
1.14
기대수익:
2.68 USD
평균 이익:
34.48 USD
평균 손실:
-50.99 USD
연속 최대 손실:
8 (-542.23 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-610.55 USD (6)
월별 성장률:
-3.74%
연간 예측:
-45.33%
Algo 트레이딩:
91%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
292.67 USD
최대한의:
1 449.53 USD (35.46%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
35.45% (1 450.23 USD)
자본금별:
10.20% (335.11 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
DE40 337
XAUUSD 234
USDJPY 220
US500 188
USTEC 129
EURUSD 28
BTCUSD 17
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
DE40 348
XAUUSD -765
USDJPY 2.7K
US500 906
USTEC 19
EURUSD -112
BTCUSD 15
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
DE40 64K
XAUUSD 17K
USDJPY 36K
US500 79K
USTEC 81K
EURUSD -695
BTCUSD 152K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +378.52 USD
최악의 거래: -273 USD
연속 최대 이익: 7
연속 최대 손실: 6
연속 최대 이익: +576.14 USD
연속 최대 손실: -542.23 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.10 × 20
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.57 × 14
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.95 × 21
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.00 × 24
Exness-MT5Real39
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
1.05 × 21
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.10 × 20
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.18 × 28
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.27 × 26
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.40 × 10
DooTechnology-Live
1.69 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.73 × 199
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.00 × 32
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.13 × 63
Darwinex-Live
2.24 × 34
Coinexx-Live
2.36 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
2.38 × 2234
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.92 × 178
Exness-MT5Real28
3.00 × 1
67 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

This signal reflects the live trading activity of my account, based on a hybrid and dynamic approach , combining multiple strategies to maximize profit potential across different market conditions.

My trading style includes:

  • Range Breakout : precise entries on key support/resistance levels
  • Scalping : fast-paced trades capitalizing on short-term moves
  • Additional strategies : supported by technical filters, risk control, and volume analysis

The goal is to make the most of every opportunity, adapting quickly and effectively to changing market environments.

The account is managed with strict risk control , keeping drawdowns under control and maintaining a solid risk/reward ratio on each trade.

If you're looking for a flexible, active, and real-performance-driven trading signal, this might be the right fit for you.


리뷰 없음
2025.11.20 22:21
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.7% of days out of 234 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 18:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 11:35
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.74% of days out of 232 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 14:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 08:30
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 221 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 21:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.31 20:28
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.67% of days out of 214 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 19:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.31 16:18
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.67% of days out of 214 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.30 17:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.29 20:01
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 212 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 17:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.27 12:22
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 210 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 20:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.20 08:12
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.93% of days out of 203 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 23:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.01 12:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.12 18:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 07:55
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 161 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 06:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
DynamicTraderPro
월별 500 USD
309%
0
0
USD
1
USD
40
91%
1 153
62%
94%
1.14
2.68
USD
35%
1:30
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.