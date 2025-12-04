시그널섹션
Daily Gold Sniper

Amanda Wainer
23 리뷰
안정성
49
34 / 91K USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 714%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
153
이익 거래:
146 (95.42%)
손실 거래:
7 (4.58%)
최고의 거래:
99.53 GBP
최악의 거래:
-159.34 GBP
총 수익:
1 217.44 GBP (34 123 pips)
총 손실:
-568.19 GBP (14 461 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
52 (290.93 GBP)
연속 최대 이익:
437.65 GBP (37)
샤프 비율:
0.26
거래 활동:
2.92%
최대 입금량:
19.40%
최근 거래:
7 일 전
주별 거래 수:
1
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
4.06
롱(주식매수):
88 (57.52%)
숏(주식차입매도):
65 (42.48%)
수익 요인:
2.14
기대수익:
4.24 GBP
평균 이익:
8.34 GBP
평균 손실:
-81.17 GBP
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-87.05 GBP)
연속 최대 손실:
-159.34 GBP (1)
월별 성장률:
8.75%
연간 예측:
106.16%
Algo 트레이딩:
95%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
42.75 GBP
최대한의:
159.76 GBP (32.44%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
30.50% (159.48 GBP)
자본금별:
34.27% (135.62 GBP)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 153
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 837
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 20K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +99.53 GBP
최악의 거래: -159 GBP
연속 최대 이익: 37
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +290.93 GBP
연속 최대 손실: -87.05 GBP

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.64 × 29496
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
Exness-MT5Real17
2.82 × 17
94 더...
💥 Daily Gold Sniper

Built for traders who value control, quality, and consistency — not hype or overtrading.

  • 🧠 Based on daily timeframe analysis, this strategy only trades when the probabilities are clearly in our favour.
  • ✅ Strict stop loss and take profit on every trade
  • 🚫 No grid, no martingale, no dangerous tactics
  • 📈 Thrives during trending conditions
  • 📉 Trade frequency may slow during ranging markets — this is intentional for safety and sustainability.
💡 Note for EA Enquirers:
For those who have asked about purchasing the trading EA, the EA used is AURA NEURON MT5 (not affiliated). The parameters used are not the EA's standard settings. I have optimised the parameters following lessons learned in extensive back testing as well as real-time trades - including the lessons taken from the recent losses. The risk control remains the same as mentioned below.

HELPFUL TOOL: TRADERSCONNECT (particularly useful for multi-account traders)
  • Copy this single signal subscription to multiple trading accounts 
  • Mirror trades to accounts on other platforms (not limited to MT4/MT5
  • Manage lot sizing and risk per account from one central interface

Traders Connect is a cloud-based trade copier offering fast execution and simple setup ⚡️

This tool is optional and not required to use the signal.

📌 Recommended Setup                                  

  • Broker: IC Markets
  • Account Type: RAW Spread — ideal for low-cost trading
  • Spreads Explained: Click here to understand why tight spreads matter
  • Execution: Use a reliable VPS for 24/7 uptime and fast execution — no missed trades, even when you're offline

📩 Need Help Setting Up?

Use this Setup Guide to ensure you're fully connected and ready.
Still unsure? Message me directly — I usually respond within a few hours and I’m happy to help.

💬 A Note on Reviews

Many satisfied users never leave reviews — but unfortunately, unhappy users often do.

Most negative feedback comes from:
• Incomplete or incorrect setup
• Misunderstanding the strategy or risk profile

This is a disciplined, professional, risk-managed signal. If you’re unsure about anything, just ask — I’m here to help you succeed. If you are uncomfortable with scalping strategies, then this signal will not be for you. The EA is set to a 30% risk based on back-tested performance. Please evaluate whether this level is right for you prior to subscribing.

⚠️ Risk Warning:

Trading derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary.



평균 평점:
Gabriel Beaulieu
33
Gabriel Beaulieu 2025.12.04 05:52 
 

"Daily" is inaccurate, around 2 trades per week

Trades are good tho

David Swann
874
David Swann 2025.10.27 10:22 
 

A lot of negative comments on here, yet since the beginning of May when I started using it I have more than doubled my account.

If you can find me a signal or EA that never makes a loss then thats great, I will transfer to it. But for now, thanks Amanda. I will stay with Gold Sniper.

salem almansoori
98
salem almansoori 2025.10.13 15:09   

The trader has not opened any trades since last week.

Torben Petersen
1774
Torben Petersen 2025.08.22 14:12  (수정됨 2025.08.26 01:42) 
 

and again...... money burning signal!Better to buy the same EA Aura Neuron MT5 and manage the risk yourself. Amanada is running the default setting wiuth 30% risk. You dont believe me? check it out yourself!

Wei Jiang
245
Wei Jiang 2025.07.22 10:09 
 

非常差的信号，600的账户损失了100

Passion
111
Passion 2025.07.17 14:50 
 

Dangerous strategy no RR too large ST

Renato Galeković
33
Renato Galeković 2025.07.16 18:25 
 

Otherwise I'm very happy, but wow, what happened today?

Blackgoldnegocios
297
Blackgoldnegocios 2025.07.16 15:34 
 

I think the signal is consistent, but the TP is too short for a too high SL. The RR is very risky. But the profits still high for a year period.

Yao Zou
1635
Yao Zou 2025.07.16 00:56 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

Miguel Alvarez
280
Miguel Alvarez 2025.07.14 13:52 
 

Highly consistent signal. works exactly as described, honoring its name. Thank you Amanda, great job!

Romeo-ilie Blanaru
243
Romeo-ilie Blanaru 2025.07.11 14:02 
 

Very happy with this signal .. Thank you Amanda

Simon Daniel Wright
598
Simon Daniel Wright 2025.07.09 20:02 
 

Solid signal. YES its not everyday ..... but it doesnt matter. what matters is the quality of the trades! Cheers Amanda!

BBCC-SUB
271
BBCC-SUB 2025.07.06 14:38  (수정됨 2025.07.25 15:49) 
 

I don’t fully understand this trading process yet, mainly because there’s still limited trading data available for analysis. It needs more time to observe, and the backtest results show high drawdowns.

maciyooo
36
maciyooo 2025.07.01 14:53 
 

No trading at all. Dissapointed

stevie753
291
stevie753 2025.06.26 07:39 
 

Would be interested in purchasing the Robot/Adviser, but totally unable to contact Amanda nor join her friends for communication.

wieseck
1804
wieseck 2025.06.23 14:16  (수정됨 2025.06.24 14:18) 
 

Dear Amanda, as direct messages are not accepted, could you pls contact me. I currently use MT5SC - raw, but the last trade last week was not copied properly - Any advice?

Update: Signal provider was very helpful to support

ilhantugrul
76
ilhantugrul 2025.06.20 11:24 
 

I installed this signal - but it is not working. the trades are not being copied.

EidElias_XAU
56
EidElias_XAU 2025.06.02 16:25 
 

I installed this signal - but it is not working. Did I lose my payment?

I need help to see the signal working and apply to my trade platform. Where can I get to someone to make

there should be a follow up after the purchase - this follow up from a team or one party.

Teh Kim Bok
131
Teh Kim Bok 2025.05.30 02:32 
 

The stop loss is quite large, the profit and loss ratio is not consistent, and the floating loss is too scary

Lucy Locket
249
Lucy Locket 2025.05.28 10:27 
 

Trades are becoming fewer and fewer. MQL5 now calculates 2 trades per week, which can definitely not be described as "daily".

Desription has also quietly changed. Used to say that the signal was aiming for around 1% per day - not anymore.

Perhaps the name should change to "Every Now & Then Gold Sniper".

2026.01.06 08:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.04 03:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 02:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.23 19:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 07:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 06:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 02:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 10:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 05:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 09:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.07 23:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.07 11:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.30 14:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 06:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.22 08:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.22 07:02
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.11 22:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Daily Gold Sniper
월별 30 USD
714%
34
91K
USD
484
GBP
49
95%
153
95%
3%
2.14
4.24
GBP
34%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

