시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / MSC Gold Invest Pro
Bui Huy Dat

MSC Gold Invest Pro

Bui Huy Dat
15 리뷰
안정성
134
21 / 52K USD
월별 40 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2023 554%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 255
이익 거래:
981 (78.16%)
손실 거래:
274 (21.83%)
최고의 거래:
19.62 USD
최악의 거래:
-33.03 USD
총 수익:
2 677.67 USD (269 224 pips)
총 손실:
-1 635.47 USD (154 009 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
29 (77.84 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
77.84 USD (29)
샤프 비율:
0.17
거래 활동:
5.60%
최대 입금량:
14.84%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
1
평균 유지 시간:
3 시간
회복 요인:
6.16
롱(주식매수):
803 (63.98%)
숏(주식차입매도):
452 (36.02%)
수익 요인:
1.64
기대수익:
0.83 USD
평균 이익:
2.73 USD
평균 손실:
-5.97 USD
연속 최대 손실:
12 (-94.65 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-95.51 USD (7)
월별 성장률:
2.16%
연간 예측:
26.21%
Algo 트레이딩:
65%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.14 USD
최대한의:
169.29 USD (16.24%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
26.23% (169.36 USD)
자본금별:
23.16% (150.32 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1254
AUDCAD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 1K
AUDCAD 0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 115K
AUDCAD 1
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +19.62 USD
최악의 거래: -33 USD
연속 최대 이익: 29
연속 최대 손실: 7
연속 최대 이익: +77.84 USD
연속 최대 손실: -94.65 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "NeotechFinancialServices-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
0.31 × 39
Eightcap-Live
0.80 × 5
Coinexx-Live
1.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.34 × 111
Exness-MT5Real7
1.70 × 20
Exness-MT5Real12
2.90 × 1921
Exness-MT5Real5
3.13 × 814
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
3.28 × 36
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
3.95 × 58
Earnex-Trade
4.02 × 342
RoboForex-ECN
4.14 × 3297
Exness-MT5Real2
4.90 × 100
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Tickmill-Live
5.33 × 73
FPMarketsLLC-Live
5.50 × 8
Exness-MT5Real3
5.70 × 247
52 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR STRESS FREE SIGNAL THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE.

- This strategy is based on a carefully engineered grid system, combining 29 entry tactics with strict risk management.
- Suitable for investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth.


    🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


    Signal Detail:

    1. Only trade XAU/USD pair.

    2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.

    Profit: 80 ~ 135% / Year

    - Hardcore Stop loss and close all order @ 20%(90$) base on initial balance ( 500$ )

    - With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth.

     

    Investor Recommend:

    - Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

    - For those that like high risk/reward, suggested deposit of 500$, and copy the same volume as mine, but expect your drawdown could reach 20% and profit roughly  +/-10%/monthly

    - The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

    - A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose


        Contacts:

        Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

        telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl



        평균 평점:
        coffeefcy
        66
        coffeefcy 2025.12.01 05:39 
         

        This strategy has made me money, and I’m grateful for that. However, it is still a high-risk grid strategy. Most of the trades come from a well-known EA (which I won’t mention here), but a small portion of the trades seem to be generated by the author himself. Sometimes, when the author’s own trades hit the 20% stop-loss, it can take one or two months to recover. But I also noticed that the author does not always strictly follow the 20% stop-loss rule, which concerns me. So, I wish you good luck. Maybe in the long run this could be a profitable strategy, but for me the risk is still too high. Thank you!

        Mohanned AL-Rawi
        20
        Mohanned AL-Rawi 2025.10.01 10:42 
         

        I copied this signal from 27.09.2025 until now, but no position has opened for me. Is there any error?

        Patrick Pierre Jean Josep Bourges
        169
        Patrick Pierre Jean Josep Bourges 2025.08.14 22:21 
         

        Bonjour, je ne comprends pas, à priori, rien ne fonctionne. Pourtant j'ai suivi toutes les étapes... Je ne comprends pas.

        Quelqu'un peut-il me guider sur la procédure exacte à suivre pour utiliser ce signal.

        Cordialement

        Patrick

        ------------------------------------------

        Hello, I don't understand. Nothing seems to work. Even though I followed all the steps... I don't understand.

        Can someone guide me on the exact procedure to follow to use this signal?

        Sincerely,

        Patrick

        Benjamin Bilen
        198
        Benjamin Bilen 2025.07.31 15:20 
         

        I don't like the trading style much, but the support is good.

        Yao Zou
        1635
        Yao Zou 2025.07.27 14:20 
         

        欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

        189114nickynomates
        1048
        189114nickynomates 2025.07.19 05:40 
         

        The Trading style has changed. Results are not so good the last month.

        Ke Zhao Huang
        653
        Ke Zhao Huang 2025.07.17 13:34 
         

        嘎了 嘎了 这个月要止损两次了

        [삭제] 2025.06.12 14:55   

        Funktioniert nicht mit XAUUSD+ :(

        Wei Jiang
        245
        Wei Jiang 2025.06.10 06:50 
         

        Don't trade against the trend. Breakthrough orders were good in the past.

        Joe Markey
        685
        Joe Markey 2025.06.09 21:40 
         

        So far so good, I'm copying on an IC Markets account and it's working exactly as it should, I initially tried my Blackbull account and it wouldn;t copy trades, ICM is good though. Keep up the good work

        Taschenmaus
        36
        Taschenmaus 2025.06.06 12:58   

        just moving on.

        jdastrup
        26
        jdastrup 2025.06.04 20:57 
         

        Great signal. Consistent and reliable.

        Juned
        133
        Juned 2025.06.03 08:02  (수정됨 2025.06.05 11:09) 
         

        From the day 1 it still not copy any single signal I talked with mql support not getting response & this signal provider inform me it's not issue from my side my whole money waisted request you to refund my whole my and give me solution. i was facing this issue but after discuss it's sorted

        I recommend everyone to invest its work and good. thanks

        Athresh Keshavmurthy
        14
        Athresh Keshavmurthy 2025.05.27 16:13 
         

        I am loving it.

        Shushi Jiang
        199
        Shushi Jiang 2025.04.25 03:39 
         

        招募稳定交易员，无需入金无任何考核费用，提供10万U起步资金，欢迎高手交流v gawm3377

        2026.01.05 01:56
        Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
        2025.12.21 04:05
        No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
        2025.11.24 20:21
        Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
        2025.11.18 22:11
        No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
        2025.11.13 07:11
        Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        2025.11.11 21:00
        Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        2025.11.10 17:43
        Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        2025.11.06 07:17
        Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        2025.11.03 17:12
        Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
        2025.10.30 20:17
        No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
        2025.10.27 22:11
        Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        2025.10.20 16:44
        Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
        2025.10.16 03:57
        Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        2025.10.16 02:47
        Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        2025.10.15 17:17
        80% of growth achieved within 41 days. This comprises 4.8% of days out of 854 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
        2025.10.15 17:17
        Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        2025.10.09 22:54
        Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        2025.10.09 07:38
        Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        2025.10.07 20:03
        Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        2025.10.07 09:36
        Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
        시그널
        가격
        성장
        구독자
        자금
        잔고
        Expert Advisor
        트레이드
        이익 %
        활동
        PF
        기대수익
        축소
        레버리지
        MSC Gold Invest Pro
        월별 40 USD
        554%
        21
        52K
        USD
        843
        USD
        134
        65%
        1 255
        78%
        6%
        1.63
        0.83
        USD
        26%
        1:500
        복제

        MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

        시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

        플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.