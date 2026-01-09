시그널섹션
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

NoPain MT5

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
15 리뷰
안정성
220
74 / 219K USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2021 1 672%
OANDA_Global-Live-1
1:100
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
5 559
이익 거래:
3 541 (63.69%)
손실 거래:
2 018 (36.30%)
최고의 거래:
19.97 USD
최악의 거래:
-28.41 USD
총 수익:
9 136.93 USD (406 168 pips)
총 손실:
-5 419.51 USD (685 312 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
17 (21.38 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
32.70 USD (5)
샤프 비율:
0.15
거래 활동:
63.22%
최대 입금량:
9.13%
최근 거래:
22 분 전
주별 거래 수:
7
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
47.01
롱(주식매수):
2 810 (50.55%)
숏(주식차입매도):
2 749 (49.45%)
수익 요인:
1.69
기대수익:
0.67 USD
평균 이익:
2.58 USD
평균 손실:
-2.69 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-21.36 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-38.35 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
2.13%
연간 예측:
25.80%
Algo 트레이딩:
10%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
3.56 USD
최대한의:
79.07 USD (6.89%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
6.89% (79.07 USD)
자본금별:
20.63% (227.18 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 5559
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDCAD 3.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDCAD -279K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +19.97 USD
최악의 거래: -28 USD
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +21.38 USD
연속 최대 손실: -21.36 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "OANDA_Global-Live-1"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 7
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 4
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
BBCorp-Trade
0.00 × 1
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 4
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 4
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 4
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 1
Forex.com-Live 536
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 10
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.10 × 10
Exness-MT5Real32
1.00 × 2
Top1Group-Live
1.00 × 4
AlfaForexRU-Real
2.00 × 6
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
2.00 × 4
RoboForex-Pro
2.00 × 1
13 더...
NOTE: Trades are made by my robot, but the statistics indicate low AlgoTrading, this happens because the account was not on mql5.com from the beginning, so it did not load the entire history.

NOTE: If you want bigger profit, my UpFuji MT4/5 signal is the same strategy but with half the balance (600 USD), so the profit and DrawDown will be double of NoPain.

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 3% per month operating normally AUDCAD.

Minimum balance is 1200 USD and leverage is 100.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


평균 평점:
Lytotrading
9
Lytotrading 2026.01.09 08:49 
 

No encuentro los links de Telegram

Valerio Cestrone
143
Valerio Cestrone 2026.01.01 17:10 
 

Very good signals! Thank you

Loverboyakin
29
Loverboyakin 2025.11.17 16:08 
 

Very good signal. Will recommend

Uli Niklaus
33
Uli Niklaus 2025.11.03 23:44 
 

not worth the 30$.. no good trades...

ssp729
33
ssp729 2025.10.21 18:35 
 

Great signal, and the author always answers my questions

Samer Abujabal
159
Samer Abujabal 2025.10.08 07:59 
 

Its not worth it , will not even gain the subscription Fees

Ji Wei Zhu
251
Ji Wei Zhu 2025.08.12 09:40  (수정됨 2025.08.12 09:42) 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v z79946036

详情可以参考个人主页，主要品种黄金比特币

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jerrychu123

Yao Zou
1635
Yao Zou 2025.08.10 02:15 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

11560865
86
11560865 2025.06.30 18:03 
 

Wth was that in the last days...

Dungrani Vivek Shambhubhai
227
Dungrani Vivek Shambhubhai 2025.05.26 10:44   

Trade is not copying in my account.

ahmed8808
413
ahmed8808 2025.04.04 15:32 
 

Another scammer with a scam signal, stay away.

Giorgi Komakhidze
83
Giorgi Komakhidze 2025.03.12 21:27 
 

SOMEBODY HELP TO INSTALL THIS SIGNAL, where I must write thise files? ( PRESETS 3.3 MT5 )

Dany Steyaert
1005
Dany Steyaert 2025.03.06 15:27 
 

Very good signal, keep up the good work.

Malik Difanagara
157
Malik Difanagara 2025.02.11 14:21 
 

"May you stay consistent and keep pushing your profits to new heights. We believe in you, and we know you have what it takes to achieve even greater success!"

Dan Liu
735
Dan Liu 2025.01.25 07:03 
 

Everything looks going well.

2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 10:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.17 13:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 10:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 07:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 05:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 01:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.11 03:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.12.18 17:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.18 10:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.20 23:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.17 04:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.16 17:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.07 20:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
