- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|5559
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|AUDCAD
|3.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|AUDCAD
|-279K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "OANDA_Global-Live-1"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 7
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 4
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
BBCorp-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 4
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 4
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 10
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.10 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|1.00 × 2
|
Top1Group-Live
|1.00 × 4
|
AlfaForexRU-Real
|2.00 × 6
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|2.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-Pro
|2.00 × 1
NOTE: Trades are made by my robot, but the statistics indicate low AlgoTrading, this happens because the account was not on mql5.com from the beginning, so it did not load the entire history.
NOTE: If you want bigger profit, my UpFuji MT4/5 signal is the same strategy but with half the balance (600 USD), so the profit and DrawDown will be double of NoPain.
NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.
Thank you for choosing to follow me.
Seeking around 3% per month operating normally AUDCAD.
Minimum balance is 1200 USD and leverage is 100.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.
Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962
How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?
USD
USD
USD
No encuentro los links de Telegram
Very good signals! Thank you
Very good signal. Will recommend
not worth the 30$.. no good trades...
Great signal, and the author always answers my questions
Its not worth it , will not even gain the subscription Fees
Wth was that in the last days...
Trade is not copying in my account.
Another scammer with a scam signal, stay away.
SOMEBODY HELP TO INSTALL THIS SIGNAL, where I must write thise files? ( PRESETS 3.3 MT5 )
Very good signal, keep up the good work.
"May you stay consistent and keep pushing your profits to new heights. We believe in you, and we know you have what it takes to achieve even greater success!"
Everything looks going well.