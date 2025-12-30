시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Golden Nuggets
Laurent Xavier Richer

Golden Nuggets

Laurent Xavier Richer
10 리뷰
안정성
32
86 / 268K USD
월별 37 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 1 005%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
743
이익 거래:
591 (79.54%)
손실 거래:
152 (20.46%)
최고의 거래:
309.13 USD
최악의 거래:
-90.51 USD
총 수익:
8 214.05 USD (128 886 pips)
총 손실:
-2 182.57 USD (39 626 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
28 (96.48 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
490.36 USD (6)
샤프 비율:
0.40
거래 활동:
16.15%
최대 입금량:
27.29%
최근 거래:
14 일 전
주별 거래 수:
0
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
26.97
롱(주식매수):
639 (86.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
104 (14.00%)
수익 요인:
3.76
기대수익:
8.12 USD
평균 이익:
13.90 USD
평균 손실:
-14.36 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-28.65 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-223.37 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
28.78%
연간 예측:
349.19%
Algo 트레이딩:
94%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
58.68 USD
최대한의:
223.61 USD (6.41%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
9.00% (224.21 USD)
자본금별:
20.87% (463.05 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 557
GBPUSD+ 181
GLD 5
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD+ 3.4K
GBPUSD+ 2.7K
GLD -59
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD+ 73K
GBPUSD+ 16K
GLD 46
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +309.13 USD
최악의 거래: -91 USD
연속 최대 이익: 6
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +96.48 USD
연속 최대 손실: -28.65 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VantageInternational-Live 4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Golden Nuggets – Adaptive Grid Strategy on GBPUSD  (London Session Focus) & Gold (Asian Session Focus)

Golden Nuggets is a live trading signal centered on GBPUSD, designed to capture volatility during the London session  Kill Zone, when price movements are strongest and liquidity is at its peak.
The strategy also trades Gold (XAUUSD) as a secondary instrument, focusing on short, precise scalps during low-momentum periods.

It runs on an adaptive grid model with progressive position scaling, aiming for value stability and controlled exposure rather than fixed monthly targets.
Performance and drawdown vary naturally with market conditions, but the system’s logic, timing, and discipline remain consistent.

💷 Main focus: GBPUSD during London volatility windows
🥇 Secondary pair: Gold (XAUUSD) for tactical scalps
💰 Adaptive growth: flexible with market volatility
🧠 Automation: 90% algorithmic execution
📉 Drawdown: actively managed through dynamic exposure
📈 Profit factor: around 3 (historically)
Win rate: ~80% average
⚙️ Deposit load: low to moderate, dynamic by design
📊 Core principle: consistency through volatility capture

Golden Nuggets opens structured grid baskets timed around London’s open  Kill Zone overlap, targeting quick bursts of volatility for small, steady profits.
Exposure scales progressively within predefined limits to balance opportunity and control.

👉 Occasional manual supervision: I may step in manually when market conditions shift sharply — such as major news, thin liquidity, or unusual price behavior — to optimize exits or adjust exposure.

Perfect for traders who prefer disciplined volatility trading with adaptive logic and pragmatic risk control.

⚠️ Note: avoid ICMarkets or ICTrading for Gold trades — their XAUUSD slippage is too high and can reduce results.

📍 Broker: Vantage International
💡 Leverage: 1:500
💸 Subscription: $37/month

Golden Nuggets – powered by London volatility, managed with precision, and guided by experience.

!!!This is trading not guaranteed income. Past profits do not guarantee future results. Always trade with money you can afford to lose, and withdraw your gains regularly.!!

Note that trading activity drops at the end of the year (roughly from December 20th to January 10th).

평균 평점:
Chen Feng Wang
170
Chen Feng Wang 2025.12.30 05:27 
 

我的是美分账户，货币对是XAUUSD.c 你的是XAUUSD+,没办法实现跟单，怎么解决？

My account is a cent account, and the currency pair is XAUUSD.c. Yours is XAUUSD+, which makes it impossible to copy trade. How can we solve this?

Yao Zou
1635
Yao Zou 2025.12.25 02:47 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

18mente11
14
18mente11 2025.12.24 10:01 
 

Schade, ich hätte das Abo gerne fortgeführt, doch hat mein Broker das Symbol XAUUSD+ nicht, nur XAUUSD.

Trdr5_Ecko
100
Trdr5_Ecko 2025.12.17 17:29 
 

Incredible performance so far! I've only copied one week and I usually wait to review, but I wanted to share a fix for others. Initially, I had trouble copying the GBPUSD+ signal while XAUUSD+ worked fine. I discovered that having multiple variations of the same symbol in your brokerage account causes MT5 to fail the match.

I resolved this by switching to a different account type with my broker where each symbol appears only once. Now, everything is copying perfectly!

5 stars for the signal. 4 stars for support only because the MQL5 technical support can be a bit difficult to navigate.

Timothy Guy Russell
641
Timothy Guy Russell 2025.12.12 16:29  (수정됨 2025.12.12 16:30) 
 

This guy is a killer and his signal shows it. Take my money ...

Daj18801
22
Daj18801 2025.12.12 15:55 
 

i have only been using this signal provider for 24 hours and i am already impressed with the results! i also had a question and messaged the provider and he replied really fast! i will continue to use this signal and will update as time goes on! thanks!

thomaslampe65
632
thomaslampe65 2025.12.04 23:30 
 

I have been running the signal Golden Nuggets for exactly one month. Considering that I was skillfully able to turn my MT5 off for about 8 days, the returns are great - I have made 23% profit in this short time. Laurent seems to know what he is doing and closes loss trades early enough not to seriously hurt the account. I am not quite sure if my trades are lining up with the signal account, but I figure this out sooner or later.

The reviews of Zhu He Li and e EyeS TV are very irresponsible as their problems are certainly not with the signal, but with MQL5. My broker does not have the addtl., symbol "+" either, but it still trades. I think MQL5 makes the chances automatically. Maybe those dingbats will figure this but then it is too late as you cannot change or delete the reviews for signals, at least as far as I can tell. And stating "provider is not showing proper interest in business activity" is just ridiculous - the signal is making very good profits and trades almost if not every day. You rather have 50 trades a day for a loss, than 2 to 10 trades a day for a good profit? It is a pity that these type of @@%!@^@% reviews hurt the signal and provider who deserves better.

Zhu He Li
162
Zhu He Li 2025.12.04 15:05 
 

（Golden Nuggets ）Your gold trading code is XAUUSD+, mine is XAUUSD. (These codes cannot be copied.)

I want to move my subscription to Vantage using an ECN account trading code for a complete match. The button I'm seeing is "Remove Subscription." There's no human support at the help desk, nor is there email assistance. I've also checked the help section on the website. Currently, I cannot move my subscription. The trading code cannot be converted; I can only copy your GBPUSD at this time.

If you are experiencing replication issues with your current account, you can transfer your subscription to another account, including one opened with another broker. Open My Subscriptions on MQL5.com, click the gear icon, and select "Move Subscription".

What I'm seeing right now is the removal of subscriptions. MQL5 Help: The chat is all automated; there's no human customer service. You can also contact them via email to resolve current subscription/copying issues. The videos are all 10 years old; trading has changed since then, but MQL5 hasn't been updated?

四眼 4 EyeS TV
35
四眼 4 EyeS TV 2025.12.01 17:25   

Subject: Request for Refund Due to Signal Being Technically Impossible to Use Dear MQL5 Support Team, I am writing to formally request a full refund for the signal I recently subscribed to. After subscribing, I discovered that the signal uses the trading symbol XAUUSD+, which is not available on any Pepperstone MT5 account, including Standard, Razor, or any other server type. I contacted Pepperstone directly, and they confirmed in writing: “The Standard and Razor accounts do not include the symbol 'XAUUSD+' in MT5. We do not offer any account type or server that provides this symbol.” This means: 1. It is technically impossible for me to copy this signal on MT5. There is no way to match or rename symbols on the client side. 2. No EA, no account type, and no configuration can solve this. Pepperstone confirmed that XAUUSD+ does not exist on their servers. 3. The MQL5 signal page did not provide any clear warning that the symbol was non-standard and may be incompatible with major brokers such as Pepperstone. 4. I have not benefited from the signal at all because not a single trade could be copied due to this unavoidable technical mismatch. Given these facts, this subscription provides zero functional value, and the incompatibility is outside of my control. I therefore request that you approve a full refund in accordance with your policy for non-functional or incompatible services. I am more than willing to provide: Pepperstone’s official reply confirming the symbol mismatch Screenshots showing the unavailable XAUUSD+ symbol My MT5 logs confirming no trades were copied Please process this refund at your earliest convenience. Thank you for your understanding. Best regards, [Andy Chong] [andychong952@gmail.com]

253119249
50
253119249 2025.11.07 20:34 
 

If Provider is actively doing business, we can just see, as we have not that much experience and skill to open and close positions at the right time. thats why I bought this signal two days before. It is performing one or two minor deals (profit making) daily. It seems waste of money as provider is not showing proper interest in business activity. If provider reads this comment kindly carry on as your past history shows lot of activity and good performance. When satisfied, I shall write a fresh review. thanks.

2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 23:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.23 22:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 13:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 19:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 15:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 09:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 09:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 17:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 08:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 21:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.03 08:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Golden Nuggets
월별 37 USD
1 005%
86
268K
USD
3.8K
USD
32
94%
743
79%
16%
3.76
8.12
USD
21%
1:500
