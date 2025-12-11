시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / HJM1
Walter Joseph Dillard

HJM1

Walter Joseph Dillard
3 리뷰
안정성
83
6 / 72K USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 6 038%
CribMarket-Live
1:300
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
20 230
이익 거래:
10 663 (52.70%)
손실 거래:
9 567 (47.29%)
최고의 거래:
3 329.09 USD
최악의 거래:
-3 232.99 USD
총 수익:
445 026.87 USD (3 604 217 pips)
총 손실:
-399 618.10 USD (3 066 045 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
20 (374.37 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
3 329.09 USD (1)
샤프 비율:
0.04
거래 활동:
95.89%
최대 입금량:
1.50%
최근 거래:
16 분 전
주별 거래 수:
57
평균 유지 시간:
1 시간
회복 요인:
8.80
롱(주식매수):
10 421 (51.51%)
숏(주식차입매도):
9 809 (48.49%)
수익 요인:
1.11
기대수익:
2.24 USD
평균 이익:
41.74 USD
평균 손실:
-41.77 USD
연속 최대 손실:
15 (-50.65 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-3 560.33 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
7.09%
연간 예측:
86.03%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
6.43 USD
최대한의:
5 161.10 USD (10.71%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
14.75% (1 785.08 USD)
자본금별:
5.14% (1 727.01 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSDc 20228
EURUSDc 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSDc 45K
EURUSDc -6
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSDc 539K
EURUSDc -555
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +3 329.09 USD
최악의 거래: -3 233 USD
연속 최대 이익: 1
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +374.37 USD
연속 최대 손실: -50.65 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "CribMarket-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Copies best on metacopier. Here's the setup video on how to join there: https://youtube.com/shorts/-sdpUO3l-t0

If you run into issues copying here, many are having issues on copying due to slippage, please get a refund on the signal. Start small before scaling up. 

This is an arb strategy, so copying can be killed by slippage here. If you run into issues please message me. Best to follow on metacopier where things are working well for all clients. HJM1 signal there. 


평균 평점:
ron_b
340
ron_b 2025.12.11 08:14 
 

Didn't copy well for me with this system.

ambighen
528
ambighen 2025.12.07 10:25 
 

This system unfortunately did not work well with my broker, it is an arbitrage strategy that may only work well on the provider’s broker

Simon widlund
43
Simon widlund 2025.11.27 09:56   

I missed that it was XAUUSDc (cent) not valid in europe) and many accounts. so sorry it seems like a good signal. but it didnt work out and i learned something new.

2025.11.12 14:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
HJM1
월별 30 USD
6 038%
6
72K
USD
37K
USD
83
0%
20 230
52%
96%
1.11
2.24
USD
15%
1:300
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.