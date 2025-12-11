- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
20 230
이익 거래:
10 663 (52.70%)
손실 거래:
9 567 (47.29%)
최고의 거래:
3 329.09 USD
최악의 거래:
-3 232.99 USD
총 수익:
445 026.87 USD (3 604 217 pips)
총 손실:
-399 618.10 USD (3 066 045 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
20 (374.37 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
3 329.09 USD (1)
샤프 비율:
0.04
거래 활동:
95.89%
최대 입금량:
1.50%
최근 거래:
16 분 전
주별 거래 수:
57
평균 유지 시간:
1 시간
회복 요인:
8.80
롱(주식매수):
10 421 (51.51%)
숏(주식차입매도):
9 809 (48.49%)
수익 요인:
1.11
기대수익:
2.24 USD
평균 이익:
41.74 USD
평균 손실:
-41.77 USD
연속 최대 손실:
15 (-50.65 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-3 560.33 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
7.09%
연간 예측:
86.03%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
6.43 USD
최대한의:
5 161.10 USD (10.71%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
14.75% (1 785.08 USD)
자본금별:
5.14% (1 727.01 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDc
|20228
|EURUSDc
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSDc
|45K
|EURUSDc
|-6
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSDc
|539K
|EURUSDc
|-555
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "CribMarket-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
Copies best on metacopier. Here's the setup video on how to join there: https://youtube.com/shorts/-sdpUO3l-t0
If you run into issues copying here, many are having issues on copying due to slippage, please get a refund on the signal. Start small before scaling up.
This is an arb strategy, so copying can be killed by slippage here. If you run into issues please message me. Best to follow on metacopier where things are working well for all clients. HJM1 signal there.
Didn't copy well for me with this system.
This system unfortunately did not work well with my broker, it is an arbitrage strategy that may only work well on the provider’s broker
I missed that it was XAUUSDc (cent) not valid in europe) and many accounts. so sorry it seems like a good signal. but it didnt work out and i learned something new.