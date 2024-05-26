시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / MSC Gold Stable Pro
Bui Huy Dat

MSC Gold Stable Pro

Bui Huy Dat
0 리뷰
안정성
86
10 / 12K USD
월별 40 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 551%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
633
이익 거래:
504 (79.62%)
손실 거래:
129 (20.38%)
최고의 거래:
15.91 USD
최악의 거래:
-20.92 USD
총 수익:
1 256.97 USD (127 006 pips)
총 손실:
-535.45 USD (48 052 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
23 (58.90 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
71.76 USD (17)
샤프 비율:
0.30
거래 활동:
2.84%
최대 입금량:
24.82%
최근 거래:
23 일 전
주별 거래 수:
0
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
9.40
롱(주식매수):
489 (77.25%)
숏(주식차입매도):
144 (22.75%)
수익 요인:
2.35
기대수익:
1.14 USD
평균 이익:
2.49 USD
평균 손실:
-4.15 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-21.35 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-47.75 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
1.72%
연간 예측:
23.42%
Algo 트레이딩:
94%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
5.45 USD
최대한의:
76.76 USD (15.44%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
15.45% (76.83 USD)
자본금별:
33.70% (73.04 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 633
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 722
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 79K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +15.91 USD
최악의 거래: -21 USD
연속 최대 이익: 17
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +58.90 USD
연속 최대 손실: -21.35 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "NeotechFinancialServices-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
0.31 × 39
Eightcap-Live
0.80 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.45 × 103
Exness-MT5Real7
1.58 × 19
Coinexx-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
2.50 × 2
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
3.28 × 36
Exness-MT5Real12
3.36 × 1609
Exness-MT5Real5
3.74 × 523
DooTechnology-Live
3.95 × 58
RoboForex-Pro
4.29 × 72
RoboForex-ECN
4.71 × 2755
Exness-MT5Real2
4.90 × 100
FPMarketsLLC-Live
5.50 × 8
Exness-MT5Real3
5.65 × 246
PXBTTrading-1
5.78 × 123
FBS-Real
5.81 × 16
ICTrading-MT5-4
5.84 × 120
OxSecurities-Live
5.94 × 125
Exness-MT5Real38
6.09 × 56
35 더...
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR STRESS FREE SIGNAL THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE.


🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


Signal Detail:

1. Only trade XAU/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.

3. Enjoy the wonderful feeling of the market and earn profits.

4. This is not the holy grail just where you enjoy the feeling of having the best profits.

- Profit: 200 ~ 350% / Year

- Hardcore Stop loss and close all order 90$

- With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth.

Investor Recommend:

- Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

- The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

- A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose


    Contacts:

    Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

    telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl


    시그널
    가격
    성장
    구독자
    자금
    잔고
    Expert Advisor
    트레이드
    이익 %
    활동
    PF
    기대수익
    축소
    레버리지
    MSC Gold Stable Pro
    월별 40 USD
    551%
    10
    12K
    USD
    780
    USD
    86
    94%
    633
    79%
    3%
    2.34
    1.14
    USD
    34%
    1:500
