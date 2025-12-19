시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Apex Predator
Prastama Putra Perkasa

Apex Predator

Prastama Putra Perkasa
0 리뷰
안정성
31
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 1 388%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 185
이익 거래:
937 (79.07%)
손실 거래:
248 (20.93%)
최고의 거래:
25 920.00 USD
최악의 거래:
-28 149.90 USD
총 수익:
548 172.49 USD (17 424 161 pips)
총 손실:
-286 462.70 USD (4 259 862 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
73 (21 509.93 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
64 626.86 USD (19)
샤프 비율:
0.17
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
5.40%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
18
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
4.32
롱(주식매수):
1 047 (88.35%)
숏(주식차입매도):
138 (11.65%)
수익 요인:
1.91
기대수익:
220.85 USD
평균 이익:
585.03 USD
평균 손실:
-1 155.09 USD
연속 최대 손실:
9 (-17 425.43 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-60 632.82 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
9.27%
연간 예측:
112.45%
Algo 트레이딩:
30%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
60 632.82 USD (26.16%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
26.77% (60 632.82 USD)
자본금별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 946
AUDCAD 181
BTCUSD 17
GBPAUD 11
XAGUSD 7
ETHUSD 6
AUDUSD 3
EURAUD 2
GBPCAD 2
GBPNZD 2
TSLA 2
EURUSD 2
CADJPY 1
USDJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDCAD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 217K
AUDCAD 8.3K
BTCUSD 24K
GBPAUD 3.2K
XAGUSD 4.1K
ETHUSD 837
AUDUSD 1.2K
EURAUD 872
GBPCAD 766
GBPNZD 752
TSLA 172
EURUSD 457
CADJPY 151
USDJPY 191
AUDJPY 310
NZDCAD 303
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 8M
AUDCAD -171
BTCUSD 5.1M
GBPAUD 7.1K
XAGUSD 2.8K
ETHUSD 17K
AUDUSD 976
EURAUD 2.4K
GBPCAD 1.7K
GBPNZD 2.4K
TSLA 284
EURUSD 455
CADJPY 218
USDJPY 276
AUDJPY 451
NZDCAD 280
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +25 920.00 USD
최악의 거래: -28 150 USD
연속 최대 이익: 19
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +21 509.93 USD
연속 최대 손실: -17 425.43 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real15"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 9
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 4
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 16
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 4
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 13
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real2
0.18 × 28
Exness-MT5Real8
0.33 × 80
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.33 × 3
GoMarkets-Live
0.34 × 179
PurpleTrading-Live
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.02 × 58
FusionMarkets-Live
1.07 × 393
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.22 × 9
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.33 × 170
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.37 × 19
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.00 × 214
XMGlobal-MT5 8
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.08 × 1123
RoboForex-ECN
2.22 × 9
29 더...
This signal is built around a hybrid trading approach, combining algorithmic execution with manual, discretionary oversight, focused exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD).

Our objective is to achieve consistent monthly growth of around 10%, while maintaining strict risk control and limited drawdown. Capital preservation is always the priority.

🔍 Strategy Overview

  • Market: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Trading Style: Trend-following, long-term bias

  • Approach: Algorithmic entries supported by manual confirmation

  • Holding Time: Medium to long term

  • Frequency: Selective, high-probability setups only

⚙️ Risk & Money Management

  • Tight and disciplined money management rules

  • Low risk per trade

  • No over-leveraging or grid/martingale techniques

  • Trades are placed only in the direction of the dominant trend

  • Drawdown control is actively monitored and adjusted when needed

🛡️ Why Follow This Signal

  • Focus on steady growth, not aggressive gambling

  • Designed for traders seeking long-term consistency

  • Combines the precision of algorithms with human market insight

  • Clear risk structure with capital protection in mind

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use appropriate risk settings and trade responsibly.


리뷰 없음
2025.12.26 00:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 03:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.19 03:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Apex Predator
월별 30 USD
1 388%
0
0
USD
242K
USD
31
30%
1 185
79%
100%
1.91
220.85
USD
27%
1:200
