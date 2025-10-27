시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Gold V2 Lmax 100
Qi Kai Fan

Gold V2 Lmax 100

Qi Kai Fan
0 리뷰
안정성
11
1 / 196 USD
월별 50 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 273%
LMAXNZ-LIVE
1:100
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
141
이익 거래:
95 (67.37%)
손실 거래:
46 (32.62%)
최고의 거래:
19.16 USD
최악의 거래:
-7.48 USD
총 수익:
597.97 USD (59 887 pips)
총 손실:
-324.80 USD (31 068 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
10 (69.85 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
99.84 USD (9)
샤프 비율:
0.22
거래 활동:
4.90%
최대 입금량:
23.49%
최근 거래:
10 분 전
주별 거래 수:
11
평균 유지 시간:
45 분
회복 요인:
6.38
롱(주식매수):
88 (62.41%)
숏(주식차입매도):
53 (37.59%)
수익 요인:
1.84
기대수익:
1.94 USD
평균 이익:
6.29 USD
평균 손실:
-7.06 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-25.60 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-25.60 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
21.68%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
13.35 USD
최대한의:
42.85 USD (13.02%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
29.01% (35.45 USD)
자본금별:
5.70% (6.02 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.lmx 141
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD.lmx 273
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD.lmx 29K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +19.16 USD
최악의 거래: -7 USD
연속 최대 이익: 9
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +69.85 USD
연속 최대 손실: -25.60 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "LMAXNZ-LIVE"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Gold V2 system. One order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid. 3% risk.  Gold V2 is based on profit and loss ratio, while keeps the win ratio not very low.

Let 's  see if  100 usd can support to run this system on LMAX as its lower leverage and higher commission but smaller slippage. 

LMAX is also a LP (Liquidity Pool), and is much safer than most of the retail brokers. So it is best to run a compound interest sytem on long term  for big profit on such platform.

I plan to run it at least 5 years, or win a lot , or loss original deposit 100 usd (very low possibility).


If u have interest on  this system,  and wish to use small money to do a suitable system on long term while for more safety.

Then u can also  register an account on LMAX  ,  Click me here.

Aslo if u do not hope to pay the subscription fee, u can PM me.

리뷰 없음
2026.01.05 05:58
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 17:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 09:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 16:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 16:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 16:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 07:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.29 01:36
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.29 01:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 04:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.27 12:22
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.27 12:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 12:22
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
