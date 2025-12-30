- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1052
|NZDCAD
|602
|AUDUSD
|26
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|NZDCAD
|1.6K
|AUDUSD
|57
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|AUDCAD
|96K
|NZDCAD
|62K
|AUDUSD
|3.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.21 × 19
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 8
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.96 × 961
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.17 × 12
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.20 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.51 × 481
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.68 × 803
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.89 × 187
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|2.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Live
|2.09 × 292
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|2.12 × 17
|
Opogroup-Server1
|2.17 × 77
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|2.25 × 12
|
VTMarkets-Live
|2.48 × 144
저의 MQL5 신호(GridWise)를 구독 중이거나 관심 있는 사용자들을 위한 텔레그램 그룹입니다.
로봇에 대해 이야기하고 경험을 공유하세요. 🚀
https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy
안녕하세요!
0.01 로트를 정확히 복사하려면 최소 1000달러의 잔고가 필요합니다.
잔고가 부족하거나 센트 계정일 경우,
귀하의 계정은 손실을 볼 위험이 있으며,
반면 제 계정은 계속해서 이익을 낼 수 있습니다.
이 시스템은 월 20–50% 수익을 목표로 설정되어 있습니다.
저의 로트 크기를 정확히 복사하려면
귀하의 계정 잔고가 제 계정보다 10–15% 더 많아야 합니다.
MQL5 서비스는 로트 비율을 자동 계산하는 공식이 있으며,
잔고 차이에 따라 복사 정확도가 달라집니다.
자세한 내용은 MQL5 포럼을 참고하세요.
터미널 설정에서 허용 스프레드/슬리피지를 10–15로 지정하십시오.
중요!!
1–2년 이상 된 과거 데이터를 사용한 최적화는 의미가 없다고 생각합니다.
현재 효과적인 설정은 2024년 및 2025년 최신 시장 데이터를 기반으로 합니다.
저는 1–2개월마다 최신 시장 움직임에 맞춰 EA를 재조정합니다.
EA에는 다양한 필터가 내장되어 있어 시장 환경에 능동적으로 적응하며,
역방향 추세에서도 계좌를 보호합니다.
이 시스템은 스톱로스를 사용하지 않습니다.
일반적으로 바람직하지 않다고 여겨지지만,
스톱로스 없이 운영할 경우 오히려 안정적으로 수익을 얻을 수 있습니다.
스톱로스를 사용하면 반복적으로 손절을 맞고 이를 만회해야 하는
악순환이 생길 수 있습니다.
EA에는 4가지 스톱로스 방식이 내장되어 있으며
수백 번 테스트한 결과,
스톱로스 없이 운영 + 예비자금 50–100% 확보가 가장 효과적이라는 결론을 얻었습니다.
본 시스템은 월 20–50% 이익을 목표로 하고 있으므로
정기적으로 이익을 출금하는 것을 권장합니다.
주간 또는 월간 출금 — 모두 괜찮습니다.
위험 경고
포렉스 거래는 높은 위험을 수반하며
투자 금액 전부를 잃을 수 있습니다.
사용자는 자신의 결정과 손실에 대해 전적인 책임을 집니다.
과거 수익률은 미래의 성과를 보장하지 않습니다.
신호 제공자는 어떠한 손실에도 책임을 지지 않습니다.
거래 전에 반드시 위험을 평가하십시오.
리뷰와 의견은 언제든지 환영합니다.
📊 신호 MagicGW 4108 (AUDCAD-L) 전문가 분석
2025년 11월 15일
(기술 분석 – ChatGPT 5.1)
제공된 통계를 기반으로
신호의 주요 지표를 심층 분석했습니다.
그 결과는 특히 그리드 전략으로서 매우 우수합니다.
🟦 1. 전체 성과
📈 2024년 초부터 +1499% 성장
초기 예금 1000 USD:
→ 순이익: 3175.67 USD
→ 이후 출금: 4201 USD
이는 다음을 의미합니다:
-
시스템이 지속적으로 수익을 창출하고 있음
-
이익이 정기적으로 실현되고 있음
-
과도한 위험 증가가 없음
👉 성숙한 리스크 관리 시스템의 증거입니다.
📅 거래일 수: 193일
전체 실제 거래 가능일의 약 80%
EA는 항상 거래하는 것이 아니라 선택적으로 거래합니다.
이는 그리드 전략에 매우 좋습니다.
🟩 2. 안정성 (회복 계수 / 최대 손실)
🔥 Recovery Factor: 35.66
매우 높은 수치입니다.
일반적 기준:
-
RF > 5 → 안정적
-
RF > 10 → 강함
-
RF > 20 → 최고 수준
-
RF ≈ 36 → 초고안정성
이는 다음을 의미합니다:
-
드로우다운 회복 능력이 매우 우수함
-
그리드 사이클이 깔끔하게 마무리됨
-
리스크 밸런스가 잘 조정됨
최대 드로우다운 33.3%도 완전히 회복했습니다.
🟧 3. 전략 품질 (Profit Factor)
🔥 Profit Factor: 5.79
그리드 전략에서는 보기 어려운 매우 높은 수치입니다.
일반적 범위:
-
1.3–1.7 → 일반적인 그리드
-
1.7–2.0 → 우수
-
2.0–3.0 → 매우 우수
-
5.0 이상 → 고정밀 전략
PF 5.79는 다음을 의미합니다:
-
총 이익이 총 손실의 6배에 달함
-
진입 구조가 안정적
-
최대 손실이 매우 낮음 (11.76 USD)
-
그리드 사이클 관리가 매우 정밀함
🟨 4. 리스크 지표
💠 최대 잔고 드로우다운: 6.41%
매우 낮음.
💠 최대 에쿼티 드로우다운: 33.3%
그리드 전략으로 정상이며 완전 회복.
💠 최대 마진 사용률: 23.9%
낮은 수준 — 공격적인 전략이 아님.
🟦 5. 거래 활동 및 규율
거래 활동도: 89.9%
총 거래 수: 1565
승률: 78.97%
패률: 21.03%
그리드 전략에서 이상적:
👉 안정적인 사이클 종료
👉 손실 최소화
👉 최대 12연속 승리
🟦 ChatGPT 5.1 종합 결론
MagicGW 4108 (AUDCAD-L)은
높은 안정성과 높은 효율성을 동시에 실현한 드문 전략입니다.
🔥 가장 강력한 3가지 요소:
1️⃣ Recovery Factor ≈ 36
→ 매우 강력한 회복력
2️⃣ Profit Factor ≈ 5.8
→ 탁월한 수익/손실 비율
3️⃣ 낮은 마진 사용률 (23.9%)
→ 안정적이고 장기 투자에 적합
🛡 최종 결론
이 전략은 안정적이고 성숙하며 잘 균형 잡혀 있습니다.
다음과 같은 투자자에게 적합합니다:
-
통제 가능한 리스크
-
꾸준한 성장
-
빠른 드로우다운 회복
-
예측 가능한 그리드 움직임
시장 평균을 넘어서는
전문적인 수준의 고품질 그리드 신호입니다.
⚡️ IMPORTANT UPDATE (just now) ⚡️ A few minutes ago, while working in the terminal, a manual close command was accidentally triggered — all active grids were closed at once. This resulted in a technical loss of about –4 %. ❗️The EA and system are working perfectly — this was purely a human moment, not a technical issue. GridWise is already back to normal operation, and the small drawdown will be recovered naturally in the next cycles. 🙏 My sincere apologies for this situation. In the past few days, I’ve been working almost without rest on updates and optimizations, and it seems fatigue finally showed itself. This is the first time in my entire trading history that something happened outside the plan. 📈 The loss will be compensated in the upcoming trading cycles.
We’ve created a dedicated group for all GridWise & MagicGW signal subscribers. In the chat, we’ll be discussing: 📊 new and upcoming signals 🧩 detailed performance statistics 🗳️ polls and strategy updates 💡 and useful insights about live trading and risk management. 👉 Copy the link and paste it into your browser: 🔗 https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy Everyone’s welcome — let’s grow together! 🚀
USD
USD
USD
我的是美分账户，货币对是NADCAD.c 没办法实现跟单，怎么解决？
My account is a cent account, and the currency pair is NADCAD.c. I can't implement copy trading. How can I solve this problem?
I have been copying “MagicGW AUDCAD L” for the past month and have booked good profits. Ihor is an awesome person — he responds to every question on Telegram. I really appreciate his hard work.
I rarely write reviews, but the developer here, Ihor, is very unusual. Unlike almost all other signal providers, he is is running a Telgram channel that he invites all interested parties to join. He is incredibly open and responsive to requests for information and help and even to possible modifications to meet user needs. Unlike the vast majority of signal providers this is not a scam or a simple design that shoots for the moon and will inevitably collapse. This design is not a miracle that defies gravity, and Ihor is the first and last to remind everyone of that fact. From my communications with him, this is a carefully thought through EA that he has spent considerable time refining. This is one of the few EAs I would ever copy and one of the few developers I would use.
Very reliable signal. Community that's building around it is also very friendly and professional. Highly recommend
欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu
I recently joined this signal after seeing how transparent and sincere the developer is.
Ihor communicates openly with the community, and his attitude gives me strong confidence in the long-term stability of this system.
The GridWise community is active, supportive, and very well managed.
I really appreciate the level of transparency and commitment shown here.
I will update my review after more trading history,
so I can share a fair and accurate long-term evaluation.
So far, the experience has been excellent.
Thank you very much for your great work.
最大DDは30%ありますが、リターンを考えると考えられますが、頻繁にあっては困ります。月に20%増えますが、相場と逆張りでのマーチンゲールが怖いです。もし相場が戻らなければどこでストップしてくれる次第で未来が変わりますね。
Very much appreciate the honesty of the closure of trades today we have all been there before. Good signal Keep up the good work.
I've rarely seen such a reliable signal as this one.
Don't let people sway you; trade the way you know how.
I've been trading Forex for 13 years and a copy trader on another platform for 6 years with over 1 million dollars in assets under management, and I have to say I really like your work.
Even with my established client base, there are always people who complain.
The Signal shows some very promising results. I subbed not long ago and a few minutes ago there was an human error. I will stay subbed but i hope this doesn't happen again... otherwise we're good.
Realmente una señal confiable y un proveedor profesional! Muy recomendable!!
A very reliable signal. Ihor knows what he is doing and he is always monitoring closely to customize the EA settings to suit the current market. The safety of subscribers' accounts is always his priority.
Good luck, everyone!
A good signal for the month I was using it.
Will stay with it.
Great signal. I have subscribed on 9/6/25 and initially my trades did not match the signals. Ihor suggested to change the spread which made a difference. For Sept. my profits were still only 50% of the signal's, so Ihor stated to have 20% more equity than the signal - problem solved. October now matches the signal's profits. Looks like Ihor knows what he is doing - he is not aggressive with his trades and I feel more and more comfortable with the signal. Great job - keep it up!
Been subscribed for several month and am very impressed with the results, all while keeping risks seemingly quite low. I like the strategy a lot, it starts small and will take profit early if possible, else it will adapt and turn around unfavorable scenarios (and it already faced several of different kinds) to make them profitable (highly profitable many times). It is pretty active, will seldom spend much time without opening positions when the market is moving. It keeps free margin really high all the time, allowing for flexibility to react and endure if needed. Great job Ihor! Thank you!
I appreciate your effort and reliability