



//// THERANTO V3 /////



AUDCAD M15 Scalper

⚡ Super-fast, high-activity trading on AUDCAD M15.

🛡️ Stop-loss is fully adjustable (can be fixed based on Max DD).

💹 Not sensitive to spread or slippage — works on all brokers and ECN low-spread accounts.

🚀 Plug, run, and enjoy stable performance.

🔗 Buy Now: https://www.nxfx.ca/product/17582352/theranto-v1-v2-v3