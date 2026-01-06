시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Theranto v3 Live 2
Hossein Davarynejad

Theranto v3 Live 2

Hossein Davarynejad
8 리뷰
안정성
69
77 / 261K USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 3 302%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
308
이익 거래:
273 (88.63%)
손실 거래:
35 (11.36%)
최고의 거래:
624.57 USD
최악의 거래:
-269.95 USD
총 수익:
12 107.26 USD (47 925 pips)
총 손실:
-1 956.38 USD (10 668 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
45 (992.32 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 484.45 USD (31)
샤프 비율:
0.48
거래 활동:
78.05%
최대 입금량:
24.47%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
2
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
37.60
롱(주식매수):
158 (51.30%)
숏(주식차입매도):
150 (48.70%)
수익 요인:
6.19
기대수익:
32.96 USD
평균 이익:
44.35 USD
평균 손실:
-55.90 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-41.03 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-269.95 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
6.21%
연간 예측:
75.29%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
269.95 USD (2.65%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
8.41% (175.48 USD)
자본금별:
35.25% (263.15 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDCAD.i 305
US30.i 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDCAD.i 10K
US30.i 87
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDCAD.i 36K
US30.i 1.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +624.57 USD
최악의 거래: -270 USD
연속 최대 이익: 31
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +992.32 USD
연속 최대 손실: -41.03 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "EightcapLtd-Real-4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음


  //// THERANTO V3 /////

    AUDCAD M15 Scalper
⚡ Super-fast, high-activity trading  on AUDCAD M15. 
🛡️ Stop-loss is fully adjustable (can be fixed based on Max DD).
💹 Not sensitive to spread or slippage — works on all brokers and ECN low-spread accounts.
🚀 Plug, run, and enjoy stable performance.

🔗 Buy Now: https://www.nxfx.ca/product/17582352/theranto-v1-v2-v3

평균 평점:
Raja007
1267
Raja007 2026.01.06 05:05 
 

Is there any issues in mql5? 23rd opened trade still showing in open and frozen couldn't see any movement .

Yuen Yiu Lam
815
Yuen Yiu Lam 2026.01.02 09:29 
 

Description: fast activity trading everyday

Real: only few trade for the whole month

I see u

Krones Krones
175
Krones Krones 2025.11.24 08:36  (수정됨 2025.11.24 08:37) 
 

Please Need to withdraw money for us.... For strong lot size.

Ilkay Ozsoy
284
Ilkay Ozsoy 2025.11.21 17:39 
 

AUDCAD paritesinde işlem yapılıyor, vermiş olduğum ücreti fazlasıyla kazandım, kendisine teşekkürler..

LiverLTC90
41
LiverLTC90 2025.11.17 16:48 
 

I registered with the wrong broker. Please refund my money.

kumawat
2226
kumawat 2025.11.17 06:54 
 

One of the Best singnal

Milan Peter Gyurkovics
150
Milan Peter Gyurkovics 2025.09.11 13:51   

Could be better... with lower drawdown...

Yao Zou
1635
Yao Zou 2025.08.24 14:01 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

