- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
308
이익 거래:
273 (88.63%)
손실 거래:
35 (11.36%)
최고의 거래:
624.57 USD
최악의 거래:
-269.95 USD
총 수익:
12 107.26 USD (47 925 pips)
총 손실:
-1 956.38 USD (10 668 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
45 (992.32 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 484.45 USD (31)
샤프 비율:
0.48
거래 활동:
78.05%
최대 입금량:
24.47%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
2
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
37.60
롱(주식매수):
158 (51.30%)
숏(주식차입매도):
150 (48.70%)
수익 요인:
6.19
기대수익:
32.96 USD
평균 이익:
44.35 USD
평균 손실:
-55.90 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-41.03 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-269.95 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
6.21%
연간 예측:
75.29%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
269.95 USD (2.65%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
8.41% (175.48 USD)
자본금별:
35.25% (263.15 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD.i
|305
|US30.i
|3
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|AUDCAD.i
|10K
|US30.i
|87
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|AUDCAD.i
|36K
|US30.i
|1.1K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +624.57 USD
최악의 거래: -270 USD
연속 최대 이익: 31
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +992.32 USD
연속 최대 손실: -41.03 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "EightcapLtd-Real-4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
//// THERANTO V3 /////
AUDCAD M15 Scalper
⚡ Super-fast, high-activity trading on AUDCAD M15.
🛡️ Stop-loss is fully adjustable (can be fixed based on Max DD).
💹 Not sensitive to spread or slippage — works on all brokers and ECN low-spread accounts.
🚀 Plug, run, and enjoy stable performance.
🔗 Buy Now: https://www.nxfx.ca/product/17582352/theranto-v1-v2-v3
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
3 302%
77
261K
USD
USD
9.2K
USD
USD
69
99%
308
88%
78%
6.18
32.96
USD
USD
35%
1:500
Is there any issues in mql5? 23rd opened trade still showing in open and frozen couldn't see any movement .
Description: fast activity trading everyday
Real: only few trade for the whole month
I see u
Please Need to withdraw money for us.... For strong lot size.
AUDCAD paritesinde işlem yapılıyor, vermiş olduğum ücreti fazlasıyla kazandım, kendisine teşekkürler..
I registered with the wrong broker. Please refund my money.
One of the Best singnal
Could be better... with lower drawdown...
欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu