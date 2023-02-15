시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / EA Happy News Eightcap
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy News Eightcap

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 리뷰
안정성
151
0 / 0 USD
월별 999 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2023 6 877%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 538
이익 거래:
1 319 (85.76%)
손실 거래:
219 (14.24%)
최고의 거래:
1 865.32 USD
최악의 거래:
-737.28 USD
총 수익:
92 676.46 USD (110 150 pips)
총 손실:
-23 905.23 USD (25 408 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
71 (227.35 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
7 268.17 USD (14)
샤프 비율:
0.31
거래 활동:
0.20%
최대 입금량:
13.88%
최근 거래:
1 일 전
주별 거래 수:
1
평균 유지 시간:
2 분
회복 요인:
22.17
롱(주식매수):
766 (49.80%)
숏(주식차입매도):
772 (50.20%)
수익 요인:
3.88
기대수익:
44.71 USD
평균 이익:
70.26 USD
평균 손실:
-109.16 USD
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-1 220.47 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-1 459.49 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
2.95%
연간 예측:
35.83%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
3 101.56 USD (4.39%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
9.14% (326.34 USD)
자본금별:
3.12% (177.35 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GBPUSD.i 450
USDJPY.i 448
EURUSD.i 362
AUDUSD.i 278
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GBPUSD.i 18K
USDJPY.i 35K
EURUSD.i 13K
AUDUSD.i 3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GBPUSD.i 24K
USDJPY.i 43K
EURUSD.i 16K
AUDUSD.i 3.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +1 865.32 USD
최악의 거래: -737 USD
연속 최대 이익: 14
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +227.35 USD
연속 최대 손실: -1 220.47 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "EightcapLtd-Real-4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

EA Happy News is a Metatrader 4 expert advisor that allows you to automatically trade the news that matter in Forex, regardless of the outcome of the release. The robot places pending orders in both directions so that if the news has a significant impact on the Forex rates, you are set and ready to cash in on the market momentum.The news are automatically downloaded from reputable online places such as ForexFactory (https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar.php) and then screened according to your needs and preferences. You can choose whether you want to see and trade all the news, or just the ones related to the current pair on the chart. Moreover, there are several other filters, such as the impact the news is considered to have on the markets, whether or not the forecast outcome of the reports to be released should be different from the previous report (an indicator of a larger price movement expectancy), and others. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-news/

Best broker: https://www.shorturl.at/1yXzj

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.07 13:50
No swaps are charged
2026.01.07 13:50
No swaps are charged
2026.01.07 12:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.29 16:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.17 07:55 2025.12.17 07:55:16  

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. Best way is to run the EA itself.

2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.22 06:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 03:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.16 00:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.10 07:16
No swaps are charged
2025.10.10 07:16
No swaps are charged
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.07 17:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
EA Happy News Eightcap
월별 999 USD
6 877%
0
0
USD
70K
USD
151
100%
1 538
85%
0%
3.87
44.71
USD
9%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.