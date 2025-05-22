통화 / VIRC
VIRC: Virco Manufacturing Corporation
7.92 USD 0.18 (2.22%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
VIRC 환율이 오늘 -2.22%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 7.85이고 고가는 8.04이었습니다.
Virco Manufacturing Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
7.85 8.04
년간 변동
7.46 17.31
- 이전 종가
- 8.10
- 시가
- 8.04
- Bid
- 7.92
- Ask
- 8.22
- 저가
- 7.85
- 고가
- 8.04
- 볼륨
- 251
- 일일 변동
- -2.22%
- 월 변동
- -6.93%
- 6개월 변동
- -16.01%
- 년간 변동율
- -42.57%
20 9월, 토요일