GNL-PA: Global Net Lease Inc 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefe
GNL-PA 환율이 오늘 0.25%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.66이고 고가는 23.81이었습니다.
Global Net Lease Inc 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefe 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is GNL-PA stock price today?
Global Net Lease Inc 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefe stock is priced at 23.74 today. It trades within 0.25%, yesterday's close was 23.68, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of GNL-PA shows these updates.
Does Global Net Lease Inc 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefe stock pay dividends?
Global Net Lease Inc 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefe is currently valued at 23.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.21% and USD. View the chart live to track GNL-PA movements.
How to buy GNL-PA stock?
You can buy Global Net Lease Inc 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefe shares at the current price of 23.74. Orders are usually placed near 23.74 or 24.04, while 16 and 0.34% show market activity. Follow GNL-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GNL-PA stock?
Investing in Global Net Lease Inc 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefe involves considering the yearly range 21.77 - 23.98 and current price 23.74. Many compare 1.71% and 4.21% before placing orders at 23.74 or 24.04. Explore the GNL-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global Net Lease, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global Net Lease, Inc. in the past year was 23.98. Within 21.77 - 23.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global Net Lease Inc 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefe performance using the live chart.
What are Global Net Lease, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL-PA) over the year was 21.77. Comparing it with the current 23.74 and 21.77 - 23.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GNL-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GNL-PA stock split?
Global Net Lease Inc 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefe has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.68, and 4.21% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 23.68
- 시가
- 23.66
- Bid
- 23.74
- Ask
- 24.04
- 저가
- 23.66
- 고가
- 23.81
- 볼륨
- 16
- 일일 변동
- 0.25%
- 월 변동
- 1.71%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.21%
- 년간 변동율
- 4.21%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4