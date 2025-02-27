통화 / ASPS
ASPS: Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A
11.22 USD 0.17 (1.54%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ASPS 환율이 오늘 1.54%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 10.82이고 고가는 11.22이었습니다.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Is Too Risky (NASDAQ:ASPS)
- Earnings call transcript: Altisource Portfolio Solutions Q2 2025 sees stock dip
- Altisource Portfolio Solutions warrants become exercisable after VWAP condition met
- Altisource Q2 Revenue Up 11 Percent
- PhenixFIN: Trading At A Discount To Book With Hidden Tax Assets (NASDAQ:PFX)
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.58%
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (May 27 to May 30) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Altisource Shares to Be Consolidated at a Ratio of 1-for-8
- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ASPS)
- Altisource Portfolio Solutions gets a credit rating boost due to reduced debt: S&P Global
일일 변동 비율
10.82 11.22
년간 변동
0.43 15.96
- 이전 종가
- 11.05
- 시가
- 11.09
- Bid
- 11.22
- Ask
- 11.52
- 저가
- 10.82
- 고가
- 11.22
- 볼륨
- 59
- 일일 변동
- 1.54%
- 월 변동
- -1.23%
- 6개월 변동
- 1574.63%
- 년간 변동율
- 835.00%
20 9월, 토요일