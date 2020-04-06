Rhythm Master

Rhythm Master EA - A Five-Year Journey to Master the Market's Pulse

Core Value Proposition

Forged over five years of development and market testing, Rhythm Master EA is built with one core principle: survival first.

Sets files: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/157626/comments?source=Site+Market+Product+Page#comment_58671939

Trading Philosophy & Core Advantages

🎯 Three Core Trading Principles

  1. Rhythm is King: Doesn't predict direction, only follows the natural ebb and flow of market volatility.

  2. Volatility Filter: Trades only during high volatility periods, filtering out directionless ranging markets.

  3. Trend-Following Retracement: Always follows the higher timeframe trend and enters on lower timeframe pullbacks—never chases prices.

🛡️ Safety Commitment

  • Every Trade Has a Stop Loss: Strict risk management, no exceptions.

  • Non-Martingale / Non-Grid: Never averages down on losing positions, never holds losing trades hoping for a reversal.

  • No Blow-Up Design: Multiple drawdown control mechanisms to protect your capital.

  • Dynamic Risk Adjustment: Automatically adjusts position size based on account equity.

Intelligent Trading System Explained

📈 Core Entry Logic: Smart EMA Retracement System

  • Trend Identification: Analyzes primary trend direction using multi-timeframe EMAs.

  • Retracement Capture: Waits for price to pull back to dynamic EMA support/resistance zones within a confirmed trend.

  • Precise Trigger: Combines volatility filtering and candlestick pattern confirmation to avoid false pullback traps.

  • Multi-Timeframe Validation: Ensures alignment between higher timeframe trend and lower timeframe entry signals.

⚡ Volatility-Adaptive Engine

  • Intelligent Volatility Monitoring: Calculates ATR and market volatility structure in real-time.

  • Trades Only in High Volatility: Activates trade signals exclusively during identified high-volatility phases.

  • Parameter Adaptation: Automatically adjusts entry thresholds based on each symbol's unique volatility profile.

  • Time Filtering: Avoids low-liquidity trading sessions.

🎚️ Dynamic Take Profit & Stop Loss System

  • Volatility-Based Dynamic Stops: Stop loss distance adjusts automatically with market volatility.

  • Real-Time Trailing Stop: Automatically moves stop loss to breakeven and beyond as trade moves into profit.

Professional Parameter Configuration

Pre-Set High Win Rate Configuration Files

Ready to use, validated through extensive backtesting:

  • XAUUSD (Gold): Optimized for M5/M15 timeframe, stable annual returns.

  • AUDCAD (Commodity Cross): Unique configuration for capturing its specific volatility rhythm. Profit trades: 100%

  • BTCUSD (Bitcoin): Optimized for high-volatility crypto market environments.

  • EURUSD (Euro/Dollar): Classic configuration for major forex pairs.

  • USDJPY (Dollar/Yen): Specialized parameters for trending pairs.

Flexible Customization Options

  • Trend Sensitivity Adjustment: Adapts to different market regimes.

  • Retracement Depth Setting: Controls how conservative/aggressive entry points are.

  • Volatility Threshold Tuning: Allows you to define your own "high volatility" standard.

  • Time Filters: Specify optimal trading hours.

Intelligent Risk Management System

Multi-Layer Drawdown Control

  1. Per-Trade Risk Control: Maximum risk per trade is configurable

  2. Daily Loss Limit: Automatically stops trading upon reaching the daily loss cap.

  3. Weekly/Monthly Profit Protection: Automatically reduces risk after hitting cycle targets.

  4. Dynamic Lot Sizing: Intelligently adjusts position size based on account equity changes.

Multi-Asset Portfolio Optimization

  • Correlation Analysis: Avoids simultaneous trading of highly correlated symbols.

  • Risk Diversification: Multi-symbol portfolio smooths the equity curve, reducing drawdown periods.

  • Capital Allocation: Automatically allocates different position weights based on symbol volatility.

User-Friendly Operation Interface

📱 Smart Trading Panel

  • One-Click Control: Start/Stop/Pause trading effortlessly.

  • Real-Time Status Monitor: View current positions, floating P/L, today's performance at a glance.

  • Manual Trading Support: Run manual trades alongside the EA without interference.

  • Convenient Order Management: one-click close all, protective stop loss.

Visual Settings Panel

  • Risk Level: Preset configurations for Micro/Standard/Professional accounts.

  • Symbol Settings: Independent parameters for each trading symbol for fine-grained control.

【Limited Time Offer】Purchase & Receive a Professional Analysis Tool FREE

🎁 Act Now for a Double Bonus

  • Purchase Price: Only 169 USD (Will gradually increase to 599 USD in the future)

  • Free Gift: Receive the MTF Moving Averages Indicator absolutely FREE (Regular price 39 USD)

  • Total Value: EA + Indicator = 208 USD Value, Now Only 169 USD

Gift Value: MTF Moving Averages Indicator

  • Displays moving averages from multiple timeframes on a single chart.

  • Helps visually confirm Rhythm Master EA's trend judgments.

  • A powerful aid for manual traders.

  • Perfectly complements the EA's automated decision system.

Imminent Value Increase

  • Live Signal Coming Soon: Official MQL5 verified live account signal will be published soon.

  • Price Gradual Increase: As live performance is published, the price will gradually increase to 599 USD.

  • Lock in the Low Price Now: Get lifetime access for 169 USD, including all future updates for free.

Live Verification & Performance

Backtest Data Highlights

  • Multi-Asset Portfolio: 5-symbol portfolio backtest shows significantly smoother equity curve.

  • Stress Test: Robust performance across different market environments (trending, ranging, high volatility).

Live Signal Launching Soon

  • Official MQL5 signal subscription to be launched.

  • Real-time, transparent performance tracking.

  • Running on a real-money account.

Target Trader Profile

✅ Perfectly Suited For

  • Conservative investors seeking automation but averse to high risk.

  • Portfolio managers looking to diversify risk across multiple assets.

  • Technical traders who believe in the "trend-following retracement" logic.

  • Busy individuals who work during the day and want automated trading at night.

❌ Not Suited For

  • Aggressive traders seeking overnight, ultra-high returns.

  • Users who prefer high-risk strategies like Martingale or Grid.

  • Absolutely conservative investors who cannot accept any drawdown.

  • Scalpers hoping to trade frequently in very low volatility markets.

Technical Specifications & Requirements

System Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Minimum Account Balance: 200 USD (Micro Account) / 1000 USD (Standard Account)

  • Recommended VPS: For 24/7 uninterrupted operation.

  • Broker Requirements: Low spread, low slippage ECN accounts are ideal.

Supported Instruments

  • Major Forex Pairs

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Major Cryptocurrencies (via crypto brokers)

  • Liquid CFD products

Timeframes

  • Primary Optimization: M5/M15/M30 Timeframe

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Built-in period analysis function.

Must-Read Before Purchase

Risk Transparency

  • All trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

  • It is strongly recommended to test on a demo account for at least 2 weeks.

  • For live trading, start with minimum lots to familiarize yourself with the EA's behavior.

  • Actual performance may vary depending on broker spreads and slippage.

After-Sales Service

  • Lifetime Free Updates

  • Professional Technical Support (Response within 24 hours on business days)

  • Regular Strategy Updates & Market Adaptations

Why Now is the Best Time to Buy?

Significant Price Increase Imminent

The current price of 169 USD is a special promotional price. The price will gradually increase to 599 USD as:

  1. Live signal performance is published.

  2. User base grows and reputation builds.

  3. Features are continuously upgraded and optimized.

Buy now to permanently lock in the current low price and receive all future updates.

Limited Time Free Gift

The MTF Moving Averages indicator is a limited-time gift and may be sold separately in the future.

Live Verification About to Begin

Purchasing before the live signal is public makes you an early user, giving you the chance to acquire a soon-to-be-verified strategy at a low price.

Customer Feedback & Our Commitment

"Using Rhythm Master EA for three months now. What I appreciate most is its discipline. It never holds losing trades, every trade has a stop loss—I can sleep soundly at night." — Mr. Chen, User from Singapore

"The multi-asset portfolio significantly smoothed my equity curve. While a single symbol might have a drawdown period, it's rare for all five to draw down simultaneously." — Institutional Trader, Australia

"The panel design is very user-friendly. I can always check the EA's status and manually intervene when I want, finding the perfect balance between automation and manual control." — Part-Time Trader, Europe

Our Commitment to You

  • Continuous Updates: Ongoing optimization to adapt to changing markets.

  • Transparent Communication: We honestly communicate the strategy's strengths and limitations.

Take Action Now, Master the Market Rhythm

Three Key Reasons to Choose Rhythm Master EA

  1. Safety First: Non-Martingale, Non-Grid, every trade has a stop loss. Designed with a "no blow-up" philosophy.

  2. Steady Growth: Multi-asset portfolio, high-volatility filtering, pursuing long-term stability over short-term windfalls.

  3. Intelligent & Flexible: Highly adjustable parameters to adapt to different symbols and market conditions.

Special Reminder

If you are looking for an EA that:

  • Won't keep you up at night.

  • Is an automated system with strict risk management.

  • Provides a multi-asset diversified investment solution.

  • Is reasonably priced and poised for significant value appreciation.

Then Rhythm Master EA is your best choice.

Click the "Buy" button now to get Rhythm Master EA + MTF Moving Averages Indicator for the special price of 169 USD!

After purchase, please contact me for your free indicator activation code.

Risk Disclosure: Trading Forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds. This EA is an automated trading tool and does not constitute investment advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and seek independent financial advice if necessary before trading.
