MAYA is a smart trading system that uses a grid strategy and has been working well on real accounts for many years. Unlike other systems that are made to fit past data, Maya was built to take advantage of real, ongoing patterns in the market. So, it’s not just guessing and hoping to win. It actually understands how the market works and uses that to make money. It just needs a onetime setup and then you can relax and see its working.   

LIVE ACCOUNT STATS CAN BE CHECKED ON MYFXBOOK RUNNING FROM SINCE JAN 2024 - TILL DATE

NOTE :- MAYA being a multicurrency EA it cannot be backtested properly on MT4 version, either you have to backtest the MT5 version or you may check our LIVE Account

Maya MT5 Version :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99108


Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, EURUSD, EURCHF, AUDCHF, USDCHF 

Recommended timeframe: Can be run on any timeframe but we recommend H1. 


Key Features
  • Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA on chart and forgot, it doesn't need regular checks or input changes.
  • It can trade multiple currencies together.
  • 3 Strategy types available
  • 2 Profit modes
  • Easy to use
  • Much cheaper than similar products available on market place
  • Weekdays Filters

    Requirements
    • You may use any broker having spread lesser than 1.5,  ECN Broker Preferred.
    • Continuous VPS connection required.
    • EA was tested on high loads on account minimum as $400 1:500, But we recommend minimum $1000 with leverage 1:500 on default settings.
    • Setfiles are provided to each buyer, lifetime support and buyers will be welcomed to premium channel for updates.


    Risk Controls

    • You need not to change any setting until you change time frame. 
    • Agressive mode (Strategy 1) is default mode, in this all pairs works as per their own behaviour.
    • Intermediate mode  (Strategy 2) is drawdown will be lower than Agreesive and each pair behaves according to its counter parts.
    • Conservative mode  (Strategy 3) is the safest mode and you can trade with an account as low as $200, but profit is also very low on this mode. In this mode grid is off.


    Instruments Controls

    • Market Instruments need to be separated by comma and add suffix your broker using if any (Like "#", "_",","). 
    • Pair 1, Pair 2 and Pair 3 fields are left blank due to validation purpose on mql5. But you need to add those fields before use including suffix if your broker use.
    • Pair_1 - AUDCAD 
    • Pair_2 - AUDNZD
    • Pair_3 - NZDCAD
    • Do not change the sequence of the symbols


    Running Controls

    • Time Filter to adjust the start and stop time of EA during the day.
    • Weekdays Filter to control the working of EA on particular days of week.
    • Dashboard To show/hide the stats on chart.
    • Magic - Will happen after you start using this EA :)



