OniEdge

ONI EDGE - Authentic Price Action EA

🛡️ 14-Year Stress Test Passed (2012 - 2026) Proven stability across all market cycles.

[Overview]

Target the "Essence" of the market, not just superficial movements. ONI EDGE is a classic trading robot that completely eliminates high-risk strategies such as Martingale, Grid, or Averaging. It is equipped with a logic that deciphers the "waves" of the market (Market Structure).

Instead of "Curve Fitting" optimized only for a specific period, we have logicized universal price action based on market psychology. While developed with a focus on USDJPY, the logic itself is universal, so theoretically, it functions on any currency pair that exhibits trends.

If you like this EA, leaving a review would greatly encourage future development!

[Features]

1. Unrivaled Long-Term Reliability Cleared rigorous backtesting spanning 14 years from 2012 to 2026. It has proven that the logic does not break down even under turbulent market environments such as Brexit, Flash Crashes, and Global Economic Shifts. This is the strongest proof that it is not curve-fitted to a specific period.

2. Universal Logic Instead of fitting numbers to indicators, it internally analyzes candlestick formations and trend definitions (Dow Theory's Higher Highs / Lower Lows).

3. Logical "Hard Trailing" Not just a fixed-pips trailing stop. It features a "Hard Trailing" function that moves the stop position according to market "knots" (support/resistance levels). It lets profits run as long as the trend continues and secures them the moment a reversal sign appears.

4. Robust Money Management Equipped with a compounding feature based on risk % of account balance, as well as protection against spread and slippage.

[Parameters]

  • InpLots: Fixed lot size (when Money Management is OFF)

  • InpStopLoss / InpTakeProfit: Initial Stop Loss and Take Profit (in Pips)

  • UseHardTrailing: Trailing function based on logic (Recommended: true)

  • UseMoneyManagement: ON/OFF for compounding (Auto-lot)

  • RiskPercent: Allowable risk % per trade

  • Filters: Spread, MA Filter, Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Filter

[Recommendations]

  • Currency Pair: USDJPY Recommended (Works on major pairs with trends)

  • Timeframe: H1 or M15

  • Account Type: ECN / STP Recommended (Lower spreads are more advantageous)

[Disclaimer / Important Notice]

Forex trading involves a high risk of losing invested capital. Backtest results and past performance do not guarantee future profits. The developer and seller generally assume no responsibility for any losses, damages, or disadvantages caused by the use of this EA (Expert Advisor). Please be sure to verify operation sufficiently on a demo account and operate it entirely at your own discretion and responsibility after understanding the risks.


Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (2)
지표
SHOGUN Trade - The Shocking Truth of 16 Years Unoptimized. Strategic Market Structure & The Art of Maximizing Gains. The Truth of "16 Years" That Even Stunned the Developer First, please take a look at the attached image (backtest results). This is the verification result for USDJPY H1 for a full 16 years, from January 1, 2010, to January 1, 2026. To be clear: This is NOT an EA (Expert Advisor) for sale. It is a manual trading indicator system. However, I dare to present this graph to you and
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
지표
KATANA Scalper for MT4 製品概要 MT4用のKATANA Scalper は、MetaTrader 4プラットフォーム向けに最適化された高性能テクニカル分析指標です。これは、短期取引(スカルピングとデイトレード)における最も重要な2つの課題、 価格ノイズ と シグナルラグ に対処するために特別に設計されています。 独自の信号処理アルゴリズムを用い、表面的な市場の変動を取り除き、統計的に重要な 「モメンタムコア 」を明らかにします。複雑な市場データを明確な視覚インターフェースに構築することで、トレーダーが感情ではなく客観的な市場物理学に基づいて正確でデータに基づいた意思決定を行うことを可能にします。 5 主要な技術的利点 1. 非線形ノイズリダクション(遅延の最小化) 従来の移動平均やオシレーターは、平滑化と遅延の数学的なトレードオフに悩まされています。KATANA Scalperは、価格動向を瞬時に追跡しつつ、全体のトレンドに影響を与えないマイナーノイズを効果的にフィルタリングする非線形ロジックを採用しています。これはトレンドの発生をより正確に捉えるこ
Shogun Trade Pro
Yuki Miyake
지표
SHOGUN TRADE PRO [MT5] - Professional Market Structure & Dow Theory Suite Limited Release: Early Access Pricing This professional suite is currently available at an introductory price to celebrate its launch on the MT5 platform. Please note that the price will be adjusted incrementally as updates are released and the user base grows. Secure your "Commander’s Seat" at the most favorable rate today. The Developer’s Journey: From Noise to Clarity I will be honest: I was once a "knowledge colle
Oni Strength Pro HUD
Yuki Miyake
지표
[The Ultimate Evolution] ONI STRENGTH v20.01: Abandon Analysis, Focus on Execution ONI STRENGTH has evolved even further. The transformation from the initial version to the current v15.00 is dramatic. It has evolved from a mere "information display tool" into a "signal-driven weapon" that tells you exactly when to win. Before diving into the features, here is how we perfected this tool: Logic Evolution: From contradictory signals to "Sync Logic." No more entering when strength and price disagre
Katana Price Action
Yuki Miyake
지표
Katana_Price_Action Product Description  [Product Name] (Please enter the safe name you chose, e.g., Katana Trade System) Concept: Return to Roots – The "Pure KATANA" This product is the "Pure KATANA" , created by stripping away all unnecessary features to return to the essence of the KATANA series. While we have continuously evolved the series by incorporating feedback from many traders, the system eventually became too complex. New users often found the settings overwhelming and the true pot
Oni Gear Pro
Yuki Miyake
지표
Here is the English version of the description, optimized for the MQL5 Market. It retains the persuasive tone and structure of the Japanese version. ONI GEAR PRO (v1.52) - Professional Dow Theory & Drawing Assist System The era of "Manual Analysis" has quietly come to an end. Clicking through countless charts, straining your eyes to find highs and lows, drawing lines based on vague criteria... That massive amount of time and effort is nothing but a "major handicap" in today's fast-paced market.
Katana Special Edition MT5
Yuki Miyake
1 (1)
지표
KATANA SPECIAL EDITION [MTF MATRIX] for MT5 Product Overview KATANA SPECIAL EDITION is a premium multi-timeframe (MTF) environment recognition and signaling system, rebuilt from the ground up to unlock the full computational potential of MetaTrader 5. While inheriting the core philosophy of the highly acclaimed MT4 version, this "Special Edition" utilizes MT5's high-speed processing to monitor all timeframes from M1 to D1 simultaneously via the 3-TF Matrix Engine . It identifies the "Golden S
Delta Swing Pro
Yuki Miyake
지표
Delta Swing Pro - Multi-Timeframe Trend Consensus System for MT4 Concept: Capturing the Moment of Perfect Alignment The greatest adversary in trading is the "contradiction" between different timeframes. It is common to find a 5-minute chart showing a bullish trend while the 1-hour chart remains bearish. This conflict creates market noise that leads many traders into unprofitable traps. Delta Swing Pro is engineered to synchronize these varying timeframe vectors. It identifies the rare moments
Dow Price Action Dashboard
Yuki Miyake
지표
Price Action Dashboard Pro - Professional Market Structure & Price Action for MT4 Concept: Ending the Search for the "Holy Grail" Many traders find themselves lost in a labyrinth of complex algorithms, eventually losing sight of the only truth that matters: "Price is King." Price Action Dashboard Pro is designed to lead you out of the endless cycle of searching for a "magic indicator" and bring you back to the core principles of the market— Dow Theory and Price Action . This is not a temporar
Ninja Shadow Hud
Yuki Miyake
지표
Ninja Shadow HUD - Minimalist Multi-Analysis Sidebar for MT4 Product Concept: The Invisible Strategic Advisor In the modern trading environment, information overload often leads to analysis paralysis. Excessive indicators on a chart frequently obscure the most critical data: Price Action. Ninja Shadow HUD is designed with the philosophy of "Stealth and Efficiency." Like a "Ninja," it remains hidden in the periphery (sidebar) of your chart, silently monitoring Dow Theory, Currency Strength, an
Oni Strength
Yuki Miyake
지표
Oni Strength Pro - Multi-Asset Trend Analysis Dashboard "Personally, using this has amazingly eliminated my hesitation and kept me in such great form that I finally decided to release the MT5 version!" Product Overview   Oni Strength Pro is the ultimate trend analysis utility for MT5, integrating Currency Strength analysis with Multi-Asset monitoring. The biggest highlight of the latest   v15.00 update   is the   "Fully Automated Symbol Selection."   The system scans all monitored symbols in
