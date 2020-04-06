OniEdge

🚀 LAUNCH SALE IS LIVE 🚀 Current Price: $149 (Limited to the first 10 copies) Regular Price: $599

Note: The price will automatically increase to the regular price ($599) immediately after the first 10 copies are sold. Now is the only chance to get it at the lowest price.

ONI EDGE - Authentic Price Action EA

🛡️ 14-Year Stress Test Passed (2012 - 2026) Proven stability across all market cycles.

[Overview]

Target the "Essence" of the market, not just superficial movements. ONI EDGE is a classic trading robot that completely eliminates high-risk strategies such as Martingale, Grid, or Averaging. It is equipped with a logic that deciphers the "waves" of the market (Market Structure).

Instead of "Curve Fitting" optimized only for a specific period, we have logicized universal price action based on market psychology. While developed with a focus on USDJPY, the logic itself is universal, so theoretically, it functions on any currency pair that exhibits trends.

If you like this EA, leaving a review would greatly encourage future development!

[Features]

1. Unrivaled Long-Term Reliability Cleared rigorous backtesting spanning 14 years from 2012 to 2026. It has proven that the logic does not break down even under turbulent market environments such as Brexit, Flash Crashes, and Global Economic Shifts. This is the strongest proof that it is not curve-fitted to a specific period.

2. Universal Logic Instead of fitting numbers to indicators, it internally analyzes candlestick formations and trend definitions (Dow Theory's Higher Highs / Lower Lows).

3. Logical "Hard Trailing" Not just a fixed-pips trailing stop. It features a "Hard Trailing" function that moves the stop position according to market "knots" (support/resistance levels). It lets profits run as long as the trend continues and secures them the moment a reversal sign appears.

4. Robust Money Management Equipped with a compounding feature based on risk % of account balance, as well as protection against spread and slippage.

[Parameters]

  • InpLots: Fixed lot size (when Money Management is OFF)

  • InpStopLoss / InpTakeProfit: Initial Stop Loss and Take Profit (in Pips)

  • UseHardTrailing: Trailing function based on logic (Recommended: true)

  • UseMoneyManagement: ON/OFF for compounding (Auto-lot)

  • RiskPercent: Allowable risk % per trade

  • Filters: Spread, MA Filter, Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Filter

[Recommendations]

  • Currency Pair: USDJPY Recommended (Works on major pairs with trends)

  • Timeframe: H1 or M15

  • Account Type: ECN / STP Recommended (Lower spreads are more advantageous)

[Disclaimer / Important Notice]

Forex trading involves a high risk of losing invested capital. Backtest results and past performance do not guarantee future profits. The developer and seller generally assume no responsibility for any losses, damages, or disadvantages caused by the use of this EA (Expert Advisor). Please be sure to verify operation sufficiently on a demo account and operate it entirely at your own discretion and responsibility after understanding the risks.


