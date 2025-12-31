Shogun Trade Pro

 SHOGUN TRADE PRO 

[Launch Special Offer]

We are currently offering this product at a special introductory price of $49. (Please note: The price will increase in future updates based on sales volume. This is the lowest price available.)

[Developer's Story: From Confusion to Clarity] I

confess: I used to be a typical "Holy Grail Seeker." Lured by sweet promises of "90% win rates," I bought countless indicators, yet my account balance kept shrinking. To me, the charts looked like random chaos, and I was paralyzed by fear every time I thought about entering a trade.

One day, I realized: "As long as I rely on a 'black box' tool created by someone else, I will never truly win."

From that moment, everything changed. I stopped trading and started studying. I immersed myself in the core principles of the market (Dow Theory) and the programming skills (MQL5) to visualize them. "What is a logic that I can truly trust with my own money?" Day after day, I wrote code, ran backtests, and verified the results in live markets.

After years of struggle and refinement, I finally completed "SHOGUN TRADE PRO." Originally developed not for sale, but for my own survival in the market, this system represents my personal "Class S" (Highest Standard) logic.

[Concept: Be the "SHOGUN"] Many traders get lost in the short-term noise of the charts, fighting local skirmishes while missing the outcome of the war. SHOGUN TRADE PRO transforms you from a foot soldier on the front lines to a General (Shogun) overlooking the entire battlefield from the high ground.

Based on Dow Theory, it filters out market noise and visualizes the true trend structure. "Where is the money flowing?" "Where will the crowd panic?" With this tool, the answers become clear on your chart.

[5 Detailed Benefits of SHOGUN TRADE]

1. Instantly Identify the "Golden" Opportunity with Multi-Timeframe Analysis Winning in FX requires analyzing multiple timeframes, but constantly switching charts causes "analysis paralysis." SHOGUN's Commander Dashboard monitors trends from M1 to D1 in real-time.

  • Bird's-eye View: A quick glance tells you if the market is trending or ranging.

  • GOLDEN SYNC: When the trends of your selected timeframes (e.g., M15, H1, H4) align perfectly, the panel background turns GOLD. This visual cue signals the moment of highest probability—when the long-term flow and short-term momentum are unified. No need to switch charts; when the panel glows Gold, that is your time to strike.

2. Avoid False Signals and Ride the "3rd Wave" Many tools signal immediately on a high breakout, leading to "buying at the top" (fakeouts). This system strictly follows the "N-Wave" logic of Dow Theory.

  • Small Dot (Warning): Detects High/Low updates but is not an entry signal.

  • Big Arrow (Confirmed): The signal appears only after the price makes a pullback and breaks out again, confirming the "N-Shape" pattern. This allows you to pinpoint the "Elliott Wave 3rd Wave," which is considered the most profitable and reliable part of a trend.

3. "Smart Dot Action": Professional Analysis in Seconds The High/Low dots on the chart are not just history—they are interactive buttons. Simply select a mode on the panel and click a past dot to instantly draw complex lines.

  • One-Click Fibonacci: Automatically draws Fibonacci Retracement or Expansion on the recent wave. It includes logic to prevent drawing on invalid waves.

  • One-Click Trendline: Trendlines and Horizontal lines snap magnetically to the exact price of the dots. This eliminates the subjectivity and error of manual drawing.

4. ATR Adaptive Logic: No More Manual Tuning Markets change. A "10 pips" movement means something different in high volatility versus low volatility. Old indicators with fixed settings fail when the environment shifts.

SHOGUN TRADE uses ATR (Average True Range) to constantly monitor volatility and automatically adjusts its sensitivity.

  • High Volatility: Widens the filter to avoid noise.

  • Low Volatility: Sharpens the sensitivity to catch initial moves. This ensures consistent performance across any currency pair and any market condition without manual parameter tweaking.

5. "Class S" UI Experience As a tool built for daily use, I obsessed over the User Interface.

  • Spider-Suit Mode: A dark theme designed to reduce eye strain and improve focus.

  • Cool Custom Mode: Fully customizable colors to match your style.

  • One-Click Switch: Change themes instantly to suit your mood or environment.

[Specifications]

  • Recommended Timeframe: M15 or higher (Recommended to filter out noise and ride big trends).

  • Pairs: All Currency Pairs, Gold, Crypto, Indices.

  • Repaint: Non-repaint (Confirmed arrows never move or disappear).

  • Sync Filters: Select specific timeframes to trigger the Golden Signal.

  • Alerts: Pop-up, Push Notification (Mobile), Email.

[Message from the Developer]

Thank you for reading to the end. I want to be honest: This tool is not a "magic wand," and there are no "absolutes" in trading. Buying this will not instantly make you a millionaire while you sleep.

However, this system is the answer I arrived at after years of trial and error. Simply following the arrows provides a statistical edge, but by learning Dow Theory through the "viewpoint" of this tool, you will acquire trading skills that will last a lifetime.

If you encounter any bugs or issues, please let me know in the comments. I promise to fix them immediately—because I use this tool for my own trading every single day. Let's master the market together.


