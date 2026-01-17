Happy Jaguar

Overview

Happy Jaguar is a trend-following technical analysis tool for MT4 that uses a specialized smoothing algorithm to visualize market momentum. It is designed to act as a "traffic light" for traders, providing immediate visual feedback on whether the market is trending up, trending down, or consolidating.

 

Key Functions

  • Mathematical Core: The system is built upon a specific Simple Moving Average (SMA), which serves as the central equilibrium point for price action.

  • Trend Logic: Unlike standard moving averages, this indicator changes color based on Price vs. Line positioning:
    • Aqua (Bullish): Price is holding strictly above the line.
    • Red (Bearish): Price is holding strictly below the line.
    • Grey (Neutral): Price is currently touching or crossing the line.
  • Boundaries: It features two "Outer Envelopes" set at a fixed distance to identify overextended price movements.

  • Real-Time Dashboard: An on-screen text label in the top-left corner provides a literal description of the current trend state (BULLISH, BEARISH, or NEUTRAL).
  • Trend Confirmation: Uses the Aqua/Red colors to confirm they are trading in the direction of the dominant trend.\

  • Exit Timing: A change from a colored state to a Grey state often indicates that a trend is weakening or a reversal is starting.

  • Support & Resistance: The outer lines serve as secondary targets or areas where price might "bounce" back toward the main line.

 

Support

If you have questions or want to share suggestions, please leave your comment or contact through the MQL5 messaging system.

